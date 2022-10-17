Matthews plans to up physicality this season Auston Matthews upped his physical play last season en route to the Hart Trophy. Now, the 60-goal man is looking to make hitting a staple of his game.

The Maple Leafs held a team meeting and optional skate at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

"Trying to make it more consistent throughout the year and lead the way in that department," the 25-year-old centre said, "because then there's no excuse for everybody to [not] do the same and finish checks and making that a big part of our game."

It's early, but Matthews is second on the team in hits behind only fourth-line winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Last season, Matthews finished 14th on the Leafs in hits. So far this season, Toronto is landing 31 hits per 60 minutes, which is tied for seventh in the National Hockey League. The Leafs registered 21.1 hits per 60 last season, which ranked 24th.

Perhaps the uptick in aggressiveness is a byproduct of the opponents they've faced. Washington and Ottawa rank second and third in hits per 60. It is notable, however, that the Leafs aren't backing down from that type of game and Matthews is at the forefront.

"It's a fine line for him, because it's a long season and he has a lot of contact that comes his way because he has the puck and is dangerous," noted coach Sheldon Keefe. "But he's a big guy [6-foot-3, 208 pounds] that can skate well and gets on top of the puck and has an opportunity to assert himself that way. It's part of his growth as a player and part of his responsibility as a leader."

"It means a lot," said veteran defenceman Mark Giordano. "It goes a long way for our team when you see our top guy laying the body like that."

The fans certainly appreciate the extra effort. After Matthews levelled Capitals defenceman Martin Fehervary with a big check in the third period of Thursday's win, the crowd started "MVP! MVP!" chants.

"It's obviously really cool when you have that excitement that goes through you," Matthews said of the love from Leafs Nation. "But you try not to feed into that too much to where you let it affect your game and ... get running around with your head cut off."

"We, as a team, feed off of moments like that," Giordano said. "He had a big block in the second period [Saturday]. Things like that, sacrificing for wins, it's what it's all about."

Toronto is playing its fourth game in six nights to open the season, but Matthews should be full of energy as the Arizona native faces off against his hometown team. He grew up cheering for the Coyotes and still spends his summers in the desert where he skates and trains alongside current members of the team.

"I always keep an eye on them," Matthews said. "It's always cool to play them, whether it's at home or at home."

Matthews scored in both games against the Coyotes last season.

---

Matthews is logging 50 seconds less per game this season.

"We have a greater opportunity to use four lines and share a lot more of the responsibilities," Keefe explained.

David Kampf, a shutdown specialist, leads a new-look fourth line with Zach Aston-Reese and Aube-Kubel. Keefe also trusts his third line of Alex Kerfoot between Pierre Engvall and Calle Jarnkrok to soak up defensive-zone starts and face top opposition.

Per NaturalStatTrick.com, Matthews' offensive-zone start percentage is 72.7 through three games, which is up from 64.8 last year. This tweak could keep the Rocket Richard Trophy winner fresher and give him more opportunity to do what he does best.

"That's what I want to really see and manage is how a reduction of minutes and some responsibility can help offensively or is it counterproductive because they fall out of rhythm," Keefe mused. "Maybe [our top guys] don't start every shift out of a TV timeout, for example, which is something they generally have done."

---

With Matt Murray out for at least four weeks, Ilya Samsonov will carry the load for the Leafs in net. But it will be Erik Kallgren who gets the start on Monday.

"We're going to need him, so we have to get him in," Keefe explained. "We also have to be mindful of Samsonov's workload. Today would've been his third game in five nights and he's going to be busy."

Later this week, the Leafs will depart on a five-game trip, which includes a back-to-back set.

Kallgren made his NHL debut during a game against Arizona in March after Petr Mrazek faltered. This will be his 13th start with the Leafs.

"Intensity and speed is a little higher in the NHL so that's something I feel I'm more adjusted to now," the 26-year-old told reporters on Sunday. "I know the team. I know the guys. I'm ready to play."

"He seems like he's really excited for this season," observed fellow Swede Rasmus Sandin, "and proving [to] everyone he's where he belongs."

---

William Nylander is good to go after missing Sunday's practice due to an illness.

With Murray on long-term injured reserve, the Leafs now have the space to carry healthy scratches. Nick Robertson, Wayne Simmonds and Victor Mete were called up on Sunday, but will have to wait to get into a game.

"It makes more sense to give the group we've been going with an opportunity knowing that there's guys here that are champing at the bit to get in," Keefe said. "We want to see how our group responds to that."

After a strong camp, Robertson is pushing for the spot on the second line currently held by Denis Malgin. For now, the 25-year-old Swiss League import is doing his part to maintain his place alongside John Tavares and Nylander.

"He's done a nice job," Keefe said. "He scores a good goal in the first game. The most important thing we want to see from him on that line is when the puck comes to him that he can keep it moving and there's no break in the chain, if you will. I think he's done a good job of that and distributes the puck to those guys well."

---

The increased internal competition may help the Leafs avoid a letdown against the rebuilding Coyotes. Toronto stubbed its toe against non-playoff opposition at times last season, including dropping both games to Arizona.

"We had some trouble with that," Sandin said. "We lost a couple games that we should have won. It's definitely been a discussion … This year, we really need to take steps."

"We got to get to our game right away," Giordano stressed. "This is game four in the season. We're not where we want to be as a team. We want to keep getting better and better. Big game. You can't take anyone lightly in this league. We want to get to our game as quickly as possible out there."

The Leafs already coughed up a pair of points on opening night in Montreal. Keefe labelled that performance as unacceptable.

"You can talk about respecting your opponent, but that's not what it's about for me," the coach said. "It's the NHL and we respect our opponents. We respect the players. We've been through enough examples that show, with our team or other teams, that anybody can win any given night in the NHL. We want to make sure we respect our process and who we are and how we need to play as a team to be successful. We want to be consistent in that. So, the messaging is to not let off in that regard. That's why we were so displeased with our performance in Montreal, because that's not who we are."

The Leafs finished 31-11-2 against non-playoff teams last season.

---

How is Sandin, a lefty, adapting to playing on the right?

"It was different in the beginning," the 22-year-old said.

How so?

"Just playing with your stick on the inside the whole time," Sandin explained. "You want to cover the middle of the ice too, so you have to turn the other way and stuff like that. It's been a little bit of an adjustment, but Gio's been helping me a lot out there. He's easy to talk to. He gives you tips. He's been playing forever. He's talking a lot out there."

Keefe is willing to give Sandin some leeway as he learns the ropes.

"It is a challenge," the coach acknowledged. "There are probably more difficulties than opportunities, but I think he has adjusted well. I thought those guys had a good day [Saturday]. Not only is he adjusting to playing the right side, but he is also adjusting to playing with a new partner. He missed a lot of camp as well. There is a lot happening for a young player there."

---

Leafs lineup for Monday's game:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Nylander - Tavares - Malgin

Engvall - Kerfoot - Jarnkrok

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Aube-Kubel

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Giordano - Sandin

Kallgren starts

Samsonov