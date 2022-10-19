Keefe clears the air with Leafs ‘elite players’ Following their loss to the rebuilding Coyotes on Monday, Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe called out his star players for their play. As Mark Masters writes, on Wednesday Keefe clarified his statement, saying that he "used some of the wrong words to try to describe what I was trying to describe.”

TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Toronto Maple Leafs, who practised at Ford Performance Centre on Wednesday ahead of their game against the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Following Monday's 4-2 loss, Sheldon Keefe didn't hold back in explaining how his talented group came up short against the rebuilding Arizona Coyotes.

"The difference between us and Arizona is that we have elite players," the coach stated bluntly. "Our elite players didn't play like elite players. They couldn't make the difference."

After a day off on Tuesday, Keefe checked in with his top players on Wednesday.

"He explained what he meant to say and how it came out and I'll leave it at that," winger Mitch Marner said. "We have closed doors here for a reason and we have talks without you for a reason. We had that talk today. We understand. We're grown men."

"I used some of the wrong words to try to describe what I was trying to describe," Keefe said, "which is that the difference in the game was just, we weren't able to produce, whether it's power play or 5-on-5. And that's really the difference, with all the puck time we had. But by no means was I meaning anything beyond that."

Auston Matthews broke into a smile when asked about the coach's initial critique.

"This is my seventh year here now and I kind of understand how it works," the 25-year-old centre said. "I think the conversations that go on behind closed doors without media and stuff are more generally discussions rather than just harping on guys."

Added Marner, "I don't think anyone was hurt by the comments or anything like that."

Keefe was asked if the players are so delicate these days that he now has to choose his words carefully.

"I don't think we're at that point," he said. "I think we should always be cognizant of the words we're using and how we're communicating. At times, emotions maybe get the best of us in this game or any competitive environment. You want to communicate well. That's an important piece as a leader."

---

Matthews has produced one goal, which represents his only even-strength point so far this season.

"We're four games in," the reigning Hart Trophy winner said. "Obviously, nothing's going to be perfect ... Still trying to find it a bit offensively. Just kind of working through some stuff and getting in a rhythm. Sometimes things kind of take time."

Matthews, Marner and Michael Bunting were among the most dominant lines in hockey last season. So, what's missing right now?

"They haven't been able to get to the net with the same regularity," Keefe observed. "Auston hasn't had as many clear looks at the net. The message to them is similar to the rest of the team. Don't get frustrated. Look to challenge and attack to the inside. Don't get comfortable with possession and time in the offensive zone. Challenge the net and look to make it difficult on the opposition."

Marner believes he and Bunting can do a better job creating space for Matthews.

"When you have a goal scorer like Auston a lot of people really want to take him away," Marner noted. "When that's happening, we got to take our ice. We got to take it to the net and challenge the opponents one-on-one a little more. We did that better last game. We got to infiltrate the inside a little more. I think that will just come."

"Those guys are going to be fine," stressed Keefe. "Whether it is 5-on-5 or power play, the rhythm is going to start to come. As things fall into place from there, all of a sudden, games aren't as close. You start to play with leads more consistently. The other teams start taking chances. Things start to fall into place. It is early here. We have to make sure to keep all of that in the proper perspective."

Matthews scored just once over his first six games last season. He finished with 60 goals and another Rocket Richard Trophy.

---

The Leafs are averaging 2.75 goals per game, which is tied for 23rd overall entering Wednesday's games. Toronto averaged 3.8 goals per game last season, which was second overall.

"It is fair to say that offensively we haven't found our rhythm yet," Keefe said. "At times, it has looked really good. At other times, not as much. That is probably the one thing I look at."

The team also started slow last season (2-4-1) before getting the offence in gear.

"Whether it is our individual players or our team, we had a record-setting regular season last year," Keefe said. "It took some time to get to that point. You do have that, but let's not settle on that. Let's be better than that."

The power play is converting 21.4 per cent of the time so far, which is tied for 15th overall entering Wednesday's games. Toronto scored on 27.3 per cent of its chances last season, which led the league.

The Leafs didn't generate anything on their first four chances against the Coyotes on Monday before finally cashing in on the fifth opportunity. At Wednesday's practice, the coaching staff provided the top unit with what Keefe called "a change of pace."

Matthews, Marner, John Tavares, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly started a drill with a five-on-one advantage. Assistant coach Spencer Carbery had his stop watch out and sent in a second penalty killer after some time had passed. Then a third penalty killer came in and eventually a fourth.

"The reason you do that is you're really trying to create opportunities for the speed of the puck in terms of the shots and passes," Keefe said. "With less disruption you can just get the rhythm and feel of the puck snapping around. So, it's a drill we do from time to time for those reasons and ultimately it settles into a natural five-on-four. Those guys have been practising a lot of five-on-four so we gave them a different look today."

The second unit did traditional five-on-four reps.

---

Jake Muzzin was placed on injured reserve after leaving Monday's game with a neck injury.

"He's doing what he can do," said Marner, who calls Muzzin probably his closest friend on the team. "If he does come back and play this year or whenever or whatever happens, you know, just make sure that he's going to be be able to do whatever he wants to do the rest of his life and enjoy the time with his family. I think that's the most important thing. Obviously, on the ice, for us, it's a big missing piece. He does a lot for us on and off the ice. Just calmness on the ice when he has the puck. Penalty-kill wise. Just the leadership he brings. All that kind of stuff. It's definitely a big piece that we'll be missing, but life off the ice is always more important."

Muzzin missed time with two concussions last season among other ailments.

"I am told it is not a head injury at all," Keefe said.

The team is still awaiting a timeline on this latest injury.

"Jake has had a number of injuries that have been a cause for concern for us," Keefe acknowledged. "Any time a player gets injured and has had as many injuries as Jake has had to deal with, there is concern, of course. How much concern? I don't know. It is probably still too early to say at this point. We had an event he was at last night and he looked like himself in a lot of ways. He is here in the facility today. We will let the process take care of itself with the medical folks and take it from there."

Muzzin missed most of the pre-season due to back discomfort.

---

With Muzzin out, Victor Mete will make his Leafs debut on Thursday night.

"I'm excited to play in my hometown with the Leafs jersey on," the 24-year-old from Woodbridge, Ont., said. "It will be a pretty cool moment for me."

"I expect him to skate and use his legs," said Keefe. "I am looking to see him be involved and increase the pace of play from the back end."

"He's got some great wheels on him," observed Marner, who played with Mete in the Ontario Hockey League. "He can get up and down the ice very well. He works with our system pretty well with how we like to get our D active, like to get them jumping in and joining the rush to make odd numbers."

Mete will start alongside Mark Giordano.

"I got to play with him a little bit in the pre-season so kind of know his game a little bit," Mete noted. "It's good to be playing with a veteran guy who knows the game well."

Rasmus Sandin will take Muzzin's spot alongside Justin Holl. The top pair remains Morgan Rielly with T.J. Brodie.

"It is a chance to move Rasmus back to his natural [left] side," said Keefe. "Mete and Giordano spent time through camp together. It is just a look we wanted to see. For now, we wanted to keep Rielly and Brodie together to have one consistent pair rather than going with three different pairs. I expect the guys will move around when the game actually begins, but it is a good starting point for us."

---

Sandin replaced Giordano as the quarterback on the second power-play unit. With Muzzin out, the team doesn't want to put too much on the 39-year-old's plate.

"Gio's minutes are naturally going to increase in all regards despite the fact that we still have him down on that ... third pair," Keefe said. "We are going to move him up and play him against tougher competition and take on more load on the penalty kill. At the same time, it gives us more opportunities to get more out of Rasmus."

---

Nick Robertson will make his season debut on Thursday. The left winger skated on the second line with Tavares and Nylander and also took reps with the second power-play unit.

"I expect him to play the way that he was," said Keefe, who pulled the 21-year-old aside at the end of practice. "That was my message to him. He has been through some things here in the last 10 days or so, but he was playing really well. He went down and played some games with the Marlies. He did a good job there. He should be confident. Just come in and take advantage of your opportunity. I think he is excited to play, no question."

Denis Malgin will be a healthy scratch.

---

Lines at Wednesday's practice:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Robertson - Tavares - Nylander

Engvall - Kerfoot - Jarnkrok

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Aube-Kubel

Simmonds, Malgin

Rielly - Brodie

Sandin - Holl

Giordano - Mete

Benn - Kral

Liljegren

Samsonov

Kallgren

Power-play units at Wednesday's practice:

QB: Rielly

Flanks: Matthews, Marner

Middle: Nylander

Net front: Tavares

QB: Sandin

Flanks: Kerfoot, Robertson

Middle: Bunting

Net front: Jarnkrok