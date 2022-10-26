Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has been fined $35,000 for approaching the scorer’s table and directing inappropriate remarks toward a game official, the NBA announced on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during the Raptors’ 112-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday at FTX Arena.

Heat forward Caleb Martin and Raptors rookie Christian Koloko were involved in a scuffle during the third quarter and were ejected.

Martin fouled Koloko as the two jostled for position on a rebound, with Koloko ending up on the ground.

Martin walked toward him, Koloko bounced up quickly, tempers flared and Martin then drove Koloko backward into the seats -- the ones taking the brunt of the impact not occupied by any fans at that time. There were some fans in nearby seats who had some contact with those involved in the scrum.

Martin later received a one-game suspension, while Koloko was fined $15,000.