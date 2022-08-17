McTavish motivated by Memorial Cup loss After his Hamilton Bulldogs fell to the Saint John Sea Dogs in the Memorial Cup championship game, Team Canada captain Mason McTavish is now a man on a mission at the World Juniors. Mark Masters has more.

'A little bit of nerves just means you care': McTavish looking forward to the knockout stage

Team Canada's scratches skated at the Downtown Community Arena on Wednesday.

After his Hamilton Bulldogs lost the Memorial Cup championship game against Saint John on June 29, Mason McTavish stayed out to watch the Sea Dogs celebrate.

"I wanted to use it as motivation," said McTavish. "It's a sh--ty feeling. Sorry, it's a bad feeling, and something I never want to happen again. I wanted to embrace it all because I never want to have that feeling again."

McTavish is now a man on a mission at the World Juniors. Team Canada's captain leads the tournament in scoring with seven goals and six assists in four games.

"It kind of benefited me that I played so much longer into the year at the Memorial Cup," McTavish said. "It brought back the pace maybe a little quicker."

"He plays the 200-foot game," said Team Canada head coach Dave Cameron. "From a coach's point of view, he's great because when you put him on the ice you know what you're going to get ... He plays the right way. Doesn't play to the score. Doesn't play to the level of the competition."

McTavish, an Anaheim Ducks prospect, has already suited up in the National Hockey League, American Hockey League and Olympics in his young career. His professionalism and professional habits have set the tone for Team Canada as they prepare for the knockout stage.

"I've played some big games," McTavish said. "You know, u18 [World Championship] gold medal, Game 7 in the [Ontario Hockey League] finals, so that experience helps a lot. …I'm still really young, but it definitely helps coming into these tournaments. Through experience you know how to handle it a bit better, so you just kind of tackle it like any other game."

--

McTavish was born in Zurich in 2003 when his dad, Dale, played in the Swiss National League. A couple years ago, the Swiss tried to recruit McTavish to join their national team.

"They told me, 'You can't play for Canada ever then,' so I was like, 'Well, hopefully I make the Canada team,'" McTavish recalled. "It worked out. I think I made the right decision there."

McTavish played for Olten EHC in Switzerland during the pandemic and has a great amount of respect for Swiss hockey.

"I loved it over there," he said. "They play so hard and with a lot of pride. They're well-coached and a lot of skill, so we'll expect a really good team and we're going to hopefully do the same thing as the last couple games."

--

The Swiss are hoping the pressure will get to Canada during Wednesday's do-or-die game. The Canadians, however, didn't seem too tight Wednesday morning. Connor Bedard interrupted a table tennis match against McTavish to do an interview with TSN.

"He's not that good," Bedard said when asked about his linemate's skill with the paddle. "He needs to work on that area. I'll give him props on the ice, but he should work on that."

A few minutes later McTavish emerged to declare that he was victorious.

"I'm sure some guys are a little bit nervous, but also a lot of excitement," McTavish said of the mood around the team. "This is what you play for."

Cameron likes the vibe around his group.

"There's recognition that it goes to a different level now in terms of the pressure and the level of competition, so we're excited to get going," the coach said. "It's a process and you put the work in every day, which we've done since we've come together. You trust the process and surrender to the outcome."

--

Bedard appeared to close his eyes while shooting on his first-period goal against Finland on Monday.

"I'm not trying to do that, but you know where you're shooting before you release it," the Regina Pats phenom said. "I think it was just me trying to get everything into the shot."

Bedard has now scored seven goals in six career World Junior games dating back to December.

"He's got an unreal release," said Swiss defenceman Maximilian Streule, who plays for the Winnipeg Ice in the Western Hockey League. "You can't give him space. He can shoot from everywhere. You got to play the body on him and try to frustrate him by keeping the puck away from him. Just don't give him space at all."

Easier said than done.

"Keep my stick between his legs and his stick so he can't pull that release off," Streule said of his strategy.

--

Swiss goalie Noah Patenaude is looking forward to going up against his Saint John teammate William Dufour.

"He's a special player," Patenaude said. "I stopped him a couple times in practice, so I know what his preference is when he has shots or breakaways."

Dufour led the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in goals with 56 in 66 games last season. He then went on to score eight goals at the Memorial Cup where he was named MVP.

"His preference is glove side or five hole, so we'll see," Patenaude said with a smile.

The pair have caught up a couple of times in Edmonton.

"We've talked a little bit," Patenaude said. "Just seeing how he's doing and liking the tournament so far. He's doing great and he likes it. I'm happy for him."

--

Projected Team Canada lineup for Wednesday's quarter-final:

Othmann - McTavish - Bedard

Johnson - Stankoven - Foerster

Roy - Greig - Dufour

Cuylle - Ostapchuk - Desnoyers

Gaucher

Sebrango - Zellweger

Del Mastro - Cormier

Seeley - Thompson

O'Rourke

Garand

Cossa

Scratches: Kidney, Lambos, Brochu