The Maple Leafs and New York Islanders skated at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

Mitch Marner got a reminder about the power of sports on Sunday.

"Obviously, it's a devastating Bills loss," the Leafs winger said of the NFL playoff game featuring Buffalo and the Cincinnati Bengals. "A lot of my buddies are diehard Bills fans and seeing how they react throughout the season with the Bills, I'm starting to really realize that's probably how they react to the Leafs as well. That's a lot of love, a lot of passion. They want their team to win every year and you got to respect it ... It's something I cherish a lot."

Marner is doing his part to excite Toronto fans this season. He established a new franchise record point streak of 23 games. Marner has also hit the scoresheet in 20 straight home games, which is also a new Leafs benchmark. Marner will look to extend the record run as Toronto opens a season-long five-game homestand on Monday against the New York Islanders.

"You get to sleep in your own bed for naps," Marner said of playing at home. "You spend time at home before games ... It's a nice little relaxation. And then you come here and you get your work done."

Marner has only failed to pick up a point in one home game this season and that was way back on Oct. 20. The last player with at least one point in 23 of his team's first 24 home games of a season was Pittsburgh's Mario Lemieux in 1995-96.

Marner has helped turn Scotiabank Arena into a hockey fortress this season. Only the Boston Bruins (22-1-3) have a better home record than the Leafs (17-3-4).

"We come out with a good push at the start," Marner said of the home success. "It just seems like the whole way through we're consistently playing. It's important to do that for the next five."

Toronto has won four straight at home where they have just one regulation loss against an Eastern Conference opponent this season (Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 11).

"We've played good hockey here," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "We've played a good team game. Even at times when we haven't played well, we've found ways to win, found ways to come back in games and flip momentum, all things you want to be able to do on home ice. So, it's just a matter of things really coming together for us here. You want to, of course, be a team that plays the same and can play well in both spots, home and away, and we've played well on the road at different times too, but you certainly need to take care of your home games and we've done that well. It's going to be a theme for the week."

The New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Washington Capitals and Bruins will all visit Toronto before the all-star break.

The Leafs are 15th overall on the road where they've lost more games than they've won (11-8-4).

Ilya Samsonov is 12-0-1 with a .938 save percentage at home this season. He'll get a chance to keep his torrid Toronto pace going on Monday. It's just the second time this season that Samsonov has started three in a row.

"He's earned it," said Keefe.

Matt Murray allowed four goals on eight shots before being pulled in a game against the Florida Panthers last Tuesday. Samsonov stopped all 11 shots he faced in relief and followed that up by making a season-high 37 saves in a win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

"The door opened for him here in terms of coming in in relief for us and he's done a really good job," Keefe continued. "I think he deserved better the other night in terms of a result, so want to get him right back again. He's another guy who's played really well at home for us, so it's a good chance for he and our team to respond tonight."

Samsonov stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's overtime loss, but impressed teammates by maintaining focus in a hostile environment.

Samsonov was frustrated when the referees didn't call a penalty on Michael Pezzetta, who clipped his skate in the second period. Samsonov then stayed in the game after taking a puck off the mask and dealing with a sore jaw. He was upset the referees didn't whistle play dead immediately after the strap on his mask came loose.

"It's a hard game," Samsonov admitted afterwards. "A lot of emotion."

"He's a competitor," said Auston Matthews. "He's going to battle regardless of the situation. He's going to stay in there and he's going to compete for us. He made some big stops for us at key points, and he just hung in there."

Samsonov last made three straight starts in October when Murray was out with an injury. When healthy, Samsonov and Murray have alternated starts most of the year and the competition to be the playoff starter will be a big storyline down the stretch.

"Both were playing really well at the same time and then both sort of slipped at the same time, so it was harder to have any sort of separation," said Keefe. "We're into the second half of the season now and it's important to give guys the opportunities when they've earned it. Matt will be ready when he gets back in, and he'll get his chance. We got two guys who will compete for the net, and we like that."

Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 of 32 shots to lead the Islanders to an overtime win in Toronto in November.

"He's the best goalie on the planet," said Mathew Barzal. "Simple as that. That's what I think."

The Islanders have just one win in nine games (1-5-3), but Sorokin's play hasn't faltered. It's the offence that's dried up. New York has scored just 15 goals in the past nine games. The power play is in a 1-for-54 funk.

"As of late, we haven't given him much help," Barzal admitted. "It's unfortunate because he really does keep us in every game. He's just incredible in practice and in games. There's no doubt in my mind he's the best goalie on the planet."

Sorokin owns a .924 save percentage, which is fourth among goalies who have played at least 15 games.

"The numbers talk for themselves," said Marner. "What he's done for that team in the net has been pretty amazing to watch. Everyone talked about how good he was going to be when he came in here and he's proved it."

Marner has scored three goals in three career games against Sorokin, which leads the Leafs.

John Tavares credits his new skating coach Paul Matheson for helping him stay spry at age 32.

"I worked with Dawn Braid for a long time, and she was tremendous with me over 15 years," Tavares said. "It was something fresh. A fresh set of eyes."

The Leafs also hired Matheson as a skating development consultant and Tavares often spends time with him before practices. That was the case on Friday, for example.

"[Him being] within the organization allows that work to really continue in season, which gets more and more important as you get older," Tavares said. "Really need to reinforce certain habits and work on certain things especially when you make some changes. He's been great. Just constant feedback, both positive and things to continue to work on. I've felt a real difference in that area so far and want to continue to see growth there and have it impact my game positively."

"You can tell that those guys have made a real connection," Keefe said. "Paul's come in and taken a really good detailed and progressive approach that John's really latched onto ... John's stayed diligent with it, stayed on top of it and I definitely see an improvement."

Tavares is on pace for 35 goals and 79 points this season. Last season, he finished with 27 goals and 76 points.

Tavares is poised to suit up in game No. 1,000 on Sunday.

"It's hard to believe," the Leafs captain said. "Obviously, you know, it's hard to take in a little bit. Just a lot of gratitude for a lot of people who have helped me get to this point. Played for two great organizations. It's been a lot of fun, a great journey, so I think it might be one of those times when you take a step back and reflect a little bit."

Do his young sons realize the significance of what's coming this weekend?

"Not quite," Tavares said with a smile. "They're figuring a few things out. They're just excited when they get a puck or see the guys around the locker room and stuff like that. So, it's been great to have them be a part of it now and see what I love to do every day. Just to get to share that with them means the world to me."

Axton, Tavares' youngest son, was at the morning skate and received a puck from his pops.

Do his kids like any of the other Leafs players?

"They're asking a lot about Auston, Mitch and Willy [Nylander] these days, so completely understandable," Tavares said. "I know they like Muzz [Jake Muzzin] a lot for his big beard too, so they got a few."

Tavares oldest son, Jace, was born in September 2019. Axton arrived in January 2021.

T.J. Brodie skated with teammates for the first time since sustaining a rib injury on Jan. 7.

"We'll look to ramp him up through the week," said Keefe. "He won't be available tonight or Wednesday and then we'll see where he's at later in the week and make a decision. He's going to have to be feeling really good in order for [it to] make sense to play him before the break, but he is ramping up towards being available before the break."

Pontus Holmberg was called up from the American Hockey League and will draw back into the Leafs lineup on Monday.

Lines at Monday's skate:

Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Jarnkrok - Tavares - Marner

Kerfoot - Kampf - Engvall

Aston-Reese - Holmberg - McMann

Simmonds

Rielly - Liljegren

Giordano - Holl

Sandin - Timmins

Benn - Brodie

Samsonov starts

Murray