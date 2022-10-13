Leafs already feeling added urgency after ‘unacceptable’ opener Sheldon Keefe called Toronto's performance in the season opener "unacceptable." The Leafs finished second in the Atlantic Division last season in part because they started slow (2-4-1) and squandered points against non-playoff teams. They are determined to turn the page on those mistakes, which is what made Wednesday's performance so baffling, Mark Masters writes.

The Maple Leafs held a team meeting on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.

Sheldon Keefe called Toronto's performance in the season opener "unacceptable." How did the coach deal with the team in the aftermath of the disappointing debut?

"There was lots said."

How did the players respond?

"We'll find out tonight," Keefe said succinctly.

The cap-strapped Leafs don't have any health scratches, so there will be no fresh bodies in the lineup against the Washington Capitals. And there will be no line juggling from the coach, either.

"No, no changes," Keefe confirmed. "Just in our mindset and execution."

Toronto's regular-season goal, as stated by general manager Kyle Dubas on Day 1 of training camp, is to finish first in the Atlantic Division. The Leafs finished second last season in part because they started slow (2-4-1) and squandered points against non-playoff teams.

They are determined to turn the page on those mistakes, which is what made Wednesday's performance so baffling.

"Really, there's no real explanation," admitted veteran defenceman Mark Giordano. "We just have to have a way better mindset when it comes to certain situations when you know you're not going to be able to make plays or, you know, at different times in the game when there's going to be momentum swings. We have to manage that way better than we did last night."

The coaching staff had stressed that Montreal would be dangerous in transition, but the players didn't heed the warning. Even after getting a late goal to tie things up, the Leafs could not survive the final minute and get to overtime.

"Puck management is the biggest thing we have to improve on," said winger William Nylander. "That should be one of our strongest assets."

There's no appetite for excuses even though it is very early in the season.

"We have a mature and experienced team here now," Keefe said. "We've been through a lot, so the expectations are high in that regard – whether it's Game 1 of 82 or not."

"There's no excuse that we're going to accept," said defenceman Morgan Rielly. "Yes, it's our first game, but we're ready. You train all summer and have a good hard camp. You come in ready so there's no excuses."

The Capitals are also looking to bounce back after losing their home opener 5-2 to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

"A good team," said Nylander of the Capitals. "A lot of players that have been around for a while. It will be a tough game today and a great way for us to answer ... We're lucky to get back it again tonight so we can redeem ourselves."

"Two teams right now that don't feel too great about their first game," said Giordano. "You're going to see, obviously, some desperation from both teams."

---

With that as the backdrop, Ilya Samsonov will make his Leafs debut. The 25-year-old did not receive a qualifying offer from the Capitals in the summer before signing a one-year deal in Toronto. Add it all up and this is no ordinary start for the 2015 first-round pick.

"That adds a little extra element to it," Keefe acknowledged. "He's just got to focus on the things he's been doing through camp and pre-season that have set himself up for success."

"He has a lot of buddies on that team, so I think it will be a fun game for him," said Nylander.

"I'm sure getting in his first one and being against his old team it's going to be pretty cool," said Giordano. "I've been there before too. When you play your old team it's a game you get up for."

Samsonov, who posted a .917 save percentage in three pre-season appearances, is competing with Matt Murray for starts this season. Murray allowed four goals on 23 shots on Wednesday.

"That's a dangerous team off the rush and when you give them time and space, they have snipers that can take advantage and I think that's what happened," Murray said.

Keefe said the players hung Murray out to dry in the game although the two-time Stanley Cup champion did take the blame for one of the goals.

"I just made a bad read," he said of the second goal scored by Cole Caufield. "I probably should've taken an extra step there and just been a little more in his face. It's a good shot, but one I probably should have had."

The Leafs will host Murray's former team, the Ottawa Senators, on Saturday.

---

John Tavares produced two assists against the Canadiens in his first game action since Sept. 24 but didn't have a good feel for things when the puck wasn't on his stick early on.

"Just making reads and getting to your spots," he said of the challenge, "even defensively and just your coverage and making those things automatic [was tough]. Just took me a little time to get going. I felt better as the game went on but, no doubt, I know I have better."

Tavares missed most of training camp with an oblique strain. The 32-year-old centre was able to get into three practices before playing on Wednesday.

"He didn't have the pre-season he wanted to have to lead in," said Keefe, "but the situation is what it is, and he'll be better tonight."

---

Giordano will be experiencing his first home opener in his hometown.

"It'll be a lot like when I was traded here last year," the 39-year-old said. "You get those butterflies, it's pretty cool. Looking forward to it. The home opener, no matter where you are, it's special. The crowd's really into it. I try not to take it for granted."

Nylander has scored in the last two home openers.

"It's obviously very special," the 26-year-old from Stockholm said. "I mean, getting out there to the fans buzzing is very special. Can't really describe it."

The Leafs will be including Rodion Amirov in the pre-game ceremony. The team's first-round pick in 2020 (15th overall) was diagnosed with a brain tumour (glioblastoma) last February. The KHL product was drafted during the first year of the pandemic and, as a result, hasn't really gotten a taste for NHL life in Toronto until now.

"He's been in some of our meetings," Keefe said. "He's around the facility. We want him to be a part of things and having some experiences with our team. We chatted with him with our group briefly. You talk about competing, I mean, here's a guy who's been through four rounds of chemo to be here and still has a big smile on his face in the facility every single day. He's got the ultimate battle ahead of him here. He's right in the thick of it, but he's here and enjoying his time and we're enjoying having him around."

Amirov is expected to remain around the team through October.

"He seems positive and happy and always bringing a smile to everybody else in the room," said Nylander. "It's nice to have him here."

"He's working with our training staff and in the gym," said Keefe. "He hasn't been on the ice here yet with us, but it's just about having him around and experiencing what it's like to be in the NHL."

---

Projected Leafs lineup for Thursday's home opener:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Nylander - Tavares - Malgin

Engvall - Kerfoot - Jarnkrok

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Aube-Kubel

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Giordano - Sandin

Murray starts

Samsonov

Injured: Liljegren (hernia), Benn (groin)