TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Maple Leafs, who practised at the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Devils.

Ryan O'Reilly sustained a broken finger on his left hand during Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks in Vancouver. The 32-year-old centre is on the long-term injured reserve, which means the earliest he can return to the Leafs lineup is March 29.

"In terms of the full diagnosis and timeline, he's seeing a specialist back in Toronto so we'll know more about it there," coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Knowing we'll have him healthy and ready to go for playoffs is good and, we'll see how it goes, but I suspect he'll get a good chunk of regular season [time] too."

Ryan O'Reilly took a shot off the hand pic.twitter.com/qOm1UjfgJI — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 5, 2023

O'Reilly has played eight games with the Leafs since being traded from the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 17. He has slotted in as the second-line centre and third-line centre while taking shifts beside John Tavares, Mitch Marner and William Nylander.

"Used him in different spots and you can see the impact he can have on our team," said Keefe. "When you get him, you get excited and you know what he can bring so to lose him, certainly, is tough and disappointing, but we've acquired him to be healthy and ready to go for the playoffs and that will be the case. So, to that end, you know, it's not bad in terms of what the bigger picture is. And, with the nature of the injury, he won't miss much time actually on the ice and skating."

The Leafs are 5-3-0 since acquiring O'Reilly, who was struck in the hand by an Auston Matthews shot in the second period on Saturday.

"He's come in here and had a big impact in the room and on the ice so it's really unfortunate what happened," said left winger Michael Bunting. "He's going to be back as good as ever so we're looking forward to that return."

"He's a heart and soul kind of guy so we'll definitely miss him," said forward Sam Lafferty.

ContentId(1.1927798): O'Reilly going on LTIR with broken finger; expected back before playoffs

---

Despite being a full participant in practice, Tavares will also miss Tuesday's game.

"John's just not feeling himself today," Keefe said. "Not feeling great, but wanted to skate and see exactly where he's at and he got through it and is feeling a little bit better than he thought. But, out of an abundance of caution, we'll leave him out of the lineup for tomorrow and get him ready for Saturday."

Tavares was rocked by a couple of big hits on Saturday, including a heavy one by Tyler Myers in the first period.

"It was kind of a bad hit," said Nylander. "He shot the puck, I mean, I don't know, a little while before that and then got hit."

Nylander immediately confronted the 6-foot-8 defenceman before Jake McCabe jumped in for a fight.

"He came flying in," Nylander said with a laugh. "Thank God."

Tyler Myers catches Tavares pic.twitter.com/u9JE81u6Pf — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 5, 2023

ContentId(1.1927843): Nylander labels Myers check on Tavares 'a bad hit'; on McCabe jumping in: 'Thank God'

Tavares, who made a point of thanking McCabe, didn't miss a shift and declared himself fine after the game. He also absorbed a big hit from Dakota Joshua in the first period.

Keefe acknowledged the team is "mindful" of the hits Tavares took, but the coach also highlighted other possible factors. There is a flu bug going around and the Leafs are in the middle of a gruelling road trip, which started in Seattle on Feb. 25 and will not wrap up until Tuesday's game in New Jersey.

"Just being smart," said Keefe of the decision to sit Tavares. "He did take some hits, certainly, in the last game. It's not an easy trip. It hasn't been easy travel and any time you're not feeling yourself, you gotta be smart about it."

Tavares was the last forward on the ice at practice putting in extra work. He skated in a grey scratches sweater and did everything a projected healthy scratch would normally do. He wasn't on a regular line and rotated in on the top power-play unit.

After Tuesday night’s game, the Leafs don't play again until Saturday when they host the Edmonton Oilers.

John Tavares is the last forward on the ice after practice pic.twitter.com/NpInhPa51O — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 6, 2023

ContentId(1.1927804): Tavares not feeling himself; will be held out Tuesday in precautionary move

---

With Tavares and O'Reilly out, Lafferty will move to the second-line centre spot. He skated between Calle Jarnkrok and Nylander at practice.

"Just try and use my speed, get pucks back and get it to those guys," said Lafferty of his mindset. "Go to the net and keep it pretty simple."

What stands out to Nylander?

"His speed and the way he gets in on the forecheck and wins pucks back," Toronto's leading goal scorer said. "He's been great for us since he got here so we'll have some fun tomorrow."

Lafferty, who celebrated his 28th birthday on Monday, ranked second among Chicago Blackhawks forwards in hits.

"It's something I gotta do to stay in this league," he said. "It's an important part of my job so on the forecheck I'm always going to try to finish the hit if I can."

The Leafs know this from first-hand experience. Chicago played Toronto twice shortly before Lafferty and McCabe got traded.

"Happy to have him with our team," said defenceman Timothy Liljegren. "I think he hit me a couple times when we played him in Chicago. Great skater and not afraid to get physical."

Lafferty is averaging 12 minutes and 50 seconds in three games since being acquired last week. He's fired three shots on net while spending time on the wing with the third and fourth line.

"If we're going to lose two centres, like we have here, you got to try some different things," said Keefe. "He's a versatile guy. He's already played right and left wing for us. [Centre] is the position he's played most this season so it gets him into a position of comfort. He's played tough head-to-head matchups. He's played with good players in Chicago."

Lafferty's most common linemates in Chicago were Jason Dickinson and Andreas Athanasiou, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

"It's getting better," Lafferty said of his comfort level with the Leafs. "I'm getting to know the guys. It's a great group and they welcomed me right away. Just looking to gain more and more confidence and feeling pretty good."

The biggest adjustment?

"Just figuring out where you fit in and what you can do to help the team on a nightly basis," said Lafferty. "For me, my speed is the biggest thing and it's getting better and better."

Lafferty scored 10 goals in 51 games with the Blackhawks and believes Keefe's system will help him keep producing.

"One thing that stands out is just a lot of offensive structure," Lafferty said. "It's more than I'm used to and geared towards possessing the puck and getting the puck to the middle of the ice. I think it's great. It generates a lot more chances and that's been something new for me."

ContentId(1.1927886): Nylander on new linemate Lafferty: 'We'll have some fun tomorrow'

---

Bunting was demoted from the first line to the third line on Saturday as Alex Kerfoot, who is goalless in 18 games, slotted in beside Matthews and Marner.

"I just think Kerf has been playing better than Bunts," Keefe said bluntly after the game in Vancouver. "That is really it."

Where does Bunting feel his game's at right now?

"Ah, yeah, I don't know," he said. "It is what it is. I'm going to hopefully get it back here and just play my game, get to the net, and work those areas I have strengths at."

At Monday's practice, Bunting was dropped to the fourth line alongside Alex Steeves and Pontus Holmberg, who were just called up from the Marlies.

"It doesn't matter what line I'm on," the Scarborough, Ont., native stressed. "I'm going to play my same game and bring the impact every single night. Nothing changes on my end, to be honest."

"He can really be a driver of that line and be a leader on that line," said Keefe. "More importantly, this is chance for him to just focus on his game and getting back to being the player we know he can be in terms of playmaking ability, in terms of finishing ability, competitiveness, speed, all those kind of things."

Keefe pulled Bunting aside for a chat after practice.

"I just want him to worry about his game," said Keefe. "When you're playing up in that top group not only are the expectations high in terms of production, but the matchups are difficult and all those kind of things. I want him to be able to just focus on his game, you know, get back to skating with the puck and making plays and being confident with it. That's really it."

Keefe checked in with both Bunting and Kerfoot following practice pic.twitter.com/bBebw6fn3j — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 6, 2023

Bunting has failed to hit the scoresheet in four of the last five games.

"Clearly, there's a bit of a mental block there for him right now and we're trying to help him through that," said Keefe. "He's an important guy. I got full confidence he'll end up back with Matthews before long."

Bunting is a feisty player, who is usually in the middle of everything. He leads the Leafs in penalties taken (30) and penalties drawn (33) this season. In the last nine games, though, Bunting has taken just one penalty and drawn two.

"I've been doing it my whole career, walking that line," he said of the balancing act, "sometimes I go over, but I feel like lately I haven't been."

Holmberg has suited up in 36 games with the Leafs, but Tuesday will be his first NHL game since Feb. 15. Steeves has played in just two games with the Leafs this season with both coming immediately after the bye break in February.

"We're going to bring some energy," Bunting promised. "Both of them have some skill and are able to put the puck in the net as well so I'm hoping we can get on the forecheck and cause a little havoc and get a few tomorrow."

With Tavares out, Bunting will move up to the top power-play unit.

ContentId(1.1927815): Demoted Bunting on state of his game: 'I don’t know. It is what it is'

---

Matthews left Saturday's game in the first period after taking a Noah Juulsen shot to the inside of the knee. He returned early in the second period, but wasn't himself.

"Just try and grind my way through it," he said on Saturday night. "Didn't feel too great, but felt fine to play ... Just caught me in a weird spot and just stung and still stings. I was able to just get it to calm down."

"When he came back, he is not at 100 per cent in terms of his skating," Keefe noted.

Was Matthews relieved there wasn't more damage?

"Yeah, of course, you never know," the centre said. "I felt like I was in a lot of pain there for quite a little bit of time."

Matthews was a full participant at Monday's practice.

Auston Matthews to the locker room after being hit by a Noah Juulsen slapper. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/sitQKA62UF — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) March 5, 2023

---

After sitting out the last two games, Liljegren will draw back in to Toronto's lineup on Tuesday.

"With the trades and everything, we got more depth on D so you just got to play at your highest level to be in the lineup and that's what I'm looking to do," the 23-year-old said.

Liljegren was minus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss against the Oilers and logged just 12 minutes and 52 seconds, which was his second lowest total of the season.

"I had a little bit of a rough game in Edmonton, but overall I feel like I've had a pretty good year so just try and keep it going," Liljegren said.

The right-shooting Swede fell awkwardly into the boards and missed some shifts in the third period in Edmonton.

"Got a little bumped up, but no injury or anything," he said. "It was all good."

Timothy Liljegren on seeing Sandin & Engvall traded last week:



"It was a little bit emotional. Pierre & Rasmus, both close friends of mine. [We] grew up in Toronto together so it was emotional for sure." — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 6, 2023

After missing the first month of the season following hernia surgery, Liljegren has been a mainstay on the blue line. The addition of Luke Schenn and Erik Gustafsson via trade last week has created more internal competition.

"Liljegren has played good for us all season," Keefe said. "We've pulled back on him here the last little bit here to give Schenn and Gustafsson a chance to get in and get comfortable with our group ... Our team is deeper on defence now. The standard is higher in terms of staying in and competing."

With pal Rasmus Sandin traded last week, Liljegren will get a shot as the quarterback on the second power-play unit on Tuesday.

"It's a chance for him to get going," said Keefe. "We have been working him through on the power play and getting him some extra touches there, even more so going into tomorrow night."

"I haven't played a ton of power play this year," said Liljegren, who has lined up on the flank at times with the second unit, "but something I'm used to doing from playing with the Marlies so happy to get the opportunity."

At even strength, Liljegren will partner with Morgan Rielly.

"We played a little bit this year," Liljegren noted. "Great skater and likes being on offence so kind of like when I played with Sandy as well. I think it will be a good match."

Rielly is Liljegren's third most-common partner this season behind Sandin and Mark Giordano. The Leafs have outscored the opposition 4-2 in the 160 minutes and 29 seconds that Rielly and Liljegren have played together at even strength, per NaturalStatTrick.com. However, the CorsiFor percentage for that pair is 49.31.

---

Schenn remained in Vancouver following Saturday's game.

"His wife is due any time here now so it just made sense, given how we were there, to give him some more time," Keefe said. "This is the only game coming up so we'll give him some extra time out there and revisit it later in the week. The ability for him to be there with his wife and his family is important. It's not an easy journey to get from Toronto to Vancouver if need be so going to buy him some time."

Gustafsson will be a healthy scratch on Tuesday.

ContentId(1.1927815): Demoted Bunting on state of his game: 'I don’t know. It is what it is'

---

Lines at Monday's practice:

Kerfoot - Matthews - Marner

Jarnkrok - Lafferty - Nylander

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Acciari

Bunting - Holmberg - Steeves

Tavares

McCabe - Brodie

Rielly - Liljegren

Giordano - Holl

Gustafsson - Timmins

Murray

Samsonov

Special teams units at Monday's practice:

PP1

Rielly, Matthews, Marner, Nylander, Bunting/Tavares

PP2

Liljegren/Gustafsson, Jarnkrok, Kerfoot, Lafferty, Steeves