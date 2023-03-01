TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Maple Leafs, who held an optional skate in Edmonton on Wednesday ahead of tonight’s game against the Oilers.

Kyle Dubas is a busy man these days.

"He's doing a lot of good work," said William Nylander with a smile. "I mean, he hasn't had any days off so (laugh) probably busy in next couple days, too."

The sense around the Maple Leafs is the general manager isn't quite done reshaping the roster. Asked about experimenting with his lines down the stretch, Sheldon Keefe offered an interesting disclaimer.

"We'll get through the trade deadline and see what the final group looks like," the coach said.

Dubas has already made significant changes to a team that sits fourth overall in the standings.

"It seems like Toronto has a whole new team coming in here," remarked Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl.

"We're all in," said Ryan O'Reilly, who was acquired from the St. Louis Blues alongside fellow centre Noel Acciari on Feb. 17. "That's an exciting thing."

Defenceman Jake McCabe and forward Sam Lafferty, who were picked up from the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, will make their debuts in Edmonton.

Luke Schenn, who was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, will join the group Wednesday afternoon.

"It's nice to have the human eraser here," said O'Reilly with a wide smile. "I know him a bit and played with his brother [Brayden Schenn] a bit and [in] international stuff we played together. It's a great depth guy for us. You know, playoffs and playing hard, I don't think there's anyone who does it better than him. He gives everything he has and so tough to play against."

Erik Gustafsson, who was picked up in a deal with the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, will join the Leafs on Thursday in Calgary.

The Leafs now have nine defencemen on the roster. Keefe termed it "a good problem" to have. Of course, a good problem is still a problem and Keefe isn't a fan of dressing seven defencemen.

"I don't love it, but it's an option," he said. "It's not Option A."

For the players who will be wearing blue and white against the Canucks Saturday in Vancouver – the message from management is clear.

"We got to get past that first round and I think that's where everybody's mind's at," said Nylander, who has been a part of all six opening-round playoff defeats for this core. "This is what it comes down to."

The Leafs have added six new players in the last couple of weeks and on Tuesday a couple of roster regulars in defenceman Rasmus Sandin and winger Pierre Engvall were sent out the door. Nylander draped his arm around Sandin and walked his good friend out of the facility following the mid-practice move.

"Obviously, it was a little sad," Nylander said. "Like, he had been living with me on and off throughout his time here so sad to see him go, but he has a bright future ... I just said, 'Look at it positively. It will be good for you. You'll get a lot of ice time,' and stuff like that. Obviously, we're going to miss him here."

This type of turnover can be tricky, but the new players are integrating well. The whole group attended a Bruce Springsteen concert on Monday during a day off in Seattle.

"The guys are out and having fun together," said Keefe. "Frankly, I'm seeing more of that than what we've had in the past. So, that's a really good sign and a sign that the guys we've brought in have fit in well with the group and our guys have embraced them."

Keefe notes that most of the new recruits are older, which makes for a smoother transition.

"We might've doubled the amount of children we'll be bringing into the family rooms for the home games and that speaks to the experience you're bringing in," the coach pointed out.

Connor McDavid has scored two goals in four straight games to hit the 50 mark.

"It's crazy," said Nylander. "He's scoring more than ever this year and the assists still keep coming. He's just dialing it up even more."

McDavid has racked up 115 points, which is 26 more than Draisaitl, who's second overall.

"I mean, the stats, the video, whatever it is, they just scream that he's on another level that no one is anywhere close to at this point," said Keefe. "He's a lot to manage, for sure. I think we have done a good job in managing it in the past, but also we've seen at times, when we haven't done a good job, how dangerous it is and how it changes the game."

McDavid missed the game in Toronto last season. His last game against his hometown team came here on Dec. 14, 2021 when the Leafs won 5-1 and McDavid was held without a point. But the Oilers captain is a different player now.

"Everyone's got to be responsible for him," warned O'Reilly. "You have to do the right things and just make it difficult on him. Every time they get the puck, they're on offence with him. They throw it into an area for him and he makes a play from that. So, it's being aware of it, you know, all five guys just having awareness to where he is. If there's a chance to step in his way and give him a little push to just slow him down is how we're going to defend him."

McCabe will start the game paired with T.J. Brodie, which means he may see a lot of McDavid. The Leafs believe the 29-year-old is up to the task.

"He's a guy that does everything well," said O'Reilly, who also played with McCabe in Buffalo. "He's strong, heavy, plays a hard game, but can make plays and stuff like that. He just brings so much to the lineup and it's a huge pick up for us."

The Oilers are the only team the Leafs haven't played yet this season.

"It's always exciting when Toronto comes to town," said Draisaitl. "Two highly-skilled teams going at it and it always seems to be a little more amped up than any other game maybe. There's a lot of Toronto fans here, it seems like, so should be a good game."

"Good team," said Keefe. "Elite players. Canadian city. All of those things get the guys excited for sure."

The Leafs will host the Oilers next week in Toronto.

The Oilers didn't name a starting goalie so it's unclear if Jack Campbell will face his old team for the first time.

"A lot of buddies over there," Campbell said. "A lot of great memories. A special organization. I'm honoured to be part of that organization in my career. They're playing great this year so it's always fun to play the best teams in the league and I can't wait to battle some buddies."

Campbell remains in touch with many of his former teammates.

"As the year goes on, it gets pretty busy, but we're still close friends and I talk to quite a few of the guys here and there and definitely will be seeing them in the summer," he said.

It's been an up-and-down season for Campbell, who signed a five-year deal with the Oilers in the summer. Campbell's .884 save percentage is well below the .914 mark he posted last season in Toronto.

"One thing I'll say about Jack is he is who he is and he is where he's at in terms of being a guy who was sought after in free agency and made a career in the NHL, because he's dealt with a ton of adversity," said Keefe. "He did that before he came to us, he did that while he was with us and I'm sure he'll do it again here."

Projected Leafs lines for Wednesday's game:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Tavares - O'Reilly - Nylander

Kerfoot - Kampf - Jarnkrok

Aston-Reese - Acciari - Lafferty

McCabe - Brodie

Rielly - Holl

Giordano - Liljegren

Samsonov starts

Woll