Nylander ‘producing at an elite rate’ with Matthews out William Nylander leads the Maple Leafs with 28 goals in 51 games this season and is on pace to surpass his career high of 34 set in 2021-22. As Mark Masters writes, Nylander’s teammates say the 26-year-old has been “a force” with the injured Auston Matthews out of the lineup.

What allows Nylander to elevate when Matthews is out?

TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Maple Leafs, who held an optional skills practice at Ford Performance Centre on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Boston Bruins.

Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Auston Matthews has missed 17 games. William Nylander has played in 16 of those games, producing 10 goals and 11 assists. Does he elevate when the Rocket Richard Trophy winner is absent?

"I haven't really thought about it," Nylander said. "I think everybody steps up when Auston's out knowing how much he means to the team. So, everybody has to dig in a little extra harder to try to cover up for him."

When Matthews misses time, John Tavares moves up to the top line with Mitch Marner, which leaves Nylander to drive the second unit.

"It's an opportunity for him to maybe get more puck touches," said Alex Kerfoot, who is again taking over as the second-line centre with Matthews out. "He feels like he has to carry a bit more of the load offensively and he's a guy that, obviously, can do that and relishes that opportunity. It seems like he takes that upon himself and he's been doing a really good job of it."

Nylander has hit the scoresheet in 14 of the last 16 games he's played without Matthews in the lineup.

"I think there is something to be said about the fact that there is more puck available," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "Whether it is on the power play or at even strength or whatever it is, more of the plays will run through a smaller group of guys, naturally. But it is a small enough sample that I don't know if you can point to a particular thing."

The Leafs announced on Friday that Matthews will miss at least three weeks with a knee sprain. Nylander scored a power-play goal that night against the Ottawa Senators. He scored again on Sunday against the Washington Capitals.

"He's had a remarkable year," Kerfoot said. "It seems no matter where he's playing in the lineup, who he's playing with, he's producing and producing at an elite rate. He doesn't seem to be having many nights off this year. He's been really consistent and every night he's a force out there."

Nylander leads the Leafs with 28 goals in 51 games and is on pace to easily surpass his career high of 34 set over 81 games last season.

---

Nylander is tied with Marner for the team points lead with 59. Marner will represent the Leafs at the All-Star Game in Florida this weekend. Matthews was also slated to attend before getting hurt. Nylander, meanwhile, is still waiting for an invitation to the mid-season showcase.

"It's only the beginning for him," stressed defenceman Rasmus Sandin. "I think he'll get his time there. He was definitely in the discussion for this year, but we also have other players who have played terrific for us."

The 3-on-3 format and the league's desire to have every team represented makes the All-Star roster tough to crack for players on talent-laden teams. But, in general, does Nylander feel like he's proven he belongs in that elite player category?

"That's where I'm trying to be and that's where I think my game can be," Nylander said. "So that's what I expect out of myself."

Nylander shrugged off the All-Star snub. In fact, he didn't even realize fans had been pushing hard for him.

"Look, I literally have no clue about that," the 26-year-old said. "I don't have any social media on my phone. I didn't know about that. But that means a lot. Obviously, getting support from all the fans ... that's very nice to see that they got your back."

⭐⭐ @wmnylander posted 4-3—7 (4 GP), which included a 2-2—4 performance during the second period Jan. 23 and later picked up his 400th career point (488 GP) with an assist Jan. 25.#NHLStats: https://t.co/G1X44GiSnc pic.twitter.com/IbLXYQ3D9U — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 30, 2023

---

After playing seven games in 13 days, most of the Leafs stayed off the ice on Monday.

"It's nice to decompress a little bit," said Keefe. "Yet, at the same time, we feel we didn't need it to be a full off day. We took Thursday off and we have the break upcoming. It was a good work day for them in terms of getting a good lift in the gym. We had a good team meeting and then it was about just giving the guys the option if they wanted to get out on the ice."

Nylander joined fellow forwards Joey Anderson, Pontus Holmberg, Wayne Simmonds, Calle Jarnkrok and Kerfoot on the ice.

"Nice to work on some small things that I don't usually get to work on during practice days," he explained.

What did Nylander focus on during a 20-minute session with player development consultant Darryl Belfry?

"Just shooting and then some handling the puck around the walls," he said.

Nylander rarely misses a chance to get on the ice.

"It is not uncommon when this facility is dark and it is a full off-day, he'll find his way in here and onto the ice to make sure he gets what he needs," said Keefe.

"That's how he is," said Sandin. "I skate with him all summer and it's a pain in the ass going against him every day. His work ethic is really, really high even if it's in the gym. He takes care of himself. He knows what he needs to do to be prepared the best for the next game."

The next game is Wednesday against the league-leading Boston Bruins, who sit 11 points ahead of the Leafs with a game in hand.

"We're just trying to claw our way back at Boston," said Nylander. "We got to keep winning games and see what happens. They're on an incredible pace and obviously hard to catch if they keep winning, but we'll try our best to do that."

---

Understandably, Ilya Samsonov stayed off the ice on Monday. The 25-year-old goalie is dealing with a heavy workload these days.

"It's impressive," said Sandin. "I mean, how many games has he played in a row now? Four? Five?"

Seven, actually.

"Wow, seven," said Sandin. "It's been a tough schedule and he's been playing unbelievable hockey and saved us in a lot of games and kept us in games the whole time. Very impressed."

Samsonov is 5-1-1 with a .925 save percentage since Jan. 17.

"Sometimes it's hard," Samsonov admits, "but coaches support me. You know, like, a little bit less [team] skate and more goalie ice or just maybe 15 minutes with the team. This really help me."

Samsonov was given Sunday's practice off for maintenance. He also got a pass from practice last Tuesday, but did a session with goalie coach Curtis Sanford.

It's been a physical grind for Samsonov, but also a mental one. Consider this, last week the Russian came out on top against a couple of countrymen in New York Islander Ilya Sorokin and New York Ranger Igor Shesterkin, who is the reigning Vezina Trophy winner. He was then unexpectedly called upon to play on Friday when the Leafs put forward one of their worst performances of the season in a 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Then, to cap it all off, Samsonov faced Darcy Kuemper, the man who replaced him in Washington, with captain John Tavares celebrating game No. 1,000 on Sunday.

"Really nice win against my ex-team," he said after stopping 23 of 24 Capitals shots. "I'm enjoying."

"He's been busy," said defenceman Morgan Rielly. "He's been outstanding ... Our group has a ton of confidence in him and he just goes out there and kind of does his thing and then he provides some pretty good quotes after games."

"His post-game quotes are the best for sure," agreed Sandin. "I always want him to get the [player-of-the-game] belt because I want to get a good laugh after the game. He's just a great guy to be around."

---

Samsonov's best quote of the night on Sunday may have been about Rielly, who scored his first goal of the season against the Capitals.

"Ooooh I'm so happy for him," Samsonov gushed. "I'm waiting for this one. You know, in the practice he is shooting so hard ... For me, a little bit surprise why he has just one in the season. He will be doing more. This goal probably gets some confidence for him."

Rielly looked skyward after finally getting on the board in his 36th game.

"Just relief," he said. "A long time coming. Hopefully they come in bunches now."

Mo 𝘙𝘪𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘺 loves cheddar 🧀 pic.twitter.com/NBchjIZjgx — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 29, 2023

One day earlier, Rielly fielded questions about his drought from kids at the team's annual Easter Seals Skate.

"I got some good karma from Easter Seals," Rielly said. "I was out there with those guys a lot and smiling. I think that's what it was."

Rielly, who potted 10 goals last season, told the kids he planned on scoring on Sunday. So, he kept his promise.

"Well, I wouldn't call it a promise," Rielly said. "It was more of a hopeful guess."

Toronto's bench erupted after the longest-serving Leaf ended the drought.

"Mo is an important player on our team," said Keefe. "For him to have a bit of relief there is felt throughout the team."

Rielly insists he never let the goal goose egg impact his mood or mindset.

"I don't know if I've ever played with a better professional than Mo," said Tavares. "The way he carries himself, you'd never know it. He's just a world-class player and person and leader. When the puck hasn't been going in, it's never easy, especially between the ears, but he's just stuck with it and continues to work every day. You don't see him hanging his head, slumping his shoulders, he just continues to work and great to see him get rewarded and the goal was vintage him. Just a tremendous release and reading the play in a good spot and great to see him get a big one for us."

---

The Leafs made sure Tavares enjoyed his 1,000th game.

"We wanted to make it a night to remember for him," said left winger Michael Bunting, who scored Toronto's first goal. "We wanted to get a win and we said that before going out there."

Teammates had a little fun with Tavares after the 5-1 victory. Timothy Liljegren, who received the belt on Wednesday, announced he was handing the player-of-the-game prize to Mark Giordano. The veteran blueliner stood up to make a speech before breaking into laughter.

"Just kidding!" he said while walking across the room to give Tavares a hug and the belt.

JT1K



The Leaf: Blueprint Moment pic.twitter.com/7jAZUloCC9 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 30, 2023

It was a fun moment in a fun day for the 32-year-old centre, who was honoured in a pre-game ceremony. His young sons, Jace and Axton, were on the ice for the tribute.

"It was awesome," said Tavares, who writes his sons names on each of his sticks. "I think the highlight of their day was sitting beside Mitchy in the morning and getting a couple new little sticks."

While Tavares received a silver stick for reaching the 1,000-game milestone, the team also presented his kids with a couple mini silver sticks.

"I'll have to tell them, 'I don't know if those ones are for use,' but I know they were pretty fired up about that," Tavares said. "Just great to share it with them and show them what I love to do every day. They mean the world to me so great to have them out there. My wife and my parents as well."

Could the Leafs tell that Tavares, usually laser focused, was a bit emotional?

"Oh for sure," said Bunting before stopping and reconsidering his answer.

"I don't know if I could actually tell," Bunting said with a grin, "but I'm sure he was feeling it. But Johnny is always the same. He's laser focused, like you said, and he was straight to business after the ceremony. He played a really good game. It didn't seem like he was nervous."

"Tried to be where my feet were all day long," said Tavares, who picked up two assists.

Oh captain, my captain 💙 pic.twitter.com/yQvR5GKUEp — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 30, 2023

Tavares took some time to reflect on his hockey journey, but when asked what he's most proud of so far, he chose to focus on the future.

"I'm still just most excited about what's ahead and continuing to push forward," he told TSN. "Still got a lot left in the tank and really believe in myself to play at a high level and help this team here and want to do some great things. It's a great milestone. Happy to be there, but excited to push forward now."

---

With Matt Murray sidelined with an ankle injury, Joseph Woll is with the Leafs on an emergency recall. The goalie certainly earned the promotion with a 12-1-0 record and .928 save percentage in the American Hockey League.

"The biggest thing for me this year is keeping a steady mindset and, regardless of the outcome or the ups and downs of the season, just trying to keep my mind as steady as possible," the 24-year-old told reporters. "I've been fortunate enough to have really good results with the Marlies but my goal, win or lose, is to keep my mind the same."

Woll faced adversity at the start of the season as he rehabbed a shoulder injury and then dealt with an ankle ailment. He didn't play until Nov. 25.

"I had a lot of time to prepare for this season," he said. "A little more time than I would've wanted, so when it was time for me to come back I was ready to get playing and to get out of that rehab mode, and just get into the season."

Woll won three of four starts with the Leafs last season.

"Being able to have been here before and understand how it works on a day-to-day basis and be familiar with the group is definitely helpful," he said following a session with Sanford.

---

Players taking part in Monday's optional practice:

FORWARDS: Anderson, Holmberg, Jarnkrok, Kerfoot, Nylander and Simmonds.

DEFENCE: Benn, Brodie, Liljegren, Rielly, Sandin and Timmins.

GOALIE: Woll.