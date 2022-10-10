Tavares trending toward Wednesday return for cap-strapped Leafs With Wednesday's season opener against the Montreal Canadiens just two days away, captain John Tavares participated fully in Monday's practice as he continues to work his way back from an oblique injury.

The Maple Leafs practised at the Ford Performance Centre on Monday.

John Tavares participated fully in practice and didn't feel limited in any way.

"I wanted to get myself back out there and competing just like I normally would," the 32-year-old centre said. "I tried to have that mindset. It was good to go out there and not be measured or feel my way through things and I think I hit those boxes, checked them off."

Will Tavares, who sustained an oblique strain early in training camp, play in Wednesday's regular-season opener in Montreal?

"Everything's been trending really well so hopefully that's the case," Tavares said. "Chances probably only grow with every day ... I want to be a part of it more than anybody, but also understand the big picture."

"He's encouraged," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "If all goes well for the rest of the day, he'll come to tomorrow's practice as though he's preparing to play."

"He looked great," said linemate William Nylander. "We had a couple really nice plays out there too so hopefully he gets cleared."

Initially, Tavares was projected to miss the start of the regular season, but the Leafs captain is ahead of schedule.

"Sometimes the body takes a little longer than you'd like," Keefe noted, "in this case it seems to be a little bit quicker."

Tavares suffered a more serious oblique injury in the spring of 2019, which cost him a chance to play in the World Championship.

"It's felt more like a contusion than a muscle strain compared to what I had the last time," Tavares said. "Right from the get-go I was able to do quite a bit. Obviously, I didn't skate for the first week, but I was able to do quite a bit in the gym on the rehab side and staying fit. So, I was really happy with that."

---

If Tavares cannot dress on Wednesday, the Leafs will play a man short in Montreal, because of the team's tight salary cap situation.

"That is something we're prepared to do," Keefe confirmed. "We knew there could be predicaments like that ... We have had several teams in the league playing short and I am sure there will be again this season. When we look at the big picture and in the long run, we feel adding a player like [Calle] Jarnkrok was something that we wanted to do. Thus, we run into these types of situations, but it doesn't make it any easier for sure."

Jarnkrok signed a four-year deal with a cap hit of $2.1 million in the summer. Per CapFriendly.com, Toronto's roster is only $4 below the cap with Timothy Liljegren (hernia surgery on Sept. 16) and Jordie Benn (groin injury on Sept. 28) on long term injured reserve. Benn was spotted on the ice Monday, but hasn't skated with teammates since getting hurt. Liljegren will be sidelined until November.

"I believe our group is as deep as we have been since I have been here," Keefe said. "We have really clear and defined roles throughout the group. We have lots of competition. Guys will be challenging to move up throughout the lineup. I think we are in a really good spot there."

In order to get cap compliant, the Leafs placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, Victor Mete and Adam Gaudette on waivers. All four players cleared on Monday and were assigned to the American Hockey League.

"It doesn't say anything about how we feel about the players that won't be on the roster," Keefe continued. "They are still very important players. They will be here in time, naturally, as we face the realities of an NHL schedule."

The Leafs will start the season with the minimum 20 players (12 forwards, six defencemen and two goalies) on the active roster.

---

Denis Malgin edged out Nick Robertson for the final forward spot.

"The fact that he is protected by requiring waivers works in his favour in this case," Keefe said. "In Robertson's case, it works against him. That is the reality of the situation we are in with the salary cap and carrying a really tight and short roster. We are going to have players you would otherwise have in the NHL that are going to have to start in the American League."

Malgin produced four goals and four assists in six pre-season games. Robertson scored three goals and added five assists in five games.

Robertson, 21, was trying to crack the opening-night lineup for the first time.

"It is an unfortunate situation for a player who has worked very hard and is as competitive as he is," Keefe acknowledged. "He did all of the things we asked him to do. A player like him at his age is never a finished product. There is always a benefit to playing in the AHL and helping a Marlies team that we want to see take steps and grow. That growth is only going to happen through the growth of the individuals. He can be a part of that. At the same time, he will be playing lots and staying fresh and ready for when we need him as opposed to maybe being a scratch here."

---

Malgin will be playing in the NHL for the first time since 2020 when he suited up in eight games with the Leafs following a trade from the Florida Panthers. He didn't record a goal or an assist during his first tenure in Toronto, but Malgin did put up 60 points in 184 games with the Panthers over four seasons.

"He already has 200 NHL games to his record," Keefe pointed out. "He has produced during that time. He has had some time away and, from what I have seen, he has grown and developed his game. That is really what I wanted to do in this camp and pre-season — just watch and see where he is at mentally and let him use the opportunities he was getting to prove he can play in the NHL and help our team. I think he has done that. He produced at a high rate and also worked really hard away from the puck. He found ways to create no matter which game [he was in] or what the competition was like. It seemed like he was still making his mark on each of the games. He was good and competitive in our practices."

Malgin sealed the deal with a highlight-reel tally in Saturday's exhibition finale against the Detroit Red Wings. Auston Matthews described the goal as "crispy." Matthews also played with Malgin in the Swiss League (Zurich) during his NHL draft season (2015-16).

"I can't say enough good things about him," Matthews told TSN. "He's played unbelievable all throughout camp. He's shown a lot of confidence out there. He's been dominant. He's looked incredible."

"It was a hell of a goal the other night," said Tavares. "This time around he just seems really comfortable with himself and his game and the confidence is really growing. Certainly, his quickness and playmaking ability [stands out] and he has great touch around the net. Not only did he make a great move, but the quick hands he showed on the finish was fantastic. He's had a good nose for the net."

During Saturday's game, Malgin played on a line with Nylander. He skated with Nylander and Tavares at Monday's practice.

"His speed and the way he was able to create offence every game," Nylander said when asked what stood out about Malgin's camp. "He played five games and was dominant every game. He, for sure, deserves it."

It's been a long road back for Malgin, who lit up the Swiss League the last two years.

"I'm happy to be here, finally," he said. "Of course, I knew I could play here and I think I showed it. Now, I'll try and play the same way."

---

Matt Murray will start Wednesday's opener in Montreal.

"We wanted Murray to get the first game and get rolling that way," said Keefe.

Murray allowed just two goals in three pre-season appearances posting a .969 save percentage.

"Just trying to build each and every part of my game each and every day," he said following Saturday's final dress rehearsal. "That's where my focus is at."

"Just solid," Matthews observed of Murray. "Solid all around. He competes in there. He doesn't really get, like, emotional whether he lets in a goal or not. He's just solid in there and it's been really nice to see that."

Murray is undefeated (5-0-0) during his career in Montreal. He looked sharp during a pre-season start at the Bell Centre.

Ilya Samsonov will start Thursday's home opener against the Washington Capitals, who did not extend him a qualifying offer in the summer.

"Maybe not absolutely ideal, but maybe it is," Keefe said with a smile. "I haven't talked to Sammy about that specifically. [Goalie coach] Curtis [Sanford] has been handling that. It will be our home opener and his former team coming in. There will be a lot of excitement around that."

---

Lines at Monday's practice:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Nylander - Tavares - Malgin

Engvall - Kerfoot - Jarnkrok

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Aube-Kubel

Holmberg, Robertson



Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Giordano - Sandin

Kral - Villeneuve



Murray

Samsonov



Forward pairs in 4-on-4 work:

Matthews - Marner

Tavares - Nylander

Kampf - Aube-Kubel

Kerfoot - Jarnkrok

Engvall - Aston-Reese

Malgin - Bunting

6-on-5 work:

Rielly, Matthews, Tavares, Nylander, Marner, Bunting