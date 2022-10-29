Matthews, Leafs hoping the dam will burst Auston Matthews scored just one goal through the first seven games of the season and it was on a deflection. Matthews finally delivered a trademark tally on Thursday night in San Jose. Now, the Leafs hope the dam will burst.

'It just takes one to reset': Matthews builds momentum after finally landing trademark tally

TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Toronto Maple Leafs, who held a team meeting at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

Auston Matthews scored just one goal through the first seven games of the season and it was on a deflection.

"Sometimes when you're on streaks where you feel a bit snakebitten. It's almost like, 'Am I ever going to see the puck go in the net again?' But it just takes one to reset," the two time Rocket Richard Trophy winner said. "I try not to think like that, but obviously it's tough when you go through a bit of a stretch like that."

Matthews finally delivered a trademark tally on Thursday night in San Jose. Now, the Leafs hope the dam will burst.

"Confidence is never an issue, I don't think, for Auston, but it's more so relief, I guess, is the big thing," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "I don't think he was too worked up about it, but it's pretty natural to be a little more tense than normal ... Auston's been producing a lot of opportunities here on this trip, and it's good to see one go in for him."

Matthews fired a game high seven shots on net on Thursday. He's up to 40 shots this season, which means he's converting just five per cent of the time. His career average is 16.1.

"Producing for our team is a big part of what he does," noted Keefe. "It's a big moment in the game, and he comes through for us there, and I know that that would help him relax a little bit."

The third-period strike by Matthews tied the score and secured a point for the Leafs, who fell in overtime.

"It always feels good to see the puck go on the net," the 25-year-old centre said. "Getting a lot of good looks, good chances in the last couple games, so want to continue to get those chances and make good on them."

'It just takes one to reset': Matthews builds momentum after finally landing trademark tally Auston Matthews scored for the first time this season using his shot last game and now has two-goals on the year. He's hoping watching one finally go in will help get the ball rolling here.

---

Matthews' goal on Thursday came from high up in the zone on the power play. He led the team with 16 man-advantage markers last season while spending most of the time on the flanks.

"It's just good to give a different look," Matthews explained. "I feel like a lot of times I'm kind of just getting sat on so I think it's important to get us moving around and try to generate different looks to keep them guessing a little more."

The one-time blast had the bench buzzing.

"That's a shot," forward Calle Jarnkrok said in amazement. "I wish I had that shot ... He had his looks every game. He finally scored one last game and hopefully he can keep doing that."

lil Papi Power for ya 🚀 pic.twitter.com/20es2YFUG6 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 28, 2022

---

The Leafs will wear their black reversible sweaters designed by pop star Justin Bieber on Saturday.

"I think everybody really loves wearing them," said Matthews. "They were a pretty big hit last year so I think the guys are excited."

Matthews and Bieber have struck up a friendship over the years.

"He'll be in the building tonight so looking forward to that," Matthews said. "It's always nice to see him and get his support for the team. It's obviously pretty special."

Catch ya on the flipside 👀 pic.twitter.com/eZx7CTtJVC — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 29, 2022

Jarnkrok, who's new to the team this season, is also excited.

"My wife is a Bieber fan," he said with a smile. "I like the look of the jerseys so it's going to be a treat."

The Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on March 23 in the debut of the black sweaters.

"When you wear black on the ice it's pretty intimidating," Matthews quipped after that game.

Back in black: Bieber will be in the building as Leafs look to get back on track The Maple Leafs will sport their reverse retro jersey tonight in Los Angeles. Justin Bieber helped with the design and Auston Matthews says the icon should be in the building tonight.

---

William Nylander was held without a point for only the second time this season on Thursday night as Toronto's second line struggled in San Jose.

"I'd like to see them get back to moving their feet and skating," said Keefe. "I thought they got stalled a lot the other night. Whether it's coming out of our zone or into the neutral zone, they really got stalled. I thought as the game got going on, third period, they got moving a little bit better. Talking to them, John [Tavares] and Will, both were well aware and acknowledged, without me having to say too much, that it was not a good night for them. I'm expecting a response from them in terms of speed and energy. They have been good throughout the season for us so I'm expecting them to bounce back."

Alex Kerfoot will slot in beside Tavares and Nylander on Saturday replacing Nick Robertson.

"Kerf, with his pace and what he brings on both sides of the puck, I think he'll help that group," Keefe said.

Leafs Ice Chips: Expecting a response from Tavares, Nylander John Tavares and William Nylander have had a great start to the season but fell short in their game in San Jose. Mark Masters has more on why their coach is expecting a bounce back from that line against the Kings.

---

Kerfoot started the season as the team's third-line centre, but moved to the wing in the top six earlier this week. He skated with Matthews and Mitch Marner on Thursday. The line juggling has seen Jarnkrok shift to the middle.

"I've talked to Calle about that since the day he got into our facility, about how we're going to try him in different positions," Keefe revealed. "He got off to a pretty good start on the right side through pre-season and training camp, and we didn't want to disrupt that too much. Kerfoot, obviously, took a big chunk of that centre [responsibility] for us. We've decided to move away from that, and Calle is the next viable option for us. I did speak to him and he's comfortable and confident playing there. I think, like a lot of these guys, they prefer to play the wing, but recognize versatility is an asset and a strength that they bring to our team and he doesn't hesitate to take it on."

How's it going so far?

"One game under my belt," Jarnkrok said. "I thought it went alright. Hopefully, I can play a little better tonight ... It's just a little more responsibilities to play defence. Other than that it's not much of a difference."

Jarnkrok will line up between Robertson and Wayne Simmonds.

"Two good players," the 31-year-old Swede said. "Robbie's really fast and he can really shoot the puck. Simmer's a hard-working guy."

Robertson, a 21-year-old California native, will be playing in his hometown for the first time in the NHL.

"He's always excited," Jarnkrok said. "He's excited every day. He works hard every day. He's already a great player. I think he can teach [Simmonds and I] more than we can teach him, to be honest with you."

Really?

"Oh yeah, he's got a helluva shot too and he can really skate."

The team recognizes how big the occasion is for Robertson, who will have plenty of friends and family in the building.

"You want to back up your guys and leave the rink feeling proud," Matthews said.

Leafs want to make it a happy homecoming for energetic Robertson Nick Robertson returns to his hometown tonight and the Maple Leafs admit it gives everyone in the room a little extra boost when there's extra motivation to win for someone.

---

Projected lineup for Saturday's game in Los Angeles:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Robertson - Jarnkrok - Simmonds

Engvall - Kampf - Aube-Kubel

Rielly - Brodie

Sandin - Holl

Giordano - Kral

Samsonov starts

Kallgren