Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, the team announced on Friday.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy would not confirm if the injury was related to his back that Stone underwent surgery for in the offseason.

Update: Mark Stone is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 13, 2023

Stone, 30, sustained the injury in the first period of the Golden Knights' 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

The Winnipeg native has 17 goals and 21 assists in 43 games this season. In 584 career games with the Golden Knights and Ottawa Senators, Stone has 196 goals and 514 points.

He was originally selected in the sixth round (178th overall) by the Senators in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

Vegas has a 28-13-2 record and holds the top spot in the Pacific Division. Their next game comes on Saturday against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.