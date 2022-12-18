Wright plans to bring Crosby-like qualities to Canada's captaincy At the end of practice, coach Dennis Williams called over the players and announced who will wear the letters at the World Juniors. Shane Wright was named captain. After the stick taps subsided, a couple teammates called out for a speech. The Seattle Kraken centre obliged.

Team Canada practised at the Garcelon Civic Centre in St. Stephen, N.B. on Sunday before travelling to Moncton.

At the end of practice, coach Dennis Williams called over the players and announced who will wear the letters at the World Juniors. Shane Wright was named captain. After the stick taps subsided, a couple teammates called out for a speech. The Seattle Kraken centre obliged.

"I just said, 'We have a lot of guys on this team that are leaders and could be a captain so it's an honour to be the one selected,'" Wright revealed. "I just said, 'I really believe in this group.' It's a tight group. We really bonded over the last couple weeks here. That was the main message."

Wright smiles.

"Not really a huge speech guy," the 18-year-old said. "More of a lead by example guy."

Despite being the team's fourth-youngest player, Wright has been leading the way from the moment he was loaned to Hockey Canada by the Kraken.

"Shane has been such a pro," said Williams, who coaches the Everett Silvertips in the Western Hockey League. "Even in the first practice, he was the first guy out there helping [set up] the nets. He's very polite off the ice. High character. Always looking out for his teammates first. It was a real easy decision for our staff. If there's anybody on our team to look up to it's definitely Shane."

"An all-around good guy," said Quebec Remparts centre Nathan Gaucher. "Honestly, he's a great human. You can go talk to him about anything."

Shane Wright is the first player on the ice this morning at Team 🇨🇦 practice … so early that he beat the nets pic.twitter.com/9j9PFyPwzX — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 10, 2022

By chance, Williams and Wright were on the same cross-continent flight ahead of the Canadian camp. They spoke at length and the coach sensed a mature player who has benefitted from spending the last few months in a professional environment.

Timing is a big part of leadership, which is something Wright picked up on in Seattle from Yanni Gourde, Adam Larsson and Alex Wennberg.

"They understand when to be a little more serious with the room and when we can be more relaxed," Wright said. "It's about finding that balance and making sure everyone's focused and dialled in to what we're doing on the ice, but also staying relaxed and enjoying each other and enjoying playing the game. We all play the game because we love it. I think that's the main message I took from those guys and hopefully I can help share that with this team as well."

'A real easy decision': Wright is ultimate role model for Canada Shane Wright explains how excited and honoured he is to be named captain of Team Canada and shares the speech he gave to the players on the ice following the announcement. Meanwhile, head coach Dennis Williams explains how easy the decision was to make, while his teammates all applaud the selection to name Wright the captain.

Wright, the fourth overall pick in July's draft, has one goal and one assist in eight National Hockey League games this season. He also scored four goals in five games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds during a conditioning stint in the American Hockey League.

"Being able to learn how to play like a pro and act like a pro, you realize how much he's grown up and how mature he is," observed Kamloops Blazers centre Logan Stankoven. "He led us to the gold at U18s and hopefully he can do that again."

Wright also wore the 'C' at the 2021 under-18 World Championship in Texas. There are 12 players from that team, who are now on this World Junior squad.

"He had a really good last game," recalled Mississauga Steelheads defenceman Ethan Del Mastro. "When you're in those do-or-die games, it's important to have a good leader that you can count on."

Wright scored two goals and added an assist in the final against Russia. He led the team with nine goals in the tournament despite missing two games.

"He doesn't cheat out there," said Williams. "He plays an honest, 200-foot game. He's responsible."

Wright's childhood idol is Sidney Crosby. He considers the Pittsburgh Penguins captain to be the gold standard in leadership.

"I think he's got similar qualities to Crosby," said Stankoven. "Just how he presents himself as a pro."

Wright has a picture of Crosby on his wall back home. It was a gift during his junior days and includes a personalized message ("To Shane, Keep working hard and good luck") and an autograph. Wright met Crosby at the BioSteel Camp this summer.

"He's always the hardest working guy," Wright said. "He's always the guy who's leading by example and leading by his work ethic and that's kind of the type of leader I see myself as."

Wright seeks to emulate Crosby characteristics as Canada's captain After being named captain of Team Canada, Shane Wright explains what's stood out to him about Sidney Crosby as a captain and shares his desire to emulate the leadership characteristics of the Penguins superstar. Meanwhile, alternate captain Logan Stankoven explains that Wright has similar qualities as Crosby.

---

There are eight returning players from the summer World Juniors. It's the most returnees on Team Canada since 2007. Wright and Arizona Coyotes winger Dylan Guenther have experience from the December event, which got cancelled due to COVID. So, that's 10 players, who have experience on the World Junior stage already.

There are plenty of players worthy of wearing a letter, which is why management decided to name four alternate captains instead of the traditional two.

Del Mastro, Stankoven, Guenther and Gaucher will all take turns wearing an 'A.' Two of them will wear it in home games and the other two in games when Canada is the designated road team.

"It was a debate," Williams said. "We talked a lot about it. All of them bring a different characteristic in terms of leadership style. Some may be quieter, but perform daily at a high level and take care of themselves away from the rink. And then there are vocal ones out there, who bring a different presence."

---

Del Mastro wasn't initially on the summer team, but got added after Daemon Hunt got hurt in the penultimate training camp practice. The Chicago Blackhawks prospect showed up near the end of the final practice and only got into a few drills. After sitting out the tournament opener in Edmonton, Del Mastro entered the lineup and didn't let go of a role.

Del Mastro has skated on Canada's top pair with Everett's Olen Zellweger since Day 1 of camp this time around.

"It's awesome," Del Mastro said. "You're building relationships right from the start so it's a little nicer than coming in when the camp's done and they're heading off to the tournament."

"He will do a great job leading that D core and the penalty kill and is a vocal leader," said Williams.

Del Mastro's voice is often heard throughout practice sessions.

"The other day he was mic'd up and I watched the video and I didn't really [realize] how much he talks on the ice and communicates to the players," said Stankoven. "It definitely helps and makes it easier for everyone else."

"He's a big presence," Guenther noted. "He's physical. He talks a lot out there so that really helps us, especially as a winger, when he's talking to you. You can talk to him on the ice and he's listening. I like that. I think it helps a lot."

🎙️ "Let me get warmed up, come on!"



Go on the ice with @EthanDelmastro at Team 🇨🇦 training camp in St. Stephen, N.B.

#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/Vwak0XS7Il — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 16, 2022

Del Mastro is also one of the louder guys in the dressing room.

"It's a bit of my personality," Del Mastro said. "On all the teams I've been on, it's something I've taken on."

"He's a funny guy," said Gaucher. "He brings the guys together."

Del Mastro credits Liam Ham, who was the Steelheads captain when he was a rookie, for showing him the way to lead.

"He took me under his wing," said Del Mastro. "He came to the rink and he was always positive, always happy."

Del Mastro is also a presence on the ice, because of his 6-foot-4 frame. The Freelton, Ont., native is also Canada's heaviest blueliner at 206 pounds.

"He's a real steady, stay-at-home defenceman," Williams said. "He knows what he is. He knows what his strengths are. It allows a player like Olen to be able to get up ice a little bit more knowing that we have that strong oak on the back end there. He talks a lot on the ice. He does a really good job of calming the group down back there and knowing when to speak and get those guys going."

Del Mastro leads Canada's D core with big body and loud voice After being named alternate captain of Team Canada, Ethan Del Mastro discusses his vocal leadership and whether that's part of his personality or something he developed over time. Meanwhile, his teammates share how helpful his vocal leadership is on the ice.

---

Gaucher was the only 2022 draftee to make the summer team. He started as the 13th forward before moving up to the third-line centre spot in the medal round following an injury to Ridly Greig.

Now, Gaucher will be in Canada's leadership group.

"I had chills," the Anaheim Ducks prospect said of the on-ice reveal. "It's nice to be recognized as a leader in this group and we'll try and run it back again."

"What a great kid," Williams said. "I don't think he ever has a bad day. He's always smiling. His work ethic is top notch. He's playing on that third line as a utility-type player. He goes net front on the power play. He'll penalty kill. He's great on draws. He competes each and every day. When you look at what his overall package is on the ice and how he handles himself off the ice, it was an easy decision for us to slide him into that group."

What's Gaucher's approach to leadership?

"It's coming in every day with a positive vibe," he said. "Just being ready for every practice. Ready for every morning. Having a smile on your face and leading by example on the ice."

On the ice, Gaucher has been skating between Gatineau's Zach Dean and Sherbrooke's Joshua Roy.

"We have great IQ in Josh," Gaucher said. "We got a finisher in Dean. I can bring the power skating. It's the overall style of a Q line and I like."

"They've been great," said Williams. "I think they've been really good in practice. They bring a bit of everything. They're getting better each day out there. You got a player like Roy with skill, but you see his compete level in practice. I think he's doing an unbelievable job. Dean, again, 200-foot player, who you can put in all situations. And then down the middle, you have Gaucher who is kind of the driver on that line that will bring those players along and push and make sure they're ready each and every night. I've been really happy with that line."

"They got a little bit of chemistry being all from the Q," observed Del Mastro. "They should be snapping the puck around. They got a little bit of everything. They got a little skill. They got size and grit. That should be a good line for us."

Gaucher is also serving as the net-front presence on the second power-play unit.

"I'm very comfortable there," Gaucher said with his trademark smile. "I think it's my spot. I like covering the goalie's eyes and just being able to be that guy that's going to disturb in front of the net, get some rebounds and get some loose pucks."

Canada Ice Chips: All-QMJHL line getting better by the day It was another good day at practice Sunday for the all-QMJHL third line which features Nathan Gaucher Zach Dean and Joshua Roy. Mark Masters has more.

---

Like Wright, Guenther is bringing what he learned in the NHL to the World Juniors. Lesson No. 1?

"How you treat your body," the Edmonton native said. "That's a big one. You're playing every day, which is different. You don't get a week off like in juniors. So, just always being ready. Taking care of your body after games and making sure that after practice you're getting the work in that you need and then you're getting off and getting ready for the next day."

"He's got all the intangibles that you need to be a great hockey player," said Del Mastro. "Coming from the NHL, he's got that work ethic that they have and the skill-set. Having that time there, it builds that. I noticed that in camp."

Guenther will now look to mimic the leaders in Arizona, including World Junior alumnus Lawson Crouse.

"He's great with the young guys," Guenther said. "He takes us out to eat sometimes. It's nice of him to do that. Even something like a little fist bump in the morning, it goes a long way. Just spreading positivity. He texted me a couple days ago to ask me how I'm doing. They're playing a lot. They're playing every other day so for him to text me and make sure things are going well, it was nice of him."

Guenther can now pay it forward as a leader on Team Canada.

"It's pretty special," he said. "Something I'll hold close to me. I'm proud of myself and, yeah, I guess it starts now."

Canadian Coyote: Guenther brings NHL intangibles to World Juniors Dylan Guenther shares what it means to him to be named an alternate captain on Team Canada, and how his experience with the Coyotes has helped him become a better leader and player.

---

Williams says Sarnia's Ben Gaudreau and Seattle's Thomas Milic will split the first two pre-tournament starts. The coach wanted to talk it over with his staff before deciding which goalie will face Switzerland on Monday.

---

Lines at Sunday's practice:

Othmann - Wright - Bedard

Fantilli - Stankoven - Guenther

Dean - Gaucher - Roy

Schaefer - Bankier - Ostapchuk

Dach

Del Mastro - Zellweger

Allan - Clarke

Korchinski - Matier

Hinds

Gaudreau

Milic

Power play units at Sunday's practice:

QB: Zellweger

Flanks: Guenther, Bedard

Middle: Wright

Net front: Othmann

QB: Korchinski

Flanks: Fantilli, Clarke

Middle: Stankoven

Net front: Gaucher

