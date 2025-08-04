Team Canada wrapped up the World Junior Summer Showcase with a 6-2 win over the United States on Saturday in Minneapolis.

"It's always great beating the Americans," Barrie Colts defenceman and New York Islanders first-round pick Kashawn Aitcheson said with a smile. "So, yeah, it felt good."

The result allowed Canada to end its summer camp on a high note after lopsided losses to Sweden (8-4) and Finland (6-3) earlier in the week. Canada also held a Red vs. White intrasquad scrimmage at the event, which provided four national federations an opportunity to evaluate the talent available for the upcoming under-20 World Championship.

Hockey Canada invited 44 players to the camp with 36 ultimately making the trip to Minnesota, including eight returnees from last year's team. Those players departed after the first two games, which allowed management and the coaching staff to get a better look at the other contenders for roster spots.

After failing to make the medal round in the last two years, the pressure is on Canada to deliver a gold medal this year. And, per usual, Hockey Canada has an incredibly deep pool of candidates from which to construct a roster.

At the end of the week, TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button projected Canada's roster for the 2026 World Juniors, which will be played in Minnesota. Canada is often missing players, who are in the NHL, but for the purposes of this exercise everyone is considered available.

The following is a breakdown of Button's picks and how they performed at the World Junior Summer Showcase. NHL team affiliations are in brackets.

FORWARDS

First line

Gavin McKenna (2026 draft eligible) - Roger McQueen (ANA) - Porter Martone (PHI)

McKenna and Martone are both returning players from last year's team, which lost in the quarterfinals and finished fifth in Ottawa. It was Canada's second consecutive quarterfinal defeat at the tournament.

"There’s a lot of fire built up in our hearts," said McKenna, who is on course to be the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL draft. "We know Canada should never finish fifth, especially two years in a row. Seeing the group we got out here, we're all pretty excited. We know we got to do it this year."

After being named the Canadian Hockey League player of the year, McKenna is taking his talents to Penn State this fall.

"I honestly don't want to look at it like my draft year," the 17-year-old from Whitehorse said. "When you look in the big picture, it brings a little bit of nerves and whatnot. I want to just take it as another year. A fresh start in Penn State for me. It's going to be a big change, but I'm excited. A lot of eyes on me, so I want to make a good impression on everyone and, on top of that, be a good person whenever I get a chance to talk to [NHL] teams."

McKenna, who picked up one assist in two games at the summer camp, and Martone were a dynamic duo with Team Canada at the under-18 World Championship.

"Sometimes you're like, what did he just do?" Martone said with a grin. "He's kind of got eyes in the back of his head. We built some pretty good chemistry at the U18s. If we do get a shot to play together in the World Juniors, we both got a little chip on our shoulders to help Canada, you know, get over the edge here and win a gold medal."

Martone, who picked up a goal and an assist in two games at the World Junior Summer Showcase, is also off to the NCAA. The sixth overall pick in June's NHL draft is committed to Michigan State.

Both McKenna and Martone highlighted the lighter game schedule in college hockey as a plus, because it will allow them to spend more time in the gym and get stronger while measuring themselves against older competition.

"I've never experienced the college lifestyle, but it is going to be different for sure," said Martone, an 18-year-old from Peterborough, Ont. "I'm going to grow up a little bit, you know, live by myself and manage classes, practices, games, you know, making dinner for myself. I think it's a great stepping stone for me."

McQueen, who was selected 10th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in June, was unable to participate in Canada's summer camp.

McQueen only played 17 games last season with the Brandon Wheat Kings due to a back injury, but Button believes he'll take on a big role with Team Canada.

"He just fits the description of a No. 1 centre," Button explained. "He's exceptionally smart. He's exceptionally talented, and he can make plays. He can get the puck to McKenna and Martone and finish plays. Roger McQueen can score goals and he's imposing [at 6-foot-5, 197 pounds]. He's a big guy in the middle of the ice. Martone's going to do the heavy, gritty work, we know that. He'll be great around the net. McKenna does his brilliance and McQueen just fits perfectly like a hand in a glove."

Second line

Michael Misa (SJS) - Berkly Catton (SEA) - Beckett Sennecke (ANA)

Catton led Canada in shots at last year's World Juniors with 24 in five games, but couldn't buy a goal.

"Just so grateful that we get another opportunity," the eighth overall pick in the 2024 draft said. "We're going to run with it this time. There's no excuses. We've all experienced this, and us leaders have to come back and push the pace."

Button believes the 19-year-old from Saskatoon will be a key leader on this team.

"He'll be the captain," Button predicted. "He was the captain of the Hlinka Gretzky team that won gold a couple of years ago ... When the game is going against you a little bit, when the challenges may be mounting, Berkly's the guy who can turn it back in your favour."

Misa, the second overall pick in June's draft, did not get an invite to Canada's selection camp in December despite dominating the Ontario Hockey League with the Saginaw Spirit.

"I was a little disappointed," the 18-year-old from Oakville, Ont. admits. "I'm here now, so I'm going to try to help them win a gold medal."

Misa only scored one goal, an empty-netter on Saturday, in three games during the summer camp, but vows to be ready when the lights shine the brightest.

"My game translates well to those type of games," said Misa, who helped Saginaw win a Memorial Cup in 2024. "I think under pressure I play well."

Sennecke, the third overall pick in the 2024 NHL draft, did not attend Canada's summer camp.

---

Third line

Tij Iginla (UTA) - Caleb Desnoyers (UTA) - Michael Hage (MTL)

Iginla, who is coming off hip surgery, and Desnoyers, a fellow Mammoth prospect who was just picked fourth overall, did not attend the summer camp.

Hage, meanwhile, may have been Canada's MVP. The Canadiens' first-round pick in 2024 scored in all four games he played.

"He had a real good camp," said Team Canada head coach Dale Hunter. "He was one of our top guys."

Hage finished with five points, which was tied for the team lead.

"It's obviously nice to get on the scoresheet, but the biggest thing I just wanted to come here and show is how competitive I am," the Michigan Wolverines forward said. "At times you can't see through video how competitive and how hard a guy is, and I just wanted to come here this week and show that I'm a competitor and I'll do anything it takes to win."

Late in the loss to Finland, Hage took a run at fellow Canadiens prospect Aatos Koivu, who was his roommate a few weeks earlier at Montreal's development camp. The pair then engaged in a heated verbal confrontation.

"Nothing personal," Hage said. "I realize who I'm chirping. It was just part of the game ... I knew it was going to be fine after the game."

Hage and Koivu, who led the tournament with six goals, caught up moments after the buzzer.

"It felt like it didn't even happen," said Hage. "We were just talking about the game, and we were like, 'Yeah, it happens.' ... It was, honestly, pretty funny."

---

Fourth line

Liam Greentree (LAK) - Sam O’Reilly (TBL) - Brady Martin (NSH)

"I'm going to call it an identity line," said Button. "That line can set the tone."

Greentree and O'Reilly, who plays for Hunter in London, did not attend the summer camp.

Martin registered a goal and two assists and also led Canada with three minor penalties.

"O'Reilly is a superb two-way centre," Button said. "Dale values that. Martin is going to set the tone no matter where he is on the ice. That sets up as a really good, hard line that doesn't give the opponent any time to rest."

---

13th forward and healthy scratch

Malcolm Spence (NYR) - Cole Beaudoin (UTA)

Beaudoin is a returning player and the quarterfinal loss stung even more for him because the Ottawa native was ejected in the first period for kneeing.

"I just try to get the guys going," the Barrie Colts centre said. "Get the crowd into it. I couldn't do anything about the call. The refs made their decision and unfortunately, I got kicked out."

How long did it take him to get over Canada's loss?

"A while, if I'm going to be honest," the Utah prospect said. "Watching the finals and seeing the Americans win, obviously your rival, it's tough. I was fueled up ever since that moment."

Beaudoin scored in the game against Finland on Wednesday.

Spence chipped in one goal and one assist in four games last week.

---

On the bubble

Cole Reschny (CGY), Jett Luchanko (PHI), Cayden Lindstrom (CBJ), Sacha Boisvert (CHI)

Reschny, who is heading to the University of North Dakota this fall, tied for the team lead with five points in four games last week. He slotted in as the top-line centre in the final three games and played a role on both special teams units while taking key draws.

"I have the ability to play anywhere in the lineup and that plays into my hands," the Flames' first-round pick said.

Lindstrom, who missed most of last season with a back injury, scored three goals in three games and impressed Hunter with his speed, but also committed a couple costly turnovers.

"I have a lot of stuff I need to work on, for sure," the fourth-overall pick in the 2024 draft said. "I've had a couple of bad turnovers, and I had a lot of bad puck throwaways that I don't need to be doing. I think I just need to get my head up and kind of know how much time I have. I need to scan a little more. There's just tons I need to work on. I think I've just had an alright week. I could do a lot better."

Lindstrom did not play in Saturday's finale game at the camp.

Luchanko, who suited up for Canada last year, did not attend the summer camp. It's unusual for returning players to not make the team the next year, but it does happen on occasion, including last year when Matthew Wood was released following the selection camp.

DEFENCE

First pair

Matthew Schaefer (NYI) - Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Schaefer may have been Canada's top player at the 2025 World Juniors before getting hurt in the second game of the preliminary round. The Erie Otters defenceman slammed into the net and broke his collarbone during a game against Latvia. Canada suffered a shocking upset loss that night and never really recovered.

"It sucked," the 17-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont. said. "A lot of tears right from the start. I didn't want to put my teammates down. I want to play for them and play with them. You put so much work into the tournament — you're bonding, you're doing all this stuff, you're excited, it's on home soil, playing in the World Juniors — it's something you look forward to, and then a freak accident kind of happened. But I learned from that. There's a lot of worse things that can happen in life. Maybe don't run into the post next time (smile). I know to keep my head up a little bit extra this time."

Schaefer didn't play again after the injury, but still went first overall in June. He got into a scrimmage at Islanders development camp, but viewed Canada's camp as his true return to competitive hockey.

"Probably one of the best feelings I've had in a while," he said. "Good to get back in the game mentality and be out there battling with a talented group of guys. That's what I need and that's what I've been wanting for a while."

Schaefer is working towards making the Islanders roster, but also sounded fully invested in the World Juniors. After Canada lost to Finland last week, he was already talking about the rematch on New Year's Eve.

"He does everything so well," said Alan Millar, who is the new general manager of Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence. "Elite feet, great skater, and hockey sense is elite. First and foremost, he's just an outstanding young man. The character and leadership is through the roof."

Parekh made it clear he's determined to play in the NHL next season.

"I guess my future is kind of, you know, up in the air right now," the 2024 first-round pick said. "My goal is to play in Calgary for the whole year. And, you know, as weird as it sounds, best-case scenario, I might not be playing at the [World Junior] tournament. But anytime you wear the Maple Leaf, it's an honour and you kind of feel like a little kid again."

Parekh was dealing with a minor lower-body injury and left Canada's summer camp without playing a game.

Second pair

Sam Dickinson (SJS) - Harrison Brunicke (PIT)

Dickinson, who plays for Hunter in London and is a returning player, projects to play a big role on Canada's back end.

Brunicke may have made the team last year, but sustained an injury prior to the selection camp.

Third pair

Kashawn Aitcheson (NYI) - Ben Danford (TOR)

Danford is hoping his reliable, defence-first style will earn him a spot on the roster.

"I feel like I've been solid," the Maple Leafs prospect said following Friday's loss to Sweden. "Just trying to put my best foot forward and, you know, show what I got. I'm trying to help the team win by blocking shots, sacrificing the body, and all that."

Danford captained the Oshawa Generals to the OHL final last season.

"He plays you hard," said Misa. "You're coming at him on a rush, he's going to give you a check. So it's something that we need and we're happy he's here."

Seventh defenceman and healthy scratch

Cameron Reid (NSH) - Charlie Elick (CBJ)

"It's deep," Button said of Canada's group of defencemen. "They can skate. They're big. They can defend. They can jump into the attack. They're no fun to play against."

On the bubble

Keaton Verhoeff (2026 draft eligible), Henry Mews (CGY)

Verhoeff did not attend Canada's camp because he's with the under-18 group getting set for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

"He was tremendous helping Canada win gold at the under-18s this April in Dallas," said Button. "He's a player with a command of the game, and like Matthew Schaefer last year coming in as a draft-eligible player, Verhoeff has that same type of ability."

If Canada loses a defenceman to the NHL and/or Verhoeff starts well at the University of North Dakota, there's a real chance the 6-foot-4, 212 pounder cracks this roster.

"He's that good," said Button. "He's that mature."

GOALIES

Starter

Carter George (LAK)

George led the World Juniors in save percentage last year (.936 in four games) and was named one of the team's top three players by Hockey Canada management.

"He showed that he can handle the moment," said Hockey Canada goalie coach Dan De Palma. "The big stage isn't too big for him. Anytime you don't win, you want one or two more saves, and that's Carter's mentality."

The last-minute goal allowed in the quarterfinal loss to Czechia is a constant source of motivation for the Owen Sound Attack goalie.

"I think about it almost every day," the 19-year-old from Thunder Bay, Ont. said. "We have unfinished business here at this tournament. All of us returning guys, and even the guys that are new to the team, we all feel like we have unfinished business. We have something to prove this year."

George is focused on his diet this summer and sends a picture of everything he eats to the Kings nutritionist.

"No more fast food," he said with a smile. "I might have gone on a stretch where I loved a little bit of McDonald's the night before games. That was a go-to for a month and that might have hurt me. Up in L.A. the nutritionist kind of cut that out of my diet."

Back-up and third goalie

Jack Ivankovic (NSH), Joshua Ravensbergen (SJS)

Ivankovic is a returning player, who performed well in his lone start last year despite taking the loss against Latvia.

Ravensbergen is a first-round pick, who has the potential to move up the depth chart. He stopped 24 of 26 shots to pick up the win against the Americans on Saturday.

On the bubble

Evan Gardner (CBJ)

"I think we're fortunate to be in a position where we're four deep," said Millar.

COACH

Dale Hunter

Hunter celebrated his 65th birthday during the World Junior Summer Showcase. The players serenaded him with the birthday song at the end of Thursday's practice.

"That's pretty good of them," the London Knights coach said with a smile. "I get the pension now ... It goes with my grey hair, I guess."

Hunter is getting older, but remains at the top of junior hockey. He just led London to a Memorial Cup title for the third time in his career.

"The game hasn't changed much," Hunter stressed. "Maybe faster, more skilled, but the game's the game. It's a team game. And I played a long time, so I know what they're going through, the pressures they're playing with."

Hunter guided Canada to gold at the 2020 World Juniors.

"He wants to win just as bad as the guys he's coaching," said Dickinson. "It's not him just wanting to coach and whatever, he wants to win just as bad as the players want to win. The preparation that he puts in with his game plans and pre-scouts and how well he knows the other team – it's unparalleled."

BOTTOM LINE

Button's projected roster features 19 first-round picks (20 if you include McKenna).

"Gold-medal good," Button said of the group. "I don't think there's any question they're the favourite going into the tournament."

Canada will open the World Juniors on Boxing Day against Czechia, the same country that knocked them out in the quarterfinals in the last two tournaments.