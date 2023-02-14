‘World-class’ Matthews expected to return to Leafs lineup Wednesday After missing the last three weeks with a knee sprain, reigning Hart Trophy winner Auston Matthews says “everything's moving in the right direction” to rejoining his Maple Leafs teammates for the first time since suffering the injury on Jan. 25, Mark Masters writes.

TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Maple Leafs, who practised at Ford Performance Centre on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Auston Matthews practised in a regular sweater and on a regular line for the first time since suffering a knee sprain on Jan. 25.

"I felt good," the centre said. "Everything's moving in the right direction. It was nice to get back on a line and run through a full practice and try to get the timing back and everything like that. So, just kind of see how everything responds tomorrow morning and just see how I'm feeling, but trying to get in the mindset ... of playing."

The initial timeline called for Matthews to miss at least three weeks. Wednesday will mark three weeks since the injury was sustained.

Matthews also took part in a practice last week, but was wearing a red no-contact sweater in that workout.

"He looked good," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "Today's practice was an important one in terms of getting him the proper reps in a contact jersey and all of that. He hasn't [had] a ton of practice time with the team, but he has skated quite a bit. We will see how he is in the morning and get word from the medical team in terms of his final status. I think his intent coming into practice was to feel good and be ready to play tomorrow."

Near the end of practice, Matthews got tripped by Conor Timmins and slid into the boards. He got to his feet quickly and finished practice without showing any ill effects.

"It's been progressing pretty well," Matthews said of the knee. "I feel confident ... It's been feeling better and better every day."

The Leafs are 2-3-0 since Matthews got hurt. They split a pair of games that Matthews missed last month to rest a nagging undisclosed issue.

"Hopefully, this is the last time I'll be missing another game," Matthews said. "It's no fun watching."

The return of the reigning Hart Trophy winner for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks would provide a spark to a team that just blew a 2-0 lead on home ice against the last-place Columbus Blue Jackets.

"It can't be overstated," said Keefe. "It changes a lot about our team in terms of where everybody slots. It is not just what he brings with his contribution, but also how it slots everybody else in and makes you that much deeper and harder to defend, especially on home ice with the last change. It creates some real challenges for the opposition. He is a world-class player."

https://www.tsn.ca/nhl/video/matthews-trending-toward-wednesday-return-everything-s-moving-in-the-right-direction~2628552

---

Matthews skated on a line with Mitch Marner on the night he got hurt. It was the first time they started a game together since mid-November. Matthews has spent most of the season on a line with William Nylander and he was back between Michael Bunting and Nylander on Tuesday.

"That line has had a lot of success," Keefe explained. "Mitch and John [Tavares] have had a lot of success. We can and we have mixed it up at times. We know that Auston and Mitch work really well whenever we go to that. For today's practice, because I am not really overthinking things beyond today, I just think it was the right mix."

Alex Kerfoot, who had been filling in as the second-line centre, will stick in the top six. He shifted over to left wing on the line with Tavares and Marner.

"There has been an uptick in Kerfoot's game since he's moved up there," Keefe said. "That's a positive thing. We have talked about that a lot in terms of his history of being able to play in that spot."

Calle Jarnkrok moved down to the third line with David Kampf and Pierre Engvall. It's a trio Keefe is "intrigued" to get a look at.

"Kampf and Engvall have been pretty consistent for us," the coach said. "Those guys do a really nice job. We have tried different people with them; it just hasn't necessarily been Jarnkrok. I want to get a look at that and see what he can do there. I thought Jarny did a good job for us playing with John and helping that line defensively while contributing on offence. We are looking to see what he can bring to the pairing of Kampf and Engvall in terms of the defensive responsibility that comes with that line."

"It's going to be good," Engvall promised. "He's a hard-working player and he fits really good into our line."

Kampf is goalless in 26 games dating back to Dec. 8. He's been a minus player in six of the last eight games including Saturday. The third line was on the ice for Columbus' opening goal and Engvall was benched for a stretch after that.

"I wasn't thrilled by some of the moments in the last game with that line, so it is a good time for a bit of a mixup there," Keefe continued. "With how Engvall has played, there have been more offensive opportunities available for that line. Jarny can give it a boost that way, too. It is something, through 50-some games now, that we haven't quite gotten a look at yet."

Engvall has scored in two of the last four games.

Joey Anderson, who was on the third line Saturday, drops to the fourth unit with Zach Aston-Reese and Pontus Holmberg. Alex Steeves will be the odd man out on Wednesday.

---

Justin Holl was on the ice for three Columbus goals on Saturday and will be scratched for the first time this season.

"I have felt his game, at times, has been tremendous and has helped us through some real tough times with injuries," said Keefe. "He has been a real constant for us on defence in terms of his contributions. At times, it has also slipped. To me, the other night was one of those nights."

"I know that I made some plays that I don't like," Holl said. "I know I made a lot of plays I do like too. So, it's just about trying to key on what you can do better and do what you do well even better than that too."

Timmins will draw back in for the first time since Jan. 27.

"When you are looking to get a young guy like Timmins in and you want to keep him going, you are looking for someone to take out," said Keefe. "Don't give me a reason."

How does Holl view the message from the coaching staff?

"It's just that the result isn't acceptable," said Holl. "We're never complacent losing to one of the, record-wise, worst teams in the league."

Timmins, 24, will play for the first time since signing a two-year extension.

"I had been wanting to get Timmins in," Keefe said. "It becomes harder to do when we are healthy on the back end. He has done a good job for us. He hasn't played between the break and just with us being healthy, but we have liked what he has done. He has put lots of good work in off of the ice. You want to keep him involved and in the mix, but it is a competition. In that mix, you have to try to find guys to move in and out of the lineup."

With Holl sitting out, Mark Giordano, the oldest skater in the NHL at age 39, will become the only defenceman to dress in every game for the Leafs this season.

Timothy Liljegren took Holl's spot beside Giordano at practice while Timmins slotted in beside Rasmus Sandin on the third pair.

---

Matthews has six goals and 11 assists in 10 career games against the Blackhawks. He relishes the chance to play against childhood idol Patrick Kane.

"It never gets old," the 25-year-old confirmed. "He's an unbelievable player and he puts you on the edge of your seat every time he's out there. In my experience, it's always fun lining up against him and playing against him. He's been an extremely elite player ever since he stepped into the league. It's a lot of fun competing against guys like that."

Kane, who helped Chicago win three championships, is a pending unrestricted free agent and may get traded before the March 3 deadline.

"It'd be a little weird," Matthews said, "but it's been weird not seeing him in the playoffs too, you know, because of the runs they've had. Obviously a little bit of a rebuild for them the last few years, but you never know what can happen. He's an amazing player, great guy and he just wants to play hockey and compete."

---

Nylander took the first roughing penalty of his 532-game NHL career, including playoffs, on Saturday night. The smooth-skating Swede took a swing at Nick Blankenburg after the Jackets defenceman hit him into the end boards.

"It just shows emotion, intensity, and competitiveness not letting a guy take advantage of you," said Keefe. "He thought that the guy hit him a bit late, so he responded. These things happen sometimes. As it turned out, it probably looked a lot worse than it actually was. You might be able to attach an embellishment penalty to that just the same. Regardless, every now and again, you have to let a guy know that you are not going to let him take advantage of you. That is part of being a competitor."

It was only Nylander's eighth penalty on the season.

"I had a pretty good laugh when I saw him do that," said Matthews. "It was great. As it happened, it looked a little bit worse than when you slowed it down, but I got a pretty good chuckle out of that, for sure ... Just a little message here and there maybe gives you a little more time and space and a little more breathing room at times throughout the game."

Nylander scored Toronto's opening goal on Saturday and added an assist later in the game. He leads the Leafs with 29 goals this season.

"It is just another thing to add to the list of things Willy has added to his game in terms of consistency and being engaged," Keefe said. "That is why I liked it. You don't like the penalty. You don't want to take a penalty and put your team [down], but it is one of those ones you look to find a way to kill. At times, guys need to be able to do that."

"It's nice to see him aggressive out there," Engvall said. "He hit him late there so I understand that he got a little bit pissed."

---

Lines at Tuesday's practice:

Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Kerfoot - Tavares - Marner

Engvall - Kampf - Jarnkrok

Aston-Reese - Holmberg - Anderson

Simmonds, Steeves

Rielly - Brodie

Giordano - Liljegren

Sandin - Timmins

Benn - Holl

Samsonov

Woll

Power-play units at Tuesday's practice:

QB: Rielly

Flanks: Matthews, Marner

Middle: Nylander

Net front: Tavares

QB: Sandin



Flanks: Timmins, Jarnkrok

Middle: Engvall

Net front: Bunting