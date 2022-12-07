1h ago
Report: Japanese star OF Yoshida agrees to terms with Red Sox
Japanese star outfielder Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to terms on a contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
TSN.ca Staff
The deal is reportedly worth $90 million over five years while the posting fee will be $15.4 million, making the total cost for the Red Sox $105.4 million, according to Passan.
The 29-year-old hit .335 with 21 home runs and 88 RBIs over 119 games with the Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Professional Baseball last season. He also had an incredible 80 walks and just 41 strikeouts for an on-base percentage of .447.
Yoshida, a left-handed hitter, has spent his entire seven-year pro career playing in Japan.