TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Maple Leafs, who held a team meeting at the Ford Performance Centre on Friday before flying to Tampa ahead of Game 6 on Saturday night.

Sheldon Keefe isn't tipping his hand on possible lineup changes for Game 6, but it sure sounds like left winger Michael Bunting will play.

"He would bring energy," the Leafs coach said. "That would be the first thing. The series, as it goes on, weighs on everybody in terms of the grind that it is, so having a guy that hasn't played come in can give us a boost that way."

Bunting hasn't played since being assessed a match penalty and three-game suspension for a hit on defenceman Erik Cernak in Game 1. Cernak hasn't played since and will remain sidelined on Saturday, Lightning coach Jon Cooper confirmed.

Reluctant to tinker with a winning lineup, Keefe decided to make Bunting a healthy scratch on Thursday. Bunting had played in all 82 games during the regular season and scored 23 goals, which was fifth overall on the team. He started the series on the top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

"Bunts plays with a lot of passion and emotion," said captain John Tavares. "The way he battles and competes, how well he uses his stick and his finishing ability in and around the net, fighting for space and earning pucks in battles, I think a real strength of his game. A very good player for us over the last couple years and I know he'll be ready when called upon."

The Lightning inserted a fresh body into the lineup in Game 5 and it paid off. Mikey Eyssimont, who had not played since taking a big hit from Jake McCabe in Game 1, scored a goal and picked up an assist.

ContentId(1.1953044): Leafs consider going back to Bunting: 'I know he’ll be ready'

---

Health may dictate some of the lineup decisions.

"We are looking at everything today," Keefe said. "We have a couple of things happening with some of our players in terms of injuries and such that will play themselves out throughout the day today and probably part of tomorrow."

Mark Giordano was shaken up by a big hit from Pat Maroon late in the second period, but the 39-year-old defenceman stayed in the game.

"I think he is doing okay today," Keefe said. "In terms of the hit itself, any time there are hits in the numbers, you are concerned with it. We have had a few of those from that player in particular in this series. When you see a player smash his head off the glass, it is a tough look."

Maroon was assessed a two minute roughing penalty.

"The refs clearly didn't think it was a reviewable play," said Marner. "I guess we'll leave it to the league."

ContentId(1.1953045): Keefe calls Maroon 'in the numbers' hit on Giordano 'a tough look'

---

Giordano and defence partner Justin Holl are struggling to find their game.

"There are a couple of things to it," said Keefe. "There is the defensive piece and keeping things in front of you and not letting guys in behind. That would be a big one."

Holl has been on the ice for nine 5-on-5 goals against, which is tied for most in the playoffs entering Friday. Giordano has been on for eight.

"The time of the year, the challenge of the opponent, and all of those kinds of things affect everybody differently," said Keefe. "Certainly, those guys have been and can be better again."

Timothy Liljegren is an option to come in on the right side if the Leafs decide to sit Holl or dress seven defencemen. The 23-year-old Swede played 67 games in the regular season, but seemed to lose confidence after the trade deadline when the Leafs brought in additional depth and created more competition for playing time.

Liljegren, who hasn't played since the regular season finale on April 13, has limited playoff experience. He suited up in the first two games of the series last year against the Lightning before being benched in favour of Holl.

ContentId(1.1953177): What lineup changes should the Maple Leafs consider ahead of Game 6?

---

The Leafs squandered a chance to end the series at home, but Keefe didn't sense any additional stress on Friday.

"Good energy from the group," the coach said. "We had a meeting here today. As a coach, before you walk into the meeting, you are always getting a pretty good sense of where the group is at based on the volume, the chatter and the energy of the room when you walk in. Today, it was vibrant. That is a really good sign in terms of our mindset here. Today is a mindset day and [about] making sure we are in the right frame of mind while recognizing we still have a great opportunity here to win a series. We have put ourselves in a good spot through the work that we have done over the course of the series. I think the guys recognize that. Based on the mood today, there is excitement to get out on the road and get back to it."

What did the discussion on Friday focus on?

"Playing to our strengths and the level of execution we have to have shift to shift so you can carry momentum from one line to the next and keep the pressure on them and build our game," revealed Tavares. "That's why you work all season long to play well to obviously earn a spot in the playoffs, but to build your game to have that to fall back on as your identity."

On days when there is not a full practice, the Leafs select a couple players to speak with the media. On Friday, it was Tavares and fellow veteran Calle Jarnkrok, who stepped in front of the cameras.

"Guys were upbeat," said Tavares. "Turn the page here, regroup, learn from last night but, at the same time, be excited for another opportunity ... We're excited. Short memory, turn the page and get physically and mentally ready to get back at it."

"Overall we haven't shown our best yet," said Jarnkrok, who suited up in his 80th playoff game on Thursday. "If we do that tomorrow we have a good chance to win."

The Leafs stole two games in Tampa already in the series, which should provide some confidence as they return to Amalie Arena.

"We got the two wins on the road despite not playing our best hockey," Keefe noted. "Collectively and individually, we think we can get to another level. That is just what is going to be required to defeat a team like this."

ContentId(1.1953006): All In: Maple Leafs vs. Lightning - 'Vibrant' feel during 'mindset day'

---

Breaking the puck out remains an issue for the Leafs.

"I mean, that's the root of it I think," said defenceman Morgan Rielly after Thursday's loss. "When they're putting the puck in they tend to be getting it back a little bit and when we're able to execute and break out we've had some success and we're able to play with speed through the neutral zone and go into their end and control play. It starts with our back end and myself and all of us trying to break the puck out a lot better."

Tampa Bay's ferocious forecheck has been hard to handle.

"They come with a lot of speed," Rielly said. "They know how to play this time of year. They are a good forechecking team. They got heavy forwards so it's important for our 'D' to be communicating with one another."

Keefe is quick to credit the Lightning.

"They are forechecking hard," he said. "They are on top of our guys really well. I don't think it is necessarily a lack of ability from our players. They are gapped up very tight. Their 'D' are very mobile and they're holding the red line. It makes it a real challenge. Any time that we have been able to get anything sustained on their half of the ice, we have broken out with ease. Any time they have time on our half, they are breaking out with ease. It is the way the series has gone. We have to be able to take advantage of our opportunities when we do have those exits."

ContentId(1.1953046): Rielly on Lightning forecheck: 'They know how to play this time of year'

---

The Lightning have been efficient in establishing their game early in games.

"The starts, I don't want to say are a bit of an issue, but I just feel like they're definitely coming out extremely hard especially in the first five, 10 minutes and dictating the play," said Matthews. "I think that's something we'd like to clean up and be more of the aggressor in that category. But once we get our game going a lot of good things are happening."

Tampa Bay has led going into the third period in every game other than Game 2. The Leafs stormed back to win Game 3 and Game 4, but couldn't pull off another comeback despite scoring a 6-on-5 goal on Thursday.

"Another great third period by us," said Marner. "It's just trying to do that the full 60. Just making sure we start like that."

ContentId(1.1953022): LeBrun: 'The Leafs need to impose their game on the Lightning in Game 6'

---

After Thursday's game, Ilya Samsonov spoke to the media for the first time since Game 2.

"We want to win, yeah, but we understand this is hard series," the 26-year-old said. "We know who is this Tampa team. It's OK [to be] 3-2. We move to Tampa and heads up and preparing for next game."

The Leafs had restricted media access to their goalie because Andrei Vasilevskiy wasn't doing any interviews. So, Samsonov did not meet with the media despite posting overtime wins in Game 3 and Game 4.

"So good so far," he said. "I try to forget about what's going on [in Game 5] and just focus on next game."

The Eyssimont goal on Thursday came from a bad angle, but Samsonov didn't seem to view it as a weak goal.

"He's almost 1-on-1 with me. He gets some good shot. Good goal."

Eyssimont also suggested there was more to it than meets the eye and credited assistant coach Jeff Halpern.

"Sometimes you have to be a little crafty and it is something I have been working on with Halpy at these morning skates so I figured I would try it out," he said.

Samsonov seemed to regain his form after the goal went in and kept Toronto close.

"Emotion up and down," said Samsonov. "This is why everybody love playoffs ... Every game is tight and sometimes it's Tampa pressure and sometimes it's we pressure. You never know. I'm just focusing my work and stop the puck hard as you can."

---

Vasilevskiy broke his media silence on Wednesday and credited the Leafs for executing a good game plan with lots of tipped shots and deflections. Tampa Bay seemed more determined to take that away on Thursday.

"We had a sense of the concerted effort whether it was that or even just getting in shot lanes and trying to pressure us to discourage shots, block shots, hurry shots, all those sorts of things," said Tavares. "So definitely aware of that and where we can be a little better in how we get the puck to the net and then fighting for that space in and around the net."

Game 5 was the first time in the series that the Leafs were limited to fewer than three goals.

"We protected the inside well," said Cooper. "We got their sticks. We weren't giving those opportunities that they were taking advantage of in previous games. We have to continue to do that, but keeping the Leafs at bay is tough. They are a hell of a team."

Andrei Vasilevskiy shuts down Mitch Marner's breakaway attempt#GoBolts | #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/aGCb4Yx0D9 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 28, 2023

---

Vasilevskiy also seemed sharper. He made a huge stop on Marner, who shot blocker side on a breakaway in the third period.

"Trying to score," Marner said. "Just trying to see what I see and try to make a play."

"That is what Vasi does," said Cooper. "It is a one-goal game, and you need the save. He gives you the save."

After allowing 16 goals in three straight losses, Vasilevskiy was suddenly on the hot seat. There was speculation that a weakness in his game was being exploited.

"Who really dug his heels in was the goalie," said Cooper. "His name has come up a lot for various reasons over the last couple of days. I think he proved he can handle the high shots."

ContentId(1.1952659): What did Lightning do to stave off elimination?

---

The Leafs are now 0-10 in the Matthews-Marner era when they have a chance to clinch a series. The Lightning seem to be aware of the history hanging over their opponents.

"They're thinking now," said one Lightning player while leaving the ice after Thursday's win.

#GoBolts are still alive. Game 6 in Tampa on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/E1VqazJyrs — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) April 28, 2023

But Keefe didn't feel like his club was overthinking in Game 5.

"We didn't get the result, but I don't think it has anything to do with the moment or anything like that," the coach stressed. "It is a good hockey team we are playing against. They played as perfect of a road game as you could probably ask for if you are them."

Still, it felt more tense in the dressing room than usual. Before stepping in front of the cameras, Marner made a comment about the number of journalists on hand.

Rielly, who is the longest-serving Leaf, was asked if he wonders what it will take to finally win an elimination game.

"Always," he said while mustering only the smallest of smiles. "Until it happens."

ContentId(1.1952668): Johnston: 'It's gonna be a tough 48 hours between the ears for Leafs players'

---

The Leafs are scheduled to hold an optional skate at Amalie Arena on Saturday morning.