Hockey Canada announced that goaltender Mason Beaupit, and forwards Jake Chiasson, Paul Ludwinski, and Francesco Pinelli have been added to the National Junior Team summer development camp.

Chase Coward, Wyatt Johnston, and Matthew Savoie are unable to participate.

Beaupit, 18, was drafted in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks. He posted a 20-22-4 record with an .893 save perentage and 3.63 goals-against average in 49 games with the WHL's Spokane Chiefs last season.

Chiasson, 19, was selected 116th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers. The winger finished the 2021-22 season with six goals and 12 assists in 20 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Ludwinski, 18, was selected in the second round (39th overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2022 NHL Draft. He finished last season with 16 goals and 43 points in 67 games with the Kingston Frontenacs.

Pinelli, 19, recorded 22 goals and 38 assists last season with the Kitchener Rangers. He was selected 42nd overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2021 NHL Draft.