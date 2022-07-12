Injured Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli released a statement Tuesday night to voice his displeasure regarding the incidents involving Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino that took place Friday in Regina.

On Monday, the CFL handed Marino a league record four-game suspension, including two games for a "dangerous and reckless low hit" on the Redblacks quarterback.

"I've seen the poor and uninformed excuses given by Saskatchewan's head coach and no apology from Garrett Marino, coach [Craig] Dickenson or any executive from Saskatchewan. After playing 12 games and already with a previous ejection and two fines before this incident, it is clear Garrett Marino cannot control himself."

Marino dove at the feet of Masoli as he launched a pass down field in the fourth quarter of the Riders' 28-13 victory. Marino then celebrated the hit, leading to a confrontation between the two teams. Masoli was eventually carried off the field by his teammates. The Redblacks quarterback is set to undergo a bone-based surgical procedure because of the hit and is expected to miss 10-12 weeks.

"The welfare and safety of the CFL players do matter and we should not have to worry about those who consistently cannot play within the rules," Masoli continued. "It's an unacceptable pattern of behaviour on top of the embarrassing way he celebrated as I was down shows how proud he is of his dirty ways."

The 27-year-old Marino was also suspended one-game for comments about Masoli’s heritage.

"The worst of it is the vile and disrespectable type of behaviour and racial insults that were made towards me more than once," said the Redblacks quarterback. "In the CFL we say our diversity is our strength, so there should be no place for the racial hate."

Masoli said a one-game suspension for "racist insults" is not enough.

"It's sad that the hate, racist attitudes and racial insults are going to be punished with a slap on the wrist," said Masoli. "One game for racist insults is simply not enough in my opinion and hopefully we can use this to promote growth and change for the better. We need to protect the integrity of the game."

The 33-year-old Masoli signed a two-year deal with the Redblacks this winter.