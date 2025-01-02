Martone expected to replace Rehkopf in Canada's lineup vs. Czechia

Team Canada left winger Carson Rehkopf will likely be a healthy scratch for Thursday's quarterfinal clash against Czechia at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Watch the action from Ottawa at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on TSN1/4/5 and streaming on TSN.ca.

Head coach Dave Cameron confirmed on Wednesday that Rehkopf's Brampton Steelheads teammate Porter Martone will return to the lineup after missing the last two contests following a surprise loss to Latvia.

The 18-year-old right winger from Peterborough hasn't recorded a point in two games at this year's World Juniors, but has netted 21 goals and 33 assists across 26 games in the Ontario Hockey League this season.

"When he's on his game, he plays a 200-foot game," said Cameron. "He's physical. He's making plays. He's going. I think he's been overthinking it a little bit, which has slowed him down a bit, but I expect a big game."

Rehkopf did not play in the first two games of the tournament, but has played the last two. He hasn't recorded a point with three shots on net.

The 19-year-old from Barrie, Ont., had four of Canada's 22 penalty minutes during a 4-1 loss to the United States on New Year's Eve.

"It was a dumb penalty," said Rehkopf after the game. "That's on me. I gotta make better choices."

Rehkopf, who has 47 points in 27 games with the OHL's Steelheads this season, recorded two goals and two assists over five games at last year's World Juniors as Canada fell in the quarterfinal round to Czechia.

Carter George in net

As expected, goalie Carter George, who has recorded two shutouts at the World Juniors this year, will get the start in net against Czechia.

A draft pick of the Los Angeles Kings, the 18-year-old George has a 3.49 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage over 23 games with OHL's Owen Sound Attack this season.