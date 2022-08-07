The Winnipeg Jets and restricted free agent forward Mason Appleton have agreed to a three-year, $6.3 million deal avoiding arbitration, it was announced Sunday.

Appleton split last season between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets, tallying eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points in 58 combined games.

He began his career with the Jets after being selected in the sixth round (No. 168 overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft and played his first three NHL campaigns in Winnipeg before being selected by the Kraken in the expansion draft. Seattle then traded him back to the Jets in exchange for a fourth-round pick in March of this year.

The 26-year-old was coming off a two-year, $1.8 million deal that paid him $900,000 per season.