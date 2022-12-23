Minnesota Wild centre Mason Shaw received a two-game suspension for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Friday.

Shaw was assessed five minutes for kneeing and a game misconduct at the 12:14 mark of the second period in a 5-2 loss to the Sharks on Thursday.

Shaw, 24, has four goals and seven assists in 28 games this season for the Wild.

Svechnikov, 26, has three goals and four assists in 27 games so far in 2022-23.