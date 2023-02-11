It will be special': Leafs' Woll set for home debut The Toronto Maple Leafs held a media availability on Saturday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena ahead of their matchup with the Blue Jackets, where Joseph Woll will get his first start at home. Mark Masters has more.

The Toronto Maple Leafs held a media availability on Saturday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena. Mark Masters has more.

Joseph Woll played his first four NHL games last season with each one coming on the road.

"I haven't had a ton of opportunities to play in front of a massive crowd cheering for you," the Leafs goalie told TSN. "I've had some experiences at the World Juniors and stuff where they were cheering for Canada. It feels like I'm always on the other end of the big crowd. So, I'm excited to play in that atmosphere. Ever since I was drafted by Toronto, you dream of playing in front of the home crowd. It will be pretty special."

Selected by Toronto in the third round of the 2016 draft (62nd overall), Woll finally gets his chance to lead the Leafs onto the ice for a game at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night.

"I'm very excited," he said. "I've learned a lot over the past year. I feel like I'm a very different goalie and very different person even from a year ago. I'm proud of that growth ... The thing I'm most proud of is my process. Regardless of the results and the outcome, I've done a good job of controlling what I can control and keeping a steady mindset."

An ankle injury sustained by Matt Murray opened the door for Woll to get this opportunity, but there's no doubt the 6-foot-3 St. Louis native earned it. He's posted a 13-1-0 record and .930 save percentage with the Toronto Marlies. When the Leafs were off for the recent break, Woll attended the American Hockey League all-star event where he was the top goalie in the skills competition.

"The biggest difference has probably been mental and my ability to stick with my process and figure out what works for me and staying consistent," said Woll, who posted a .907 save percentage over 15 games with the Marlies last season.

Sheldon Keefe senses a more confident player in this latest call-up.

"He's played in the NHL and done well in the NHL," the Leafs coach said referencing Woll's 3-1-0 record with the Leafs. "And he's been outstanding, virtually perfect, in the AHL. He's a guy who's dealt with a lot here in his pro career in terms injuries and adversity. He's found his way through that and I think he's feeling good so, for all those reasons, we're excited to get him in tonight."

Joseph Woll: the best Goaltender at the AHL All Stars Skills Competition (15/18 attempts saved across three events) pic.twitter.com/m4FxLrnJEv — katie (@itsmitchmarney) February 6, 2023

Woll could have made his return to the NHL earlier this season when both Murray and Ilya Samsonov missed time due to injury, but it was Erik Kallgren who got the call. Woll was sidelined himself at the time as he worked his way back from shoulder surgery. He also sustained an ankle injury while rehabbing. Woll didn't make his season debut with the Marlies until Nov. 25.

"It offered a good opportunity to take some time with the mental side," he said of the injuries. "I've talked about meditation before and that's a big thing for me as well as working with our sports psychologist and people like that. I've learned a lot over the past few years being in this organization. I especially feel like I've had a lot of growth in the past year."

The Boston College product started meditating after a rocky first professional season with the Marlies in 2019-20.

"It's kind of funny," he said. "It's almost like I'm meditating on the ice. When I'm out there, my goal is to be out of my mind and in my vision and just really in the moment. I think that's what meditation has been for me. It allows myself to stay in the moment and not let intrusive thoughts and different things pull me from my focus. So, for me, it's been very important for developing my focus and maintaining it while I'm on the ice. So, it is kind of like meditation out there, which is pretty cool."

Woll enjoyed the ultimate pre-scout on Friday night as he watched the Columbus Blue Jackets fire 30 shots on Samsonov, who posted a shutout. The Blue Jackets will be in Toronto on Saturday to wrap up a rare home-and-home set.

"The more you can familiarize yourself with a team definitely helps, you know, to be able to see some of their tendencies," Woll said. "But, again, with my process I'm confident I'll get a good look regardless of whether we were playing them or not."

Set for first home start, Leafs' Woll credits meditation for breakthrough Joseph Woll is set to make his first ever home start in the NHL on Saturday. "I'm excited to play in that atmosphere," the 24-year-old told TSN. "Ever since I was drafted by Toronto, you dream of playing in front of the home crowd. It will be pretty special." Woll credits meditation for helping him get off to a strong start in the AHL this season. "It's kind of funny," he explained. "It's almost like I'm meditating on the ice."

---

Friday marked the ninth straight appearance for Samsonov, who will finally get a game off on Saturday. He has been stellar at home this season with a 15-2-1 record and a .924 save percentage. Any advice for his young understudy?

"Just to enjoy," Samsonov told TSN. "[Any] time you play in Scotiabank, this is awesome. I never see better place to play hockey because fans is great. Atmosphere is so nice. I'm a little bit jealous, but I'm so happy for him and good luck. Good luck is really important too."

With the win in Columbus, Samsonov improved his road record to 3-4-1 with a .903 save percentage. He's well aware of the difference in his home-road splits.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know," he said with a smile on Friday night. "It's really important. I think about this before nap. But, I like it today."

"He was solid," said Keefe. "I don't think we gave up a great deal. The biggest save of the night for me was right after we made it 2-0. They get maybe their best chance of the game with that pass out to [Vladislav] Gavrikov. That is a huge save. It can obviously bring it back to a one-goal game with them getting some life. Instead of that happening, we get that save and, shortly thereafter, we make it 3-0. That was a big moment. It was good to see him stay with it."

Samsonov admitted to feeling the effects of a long layoff.

"Seriously, so hard," the 25-year-old said with a grin and a grimace. "Like, hard breathing. You didn't feel net. You just play like old-school goalie. I'm happy we win. I feel awesome right now. Next game, for sure, will be easy. This is more team win. How we play, this is great. We blocking shot. We in offensive zone a lot of time. We play great. I want to say, 'Thank you,' for team."

Samsonov on shutout vs. Jackets: The team played great in front of me TSN Maple Leafs reporter Mark Masters caught up with Ilya Samonsov after his shutout against the Blue Jackets in Toronto's first game back from the All-Star break.

---

Mitch Marner got the Leafs off on the right foot by recording an amazing assist on the opening goal. With the puck on his stick in the slot, Marner looked set to deliver a pass to William Nylander on his left. Nylander had his stick up and was ready to hammer a slap shot. But defenceman Andrew Peeke got his stick out at the last second so Marner sauced the puck to John Tavares who was cutting to the net on his right.

"He looked Willy off there and came to me," Tavares said. "I was a little surprised. But just always stay ready when he's got the puck."

"It was an elite play by an elite player," said Keefe. "A lot of people would've expected him to move it on the other side, but he found John. It was an elite finish by John as well with an elite touch to get it into the top of the net. It was a big goal for us."

Marner also made a beautiful pass to set up a second goal by Tavares in the third period. The dynamic winger showed no signs of rust coming off the break.

"I mean, same old, right," Tavares said. "He just has so many tricks in his bag ... Great plays and happy to finish them off."

'Elite play by an elite player': Marner surprises Tavares with sweet setup Mitch Marner made a beautiful play to set up John Tavares for the game's opening goal on Friday. "He just has so many tricks in his bag," Tavares said. "He looked Willy off there and came to me. I was a little surprised." William Nylander appeared to be open, but Jackets defenceman Andrew Peeke made a nice play to take him away so Marner adjusted. "It was an elite play by an elite player," said coach Sheldon Keefe.

---

Tavares passed the player-of-the-game belt to Pierre Engvall, who scored the team's second goal.

"He's just been playing really strong and he's got the puck a lot," Tavares noted. "He's attacking the net. He's finding his linemates. Just a lot of good things happening with him and his line out there. He had a big goal and created numerous chances to extend it even before. Great to see him playing the way he is."

It was the first time Engvall received the belt.

"It felt good," the Swede said. "Felt really good. As a line we did a pretty good job and got some good quality looks. It's because we're working hard and have some good chemistry."

Engvall has scored in two of the last three games and both times he's punched the glass afterwards.

"A new thing for me," he said with a smile. "A new celly for me."

Engvall finished with a season high six shots. He also logged effective minutes shorthanded, including setting up Zach Aston-Reese for a great shorthanded chance.

Shots favoured the Leafs 10-3 in the 9:30 of time the line of Engvall, David Kampf and Joey Anderson spent on the ice.

"The Kampf line was outstanding," Keefe said. "They were on it all night. Defensively they were good. Offensively they were on top of the puck."

NHL: Maple Leafs 3, Blue Jackets 0 John Tavares scored twice, and Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves for his third shutout of the season as the Maple Leafs beat the Blue Jackets in the first of a home-and-home, and their first game back from the All-Star break.

---

The Leafs will make no lineup changes on Saturday, Keefe confirmed.