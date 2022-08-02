The Calgary Flames have re-signed centre Martin Pospisil to a one-year, two-way deal worth $750K, the team announced Tuesday.

Pospisil, 22, was selected by the Flames in the fourth round (105th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft. The Zvolen, Slovakia, native has spent the last two seasons (2020-21) with the Flames' American Hockey League Affiliate Stockton Heat. In 47 games last season, Pospisil recorded seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points.