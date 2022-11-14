Starting pitcher Martin Perez is planning on accepting his $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Texas Rangers, tweets Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Perez was one of 14 would-be free agents to be extended a qualifying offer last week. Players have until Nov. 15 at 4:00 p.m. ET to accept, or become free agents.

Perez, 31, had the best season of his career in 2022, going 12-8 with a 2.89 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP to go along with 169 strikeouts in 196.1 innings. He was named to the American League All-Star Team for the first time in his career.

A veteran of 11 big league seasons, Perez began his career with the Rangers and spent seven seasons there before moving on to the Minnesota Twins in 2019. He joined the Boston Red Sox for the 2020 and 2021 seasons before re-joining the Rangers and finding his form.

A native of Venezuela, Perez owns a 4.43 ERA in 253 career MLB games.