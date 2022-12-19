Team Canada eager to show off potential After a stressful selection camp and an intense training camp, Team Canada is ready for its first game as a group. Watch the game LIVE on TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App with coverage starting at 6pm et/3pm pt. from Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B.

Team Canada skated at the Avenir Centre in Moncton on Monday.

---

After a stressful selection camp and an intense training camp, Team Canada is ready for its first game as a group.

"We're looking to play our best and show everyone how good we really are," said Everett Silvertips defenceman Olen Zellweger, who is one of eight returnees from the summer squad that won the gold medal in Edmonton.

"This is what we've all been waiting for," said Los Angeles Kings defenceman Brandt Clarke. "Just to have these game reps with each other and being out there in front of the crowd. We're all really juiced up."

Since the final cuts got made last Monday, the 22 players have gone through four high-tempo practices. The potential is clear.

"It's sky high," said Zellweger. "It's really exciting when you look at the group and now it's time for us to perform."

For the first time since 2000, Canada will have three National Hockey League players in the lineup. Seattle Kraken centre Shane Wright, Arizona Coyotes winger Dylan Guenther and Clarke all got loaned to Hockey Canada on the eve of camp.

The projected top two picks in the 2023 NHL draft – Regina Pats phenom Connor Bedard and University of Michigan freshman Adam Fantilli – are also in the fold.

"This could be one of the best groups Canada's had in a while from what I'm hearing," said Clarke. "There's so much talent. So many guys that have skill, but also just care so much about all-around play and want to win this gold medal. There's no bickering in the room. We're one cohesive unit already."

I'm in Moncton with @CraigJButton for a first look at the 2023 Canadian National Junior Team, which, on paper, may be the most explosive Canada has ever entered in the #WorldJuniors, up there with 2005 (Crosby, Bergeron, Carter, Getzlaf, Perry) and 2008 (Stamkos, Tavares, Giroux)

The firepower jumps out, but this projects to be a complete Canadian team. The defence looks daunting, with all but one blueliner standing at least 6-foot-2.

"Very mobile for their size," noted assistant coach Stephane Julien, who will work with the defence. "A lot of people talk about our offence, but when you see our D and the way can defend, it's impressive."

All the pieces appear to be in place.

"Honestly, we're very impressed with the high level at practice and we want to bring that on the ice tonight," Julien said.

The coaching staff is looking to keep the focus on fundamentals against Team Switzerland.

"There will be nerves," said head coach Dennis Williams. "There will be turnovers. I said to the guys, 'It's not so much the turnovers, you know, it's about what we're going to do after those. Are we going to stop on pucks? Are we going to lead with a good stick? Are we going to track?' We're going to focus on our habits and details of the game. We've implemented our systems and so forth, but it's been a short four days of that, so really our focus is just on making sure we're doing all those little habits and details right."

Such as?

"Putting pucks in certain areas," Williams said. "Having a good F1 on the forecheck. Tracking. Reloading. Playing inside the dots. Making sure we're taking care of the paint in front of our net and getting to the tough areas to score goals. And then shift time. We're going to try to roll lines."

---

The competition to be Canada's starting goalie will be in the spotlight. Williams says it's a "wide open" battle between Sarnia's Ben Gaudreau and Seattle's Thomas Milic.

Milic gets the start on Monday against the Swiss.

"He's not as big as Benny, but he's got quick hands," observed Clarke. "He's really lateral. He kind of reminds me of Jonathan Quick. Not the biggest guy but moves so well. He just flies around in the crease. Maybe you think you have him at one point and then he's right in your face and stops it."

Gaudreau, a third-round pick by the San Jose Sharks in 2021, stands 6-foot-2 while the undrafted Milic is listed at 6-foot-1.

"I grew up watching a lot of Jonathan Quick," Milic said. "So, a lot of quick post play and lateral agility."

Milic and Gaudreau were Canada's goalies at the 2021 under-18 World Championship in Texas. Gaudreau started five of seven games and was named the event's top goalie en route to a gold medal. Gaudreau has struggled through an up-and-down season in Sarnia with an .868 save percentage.

Milic is holding the hotter hand at the moment with a .914 save percentage. He was also excellent in the playoffs last spring leading the Thunderbirds to the Western Hockey League championship series.

"Oh, he was unreal," gushed Thunderbirds defenceman Kevin Korchinski. "He stole so many games, especially five elimination games in the Portland and Kamloops series. It's awesome as a d-man. You have so much trust in him."

Milic posted a .925 save percentage over 25 playoff games. His save percentage was .949 save in the six games when Seattle faced elimination.

"He's just a really calm goaltender," said Thunderbirds winger Reid Schaefer. "He strives under pressure. That's why he did so well in the playoffs last year."

---

"Get off the ice Zellweger!"

That's what Julien yelled out after Canada wrapped up a brief game-day skate on Monday. What would've happened without the directive?

"He'd still be out there," Julien said with a laugh. "Maybe the Zamboni would push him out. I have to push him off of the ice every practice so far."

"It's fun to be out there alone," Zellweger says with a shrug and a smile. "It's fun to do a little extra and feel the puck, feel your edges."

Despite Julien's best efforts, Zellweger was still the last guy on the ice on Monday morning. The 5-foot-10 defenceman was trying out a few sticks throughout the workout.

"They're all the same specs, flex," he said. "But if I use one for too long, it feels more whippy."

Zellweger's curve (or lack thereof) has been a source of some ribbing at Canada's camp.

"I gave it to him about that a couple times," Clarke confirmed. "But, I mean, if it ain't broke don't fix it."

"It's a P88," Zellweger said sheepishly. "You can probably find it at a sports store down the road. I've used it since I was a kid, and I haven't liked another curve enough to change."

And there's been no real reason for the Anaheim Ducks prospect to make a change. Zellweger produced 11 points at the summer World Juniors in Edmonton, which led all defencemen. He was voted an all-star by the media.

"He's got a little bit of a straighter curve, but it works for him," said Mississauga's Ethan Del Mastro, who is partnering with Zellweger. "It's a little more helpful for his passing and his quick mitts. Everyone sees his fast stick handling."

"It's just been consistent for me," said Zellweger. "Passing is good. Shooting seems to be good. It just seems easy for me to use so I've stuck with it."

---

Clarke attended every game at the 2009 World Juniors in his hometown of Ottawa. So, he was in the crowd when Jordan Eberle scored the tying goal in the final seconds of the semifinal against Russia.

"I remember the Russians had a chance at the open net before that and I was really nervous," Clarke said with a big smile. "I'm six years old in my Canada jersey. I just remember it coming up the wall, going to the net, Eberle squeaked out of the pile and the building erupted. I remember it very fondly. I've never been in that loud of an area in my entire life. It was really cool."

How much of an impact did that moment make on a young Clarke?

"One of the first memories of hockey that I remember and something that really grabbed me and pulled me in and made me want to do that for the rest of my life. It's still in the back in my mind and I want that kind of excitement around our team."

And perhaps Clarke will get an opportunity to author a signature World Junior moment.

"I love the big moments," he said. "Maybe I'll get a chance to do it, but hopefully we play a good 60 minutes and are in the lead. Hopefully we're not in that type of circumstance."

---

Sherbrooke forward Joshua Roy showed he could handle pressure-packed moments in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs last season.

"Josh is a gamer," said Julien, who is the bench boss in Sherbrooke. "He will get that goal when you need it. That's one of his strengths. He never felt nervous. Last year in the playoffs, he scored two huge goals at the right time in the last minute of the period. That's one of his strengths and that will help him in Montreal."

Roy, a fifth-round pick by the Montreal Canadiens in 2021, is earning accolades for his compete level at Canada's camp.

"High-IQ player, but what I see right now is him being physically involved since Day 1," Julien said.

---

Canada's penalty kill had the upper hand on the power-play units during the practice sessions last week.

"We did very well," said Julien, who oversees the killers. "I cross my fingers that this will continue in the games. Sometimes it's the opposite. We have some big guys that can kill that take a lot of the ice with their stick and body. We gave a hard time to our PP in practice. Guys got pissed off a little bit, but a little compete level in practice never hurts."

---

Lines at Monday's skate:

Othmann - Wright - Bedard

Fantilli - Stankoven - Guenther

Dean - Gaucher - Roy

Schaefer - Bankier - Ostapchuk

Dach

Del Mastro - Zellweger

Allan - Clarke

Korchinski - Matier

Hinds

Milic starts

Gaudreau