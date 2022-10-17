Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown is undergoing further tests to determine the extent of his injury.

The 25-year-old caught five passes for 68 yards in Sunday's 19-9 loss and was spotted leaving Lumen Field in a walking boot.

Acquired in a trade from the Baltimore Ravens this past off-season, Brown has 43 catches for 485 yards and three touchdowns in six games so far this year.

Help on the way

Soon before news broke of Brown's injury, the Cardinals acquired wide receiver Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers.

Anderson was sent to the locker room by head coach Steve Wilks in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Anderson got into an argument with receivers coach Joe Dailey in the first half and exchanged words with Dailey again in the third quarter, leading to Wilks' decision.

The receiver said post-game he wasn't happy being taken out on third down and expressed his displeasure.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are also expected to get receiver DeAndre Hopkins back in Week 7 after completing a six-game suspension for testing positive for performance enhancing drugs.

In 10 games for the club last season, Hopkins had 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns.