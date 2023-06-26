Tom Willander would welcome the chance to play under the microscope in a Canadian NHL market.

"I imagine that it would be quite high pressure, but I feel like that would also make it a very good opportunity to make a name for yourself," the Swedish defenceman said. "I feel like with hockey being the big focus it would be the most fun there."

Willander, a right shot who stands 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, is at home in the spotlight.

"I usually don't have any issues dealing with pressure," the 18-year-old from Stockholm assured. "I'm quite good with it. I've never had issues with it. I feel quite good when pressure comes around."

The draft-year scrutiny certainly didn't bother Willander, who produced 25 points in 39 games with Rogle BK in Sweden's junior league. He led all defencemen with three goals at the Under-18 World Championship in April, finishing with eight points in seven games.

Willander saved his best for the second half of the season and the hockey world took notice. He skyrocketed from No. 46 all the way up to No. 20 on TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie’s final list of prospects, which is based on a survey of scouts. And TSN director of scouting Craig Button thinks Willander's momentum will carry him even higher on Wednesday night in Nashville. He has Willander going 11th overall to the Vancouver Canucks in his final mock draft.

During a conversation with TSN, Willander spoke about potentially playing in Vancouver and revealed what was behind his second-half surge. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

TSN: What have your conversations with the Canucks been like?

Willander: I've spoken a little bit to them. They seem like a good group. I met their GM, assistant GM, very nice people. And, you know, who doesn't like Vancouver? It's a great place for sure. We'll see what happens but sounds exciting.

TSN: What have you heard about Vancouver?

Willander: It's a hockey town, for sure, as is most of Canada. I've heard it's a very beautiful place in terms of just looks and the city. It's supposed to be a beautiful town. Sounds great.

TSN: They also have a Swedish general manager in Patrik Allvin. What does that mean to you?

Willander: I don't know him, personally, but I think it's fun. We spoke a bit in Swedish. There's some connection there, obviously, since we're both Swedish. It's fun to speak about stuff that maybe North Americans wouldn't understand.

TSN: What's your style of play?

Willander: Two-way defender. Love to play offensively. I like playing D as well and take a lot of pride in it. I try to play effective and try to play hard.

TSN: What's the best part of your game?

Willander: Probably my compete, I’d say, and my skating.

I'm glad Tom Willander is finally getting the love he deserves.



Skating really stands out when he decides to get going. #2023NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/AfBitqIA97 — Hadi Kalakeche (@HadiK_Scouting) June 3, 2023

TSN: Who is your NHL role model?

Willander: Miro Heiskanen. I feel like he has similar strengths with his skating. I like how he plays. He's a two-way defender, good on D and on offence. I feel like he's got a great transition game and is not too flashy, which I like. He's very effective.

TSN: A lot of young players may be attracted to flash. Why aren't you?

Willander: The not-as-flashy style fits the playoff game a lot more.

TSN: Where did you improve the most as the season progressed?

Willander: Generally, I'm a lot better now than I was at the beginning of the season. But I'd say, mainly, my offensive game took big leaps. Both technical but also tactical parts of it.

TSN: Technically, what improved?

Willander: Moving along the blueline and shooting.

TSN: And tactically?

Willander: Just being in the right spot at the right time. Getting pucks and passes in dangerous areas and just making good plays and passes from the blue line.

TSN: Was there a turning point when it comes to the offensive improvement?

Willander: Around Christmas is when I started to get results from practising. That's when I felt I started to see results in games and felt this is getting somewhere.

TSN: How much more room do you have to grow on offence?

Willander: A lot. A lot, for sure. It was a good start this season, but I have very much left.

Tom Willander has had all sorts of helium as the draft draws closer.



He's not the biggest player, but he loves to finish checks, skates beautifully, and may just have some extra offense buried under there.



I like him. pic.twitter.com/TApbixcXKN — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) June 19, 2023

TSN: What worked well for you at the Under-18 World Championship?

Willander: I have to give credit to my teammates. We had a good power play. I feel like we had a good plan playing as a team and had really good chemistry, so just felt like everything worked out and that gave me good opportunities to do my thing.

TSN: How does your game compare with countryman and fellow defenceman Axel Sandin Pellikka? Button has him going one spot ahead of you in his mock draft.

Willander: We're both quite skilled. That's where I feel like we're a lot like each other. I feel like we're both good with the puck and also without it. I would say I have more of a complete game. I'm a bit more of a two-way defender than he is. A bit bigger and a little bit stronger, you know, along the boards. I feel like I have a lot more to my defensive game than he does, but I feel he has a bit more to his offensive game than I do.

TSN: Why have you decided to play NCAA hockey next season instead of sticking in Sweden?

Willander: It's a good path for my development. I have a lot left to grow until I'm ready to play in the NHL. The college league is a bit more towards developing versus the pro leagues, especially the Swedish Hockey League, which is a very good pro league.

TSN: What excites you about the school experience?

Willander: It will be a good time, for sure. School is school obviously but, from what I heard, it's supposed to be really fun as well and not just the hockey part, so looking forward to it.

TSN: What song do you want to play when you're picked at the draft?

Willander: I chose Life is a Highway from the Cars movie. I watched a lot of that when I was young. I think it's a decent song.

TSN: Do you like the lyrics?

Willander: I just kind of like how the song goes. Obviously, I feel it's a bit nostalgic too.

TSN: What will it be like to hear your name called on Wednesday?

Willander: It will be fantastic. Since we started playing hockey, for everybody, it's been a big goal to get drafted. It will be a big night and a night to remember. I will take it to heart.

TSN: Is your family excited?

Willander: They're excited. Probably more about the vacation, but I don't know.