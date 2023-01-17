Leafs aim to frustrate expert agitator Tkachuk The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to slow down the red-hot Matthew Tkachuk when the Florida Panthers come to Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night. Mark Masters has more.

The Maple Leafs held an optional skate at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk arrives in Toronto riding a seven-game point streak.

"He's going to agitate," said Leafs defenceman Mark Giordano. "You got to try and agitate him back."

Tkachuk leads the Panthers in goals (22) and points (56) this season. He also leads the team in penalty minutes (67).

Giordano played with Tkachuk in Calgary and knows his game inside and out. He watched how Tkachuk worked on tips and deflections at the end of each and every practice.

"Chucky has got some good touch," Giordano said. "As many points as he does get, he's still underrated with the touches he gets around the net. He's one of the best from the hashmarks down for sure. You got to try and contain him around the net ... He's a lot to handle out there. We have to play him hard."

"We have to keep him away from the spots he wants to go to and not let him get to our goaltender," said left winger Michael Bunting. "It will definitely be a challenge."

"He plays on the edge," observed defenceman Timothy Liljegren. "Big body [6-foot-2, 201 pounds], so tough to move around. I have to be in good position to be able to take him away."

The Leafs will try and give Tkachuk a taste of his own medicine by getting under his skin.

"Get in front of him," said rookie winger Bobby McMann of the game plan. "Get in his way and try to maybe frustrate him a little bit."

Tkachuk has been limited to just four goals and four assists in 19 career games against Toronto.

---

After allowing four goals on 34 shots in Saturday's loss in Boston, Matt Murray will be back in net on Tuesday.

"We liked his game the other day and thought an opportunity to get right back in would be good for him," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "We're trying to increase his workload on home ice. He's had a lot of road games, so getting him some time in the net at home will be good. He did a really good job for us against Nashville when we were last in here."

Murray has started 18 games this season, but only six at home.

The Panthers have struggled to regain their Presidents' Trophy winning form and sit four points out of a playoff spot.

"I haven't watched closely enough or long enough over the season to pinpoint why it hasn't worked out as well for them, but in terms of the respect we have for them and their players that's unchanged," said Keefe.

Florida is fifth overall in 5-on-5 goals this season.

"We just played against Boston, and it was one of the top offensive teams in the league and in many statistical categories this team actually trends higher than them and better than them," said Keefe. "Offensively, they've been extremely dynamic. They make a lot plays. Their defencemen are very involved in a lot of what they do. [They're] very good around your net. So, they present a great deal of challenges there. Great in transition."

---

Centre Pontus Holmberg and defenceman Rasmus Sandin skated on Tuesday, but will not play against the Panthers as they continue to recover from an illness.

"They're feeling better," said Keefe. "They're here and able to skate, but we determined that giving them more time to get back up to full strength and have a day of eating proper food and keeping it down and that stuff would serve them well."

Jordie Benn draws in on defence.

McMann returns to the lineup after missing Saturday's game with the flu bug that has been making its way through the dressing room. Tuesday will be his third career NHL game.

"It doesn't make it easier, that’s for sure," the 26-year-old said of the illness. "The start's hard on its own trying to jump into this league and doesn't feel great to get a sickness and try to battle your way back. But I'm feeling good now and hopefully can make an impact."

McMann will be looking to make up for lost time after missing out on a chance to face the league-leading Bruins.

"It's hard to swallow because you want to play in that game, especially a game of that magnitude where [we're] battling a team like Boston," McMann said. "I feel like that would've been really cool to play in. Hopefully I get another chance at them."

The Bruins will be in Toronto on Feb. 1.

---

Bunting is second in the NHL with 26 drawn penalties, but it feels like the sophomore winger could be eliciting even more calls.

"It's natural," said Keefe. "You're only going to be able to draw so many in a game and some refs and some nights certain things just aren't going to be called and that can be frustrating for a player like him. He's involved in so much and takes a lot of heat because the other team is not big fans of his when he's out there. They're in his face and at times they can get away with things that maybe they wouldn't on other players, but that just comes with the territory. This is not new for him. I've seen him endure that and play that way since junior and I'm sure it started before that. He deals with it well and you wouldn't want it to change because without that he's just not the same player. That's just the reality."

Bunting was particularly frustrated after a missed call during Thursday's game at Detroit when Ben Chiarot high sticked him in the face.

"The game is so fast so the refs, obviously, miss a few things and that's just hockey," he said. "That's what happens. I can't change my game even if I'm not getting the calls. I got to keep playing hard and playing my game."

What's his relationship like with the referees?

"We try to be nice to one another out there as much as we can," Bunting said with a smile. "You know what? They have a hard job. The game is so fast, and they have to react to everything. It's an emotional game and I'll just keep it at that."

---

Liljegren will partner with Morgan Rielly on Tuesday. Rielly is struggling to get back in a rhythm following a lengthy injury layoff while Liljegren appears to be growing in confidence.

"This year there's been some injuries, so you get more ice time and grow your game that way," Liljegren said. "People have to step up and try and play their best game."

Liljegren is averaging 18:31 of ice time per game, which is up from 16:24 last season.

"He seems to be that much more comfortable playing both sides of the puck this season," said Keefe. "He really took big steps last season. He seems to have maintained that and continued to find the consistency necessary to be a guy who is just in your lineup, you are happy to have him, and you can lean on him when you really need to. He seems like he has been able to handle everything we have thrown his way."

Keefe suggested this new pairing could help Rielly get going.

"I think Morgan can take care of himself," Liljegren, 23, said with a grin. "He's been in the league for a long time."

---

Giordano leads the Leafs with 86 blocked shots.

"It's a lot like, I guess, a goaltender's mindset," the 39-year-old said of his approach. "You're trying to read where the puck's going to go. If you're on the penalty kill, a lot of those situations, especially seam passes, it's a read and you want to get in the lane and block it or at least help your goalie see which side of the net it's going to be shot on. At the end of the day, it's something I've always taken a lot of pride in my whole career and it's a really important part of the game."

another fearless Giordano block pic.twitter.com/vLK4rWFl8K — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 15, 2023

Giordano is the oldest skater in the league and the Leafs are doing all they can to keep him going strong.

"You get all sorts of tests and bloodwork done to know exactly where you need to focus on," Giordano said. "For me, it's just staying hydrated all the time and not cramping up during games. We've focused on that."

Lead performance dietician Margaret Hughes has created a special smoothie for Giordano drink on game days.

"Margie takes care of us," Giordano said. "A lot of electrolytes, a lot of salts that will prevent you [from cramping]. Earlier in my career I would cramp for sure, and I've got a hold of it now that I've gotten older."

How's the smoothie taste?

"She whips up all sorts of flavours for you, so it's good," Giordano said.

---

Projected lineup for Tuesday's game:

Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Jarnkrok - Tavares - Marner

McMann - Kampf - Engvall

Aston-Reese - Kerfoot - Hunt

Rielly - Liljegren

Giordano - Holl

Benn - Timmins

Murray starts

Samsonov