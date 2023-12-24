Team Canada saved its best for last in pre-tournament play.

"We take the first two periods and we kind of learn and throw it away," head coach Alan Letang said following Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the United States. "We focus on the third period."

Trailing 5-3, Canada rallied to score twice while controlling play throughout the final full frame.

"We finally got a little bit of emotion and a little physicality in our game and it started to drag more of our group in and that's what we needed," Letang said. "We've kind of been waiting for this group to assert itself like that and it's good to see. Now we know our identity."

"We really kind of showed who we were in the third period," said centre Conor Geekie. "We're pretty relentless. We play physical and once we play our game I think it's tough for teams to keep up. We got that good balance of skill and physicality and I think it showed a lot."

Canada wasn't happy with its performance during a 6-3 win over Switzerland on Friday. Letang felt the team played too fancy at times and didn't manage the puck well. So, Saturday was the last real chance to get in a groove before a tough World Juniors opener against Finland on Boxing Day.

Canada repeatedly hemmed the United States in their own end during the third period on Saturday and outshot their North American rivals 20-5 during the one-sided stanza.

"That's just the standard now and it proves we can play with anyone," said 17-year-old centre Macklin Celebrini, who potted a pair of goals. "We could've won that game too. I feel like if we can keep playing like that a lot of good things will happen."

Canada is short some star power this year with five eligible players – forwards Connor Bedard (Chicago Blackhawks), Adam Fantilli (Columbus Blue Jackets), Zach Benson (Buffalo Sabres), Shane Wright (Coachella Valley Firebirds) and defenceman Kevin Korchinski (Blackhawks) – unavailable.

Peterborough Petes centre Owen Beck, a Montreal Canadiens prospect, is the only returning player. He was an injury replacement last year in Halifax and played in the final three games en route to a gold medal win.

Canada is looking to overcome the absences and the lack of World Junior experience by icing a deep and determined team that wears down the opposition. And that's what Hockey Canada management lead Peter Anholt saw down the stretch on Saturday night.

"I liked that we were relentless," Anholt said. "We had a lot more edge to our game especially as it wore on. We played a real simple, hard game. Our changes were better as the game wore on. Our shifts were shorter. There's so many good things. Our goaltending was better than it was. So, those were all steps in the right direction. We were real gritty and got better as the game wore on."

The Americans have seven players back from the group that lost to Canada in the semifinals last year.

"Any time you play in a game like that against those guys, you're going to get their best and we're going to play our best," said Celebrini. "It was competitive. It got a little scrappy. It was fun to play in."

Early on Saturday it wasn't clear if Celebrini would be allowed to play. The Boston University freshman was assessed a major boarding penalty and game misconduct for a hit on Swiss winger Leo Braillard on Friday. After a hearing in the morning, the IIHF Disciplinary Panel ruled there would be no suspension.

"It's an unfortunate play," Celebrini said. "I definitely didn't want to be on the giving end of that play. He spun and plays like that happen a lot, and against bigger, stronger guys nothing really happens. It was scary and I'm happy he's OK."

Celebrini only has six penalty minutes in 15 games this season in the NCAA.

"He has no track record whatsoever," Anholt pointed out. "So, when you look at it and break it down, it was a pretty clear-cut case."

Celebrini's availability is crucial for Canada. Despite being the team's youngest player, he has consistently been a top performer.

On Saturday, Canada tried a new look with Celebrini between Moose Jaw's Brayden Yager and University of Connecticut sophomore Matthew Wood.

"I liked my line," Celebrini said. "We had a lot of fun out there. Playing with different players, sometimes it can get a little difficult, but I didn't feel that at all. I felt like we played really well and were moving the puck really well."

Celebrini lined up beside Saskatoon Blades forward Fraser Minten and Halifax Mooseheads winger Jordan Dumais during the first two pre-tournament games.

"It was our last opportunity to maybe tinker with the lines," Letang explained. "I thought about putting him on the wing, but he's so dynamic in the middle and the puck finds him. We just wanted to kind of mix a little bit up and see if we could find something different."

Geekie moved back to the middle and took Celebrini's spot on the line with Minten and Dumais. London Knights forward Easton Cowan took Geekie's spot beside Boston Bruins centre Matt Poitras and Wenatchee Wild winger Matt Savoie.

The energy line of Beck between undrafted Soo Greyhounds forward Owen Allard and Brandon Wheat Kings captain Nate Danielson remained in tact. Allard scored the game-tying goal in the third period.

"We use the pre-comp to kind of figure things out and we sorted a few things out in that third period," said Letang.

Celebrini and Terriers teammate Lane Hutson both finished with two points on Saturday night, but the American defenceman got bragging rights by scoring the overtime winner.

"He's a wizard with the puck," said Celebrini. "When you give him that much time, he's going to put it in. Hate to lose against a guy like that (smile), but it was fun to play against him."

The pair had exchanged messages in the days leading into the game.

"Texting a little bit and just seeing how things are," Celebrini said.

"I know he was really excited," Hutson said of Saturday's showdown. "It was really fun and he played great too."

Celebrini leads Boston University in goals (10) and assists (15) this season. What stands out to Hutson?

"How competitive he is," the Montreal Canadiens prospect said. "He's so competitive, practice, anything, you name it, he's so competitive and just a great kid to be around. He's got lots of energy. We love having him."

"His level of compete is off the charts," said Terriers head coach Jay Pandolfo. "It's actually fun to see. Just the littlest things in practice, if he doesn't win or doesn't end up on the right side, he gets so pissed off. He just cares so much. He cares about winning. He's so driven. I've been so impressed with how mature he is too for such a young kid."

After a stand-out performance at selection camp, Celebrini led Canada with seven points in three pre-competition games. Pandolfo isn't surprised that Celebrini has emerged as a front-line player already for Canada.

"I expect him to have a great tournament," Pandolfo said. "He's the type of kid who has very high expectations and high standards for himself. He likes the big-pressure moments."

Hutson made a great pass to spring forward Quinn Finley for a breakaway and the game's first goal.

"I'm just looking for our guys with speed and looking to see if they can behind their D or their forwards," Hutson said. "Finley went to a good spot and good finish by him too."

Lane Hutson finds Quinn Finley who opens the scoring for the Americans. pic.twitter.com/j130veo2vc — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 23, 2023

Team USA will be leaning on Hutson to make similar plays throughout the World Juniors.

"Lane's put himself in a great position to be a great pro and Montreal Canadiens fans will be happy about that," said Team USA general manager John Vanbiesbrouck. "We're happy to have Lane back to lead us on D. He's a wizard back there. He can make a lot of plays and we're depending on him a lot."

Hutson will serve as an alternate captain. The experience last year will serve him well.

"Just more comfortable," he said. "I'm adjusted to what the speed's like here. Any time you get more experience it's always good."

Team USA is also expecting big things from its youngest player in draft-eligible defenceman Zeev Buium, who has 25 points in 18 games at the University of Denver.

"He's shifty, a lot like Lane," noted Vanbiesbrouck. "I know this will be a high compliment, but he's a Scott Niedermayer type of player. He's really headsy. He's a little physical. He's got a little bite to his game. His stock is going to go up through this tournament."

Buium came in No. 25 on TSN director of scouting Craig Button's pre-season list of top draft-eligible prospects.

Canada initially planned to give Mathis Rousseau Saturday off, but the Halifax Mooseheads goalie asked for the chance to play against the United States.

"He wanted to get used to the ice, get a little more comfortable with his D, get more comfortable with play calls," said Letang. "It was just a comfort thing for him. I know in Halifax he's a workhorse."

Rousseau allowed three goals on 15 shots before giving way to Sam St-Hilaire on Saturday night. St-Hilaire allowed three goals on 13 shots.

Before coming to Canada's camp, Rousseau missed two games due to a minor injury. He leads the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with a .934 save percentage in 21 games.

"A lot of times goalies don't like to come out of the net when they're rolling," Letang said.

Rousseau started all three pre-tournament games for Canada. He played half the game against Denmark on Tuesday before going the distance against Switzerland on Friday. He stopped 44 of 50 shots (.888 save percentage) in pre-tournament play.

St-Hilaire also played half the game on Tuesday. He stopped 19 of 22 shots (.864) in pre-tournament play.

Seattle Thunderbirds goalie Scott Ratzlaff dressed as the back-up on Friday, but did not see any game action.

Team Canada statistics during pre-tournament play:

Eighteen players hit the scoresheet as Team Canada scored 19 goals during the three pre-tournament games.

Macklin Celebrini 3-4 = 7

Jordan Dumais 1-4 = 5

Fraser Minten 3-1 = 4

Denton Mateychuk 2-2 = 4

Owen Beck 2-1 = 3

Conor Geekie 2-1 = 3

Owen Allard 1-2 = 3

Maveric Lamoureux 0-3 = 3

Oliver Bonk 0-3 = 3

Matt Savoie 2-0 = 2

Matt Poitras 1-1 = 2 **

Noah Warren 0-2 = 2

Brayden Yager 1-0 = 1

Easton Cowan 1-0 = 1

Jorian Donovan 0-1 = 1*

Jake Furong 0-1 = 1

Carson Rehkopf 0-1 = 1

Matthew Wood 0-1 = 1

Nate Danielson 0-0 = 0

Ty Nelson DNP

**2GP

*1GP

Source: HockeyCanada.ca

