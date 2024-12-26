Team Canada held a media availability at its hotel prior to their opening game against Finland at the 2025 World Juniors on Thursday.

Team Canada will look to harness the energy from a sellout crowd in Ottawa when they open the World Juniors against Finland on Thursday night.

"It's going to be pretty electric," said defenceman Sam Dickinson. "Being able to play on home soil is everything you dream of in a tournament like this."

"It will be wild," said head coach Dave Cameron. "That's the thing in Canada, it has a history of being probably the most hyped, fired-up tournament."

The Finns suggested the huge crowd may work against the hosts as it adds to the pressure Canada is facing.

"I wouldn't say it's really pressure," said defenceman Tanner Molendyk. "Obviously a lot of guys haven't been here, haven't [experienced] this big of a crowd, even myself, but I think we're handling it pretty well. It's going to be a change, but it will be a blast."

"We just got to focus on ourselves and understand when we play our best, no one can really play with us," said top-line centre Cal Ritchie, who led the way with six points in the three pre-tournament games.

This is the fifth World Juniors for Cameron and third as the head coach. He guided Canada to gold at the 2022 summer event in Edmonton. What's his advice?

"Play hockey," Cameron instructed. "Play our system. That's why you play a system. It allows you to play as five and allows a mistake."

---

What's the biggest challenge Finland presents?

"Their speed," said Molendyk. "We were watching them a little bit yesterday in practice and they just looked quick. Obviously they have chemistry. They see each other a lot."

"It's how connected they are when they play," said Dickinson. "It seems like they're a team that's played together for a couple years and obviously a lot of guys on their team have. So it's a team that's a little more put together than a team that just got here like us. It will be a challenge for us matching the pace and the chemistry they got, but we got the confidence that we'll be able to do it."

Assistant coach Sylvain Favreau is handling the pre-scout for Team Canada. What's he see in the Finns?

"They're an offensive team that will play hard defensively," the Drummondville Voltigeurs bench boss said. "We'll have to get to the inside against them."

Canada swept its three pre-tournament games beating Switzerland, Sweden and Czechia.

Finland split its two pre-tournament games beating Slovakia and losing to the United States.

"We have a good team," said centre Konsta Helenius. "A lot of good skaters and everything. We move the puck well so maybe a lot of goals. Maybe. I don't know. Hope so."

If the offence flows it will likely go through Helenius, who has been playing for the Rochester Americans this season. He's produced six goals and 11 assists in 28 games in the American Hockey League. The Buffalo Sabres prospect is enjoying his first full season in North America.

"I feel good about my game," the 18-year-old said. "I was good with battles, but I think I'm even better right now because it's a smaller ice [surface] and less time, so you have to be ready to battle."

Sharpshooting winger Kasper Halttunen also has AHL experience this season. He scored two goals in six games with the San Jose Barracuda before being assigned to the OHL and rejoining Dickinson with the London Knights.

"I'd like to say I know his moves and what he's going to do, but I guess we'll see what happens tonight," said Dickinson. "He has maybe the best shot I've ever seen someone release. Every time he gets a chance anywhere in the O-zone it seems like it's a Grade A chance that could go in."

---

Molendyk made Team Canada last year, but sustained an injury in the penultimate pre-tournament game and missed the event.

"It's a huge relief I made it to this day," he said with a smile. "It took me a little while to fall asleep last night, but I guess the day's here. It's going to be special. Just pretty fired."

The native of McBride, B.C. expects between 12 and 15 family members in attendance on Thursday.

"Last year they were flying out to Sweden as I broke my wrist so it's going to be special for my family," he said. "Excited to see them."

---

Owen Sound Attack goalie Carter George gets the start.

"He's been unreal," said Ritchie, who faces George in the Ontario Hockey League. "He's just so steady, so solid in net. Just his positioning, when I'm shooting on him in practice it seems like there's never really a spot where I can score. He's unbelievable."

George stopped 32 of 34 shots (.941 save percentage) in 100 minutes of action during two pre-tournament games. He started and played the full 60 minutes in Monday's 3-2 win over Czechia.

Dickinson appreciates how intense the Los Angeles Kings prospect is.

"You see how hard he competes in the net," Dickinson observed. "He's always fighting for that next save, you know, scrambles in front. He's working to make that save and 90 per cent of the time he's making that save. He's a goalie that keeps you in any game."

Brampton Steelheads' Jack Ivankovic will dress as the back-up goalie.

---

Ottawa native Oliver Bonk is following in his father's footsteps at the World Juniors. Radek Bonk played for the Senators from 1994 to 2004. Now, it's Oliver's turn to take the ice at the Canadian Tire Centre.

"It was definitely cool playing there and not watching one of the Sens games," the Knights defenceman said following Monday's pre-tournament game. "It was kind of weird. A weird moment, but it was a cool experience."

The vantage point is much different on the ice where he played just once, in the Bell Capital Cup, as a kid. He took a moment to soak in the atmosphere during warm-ups on Monday.

"You look up and the stands look like they go all the way up 'till you can't see anymore," he said with a smile. "It's definitely cool."

The dressing room ain't bad either.

"Sick locker room," Oliver said with a smile. "We got a sick gym. Awesome setup everywhere. Like there's hot tub, cold tub, and recovery pool."

However, Oliver doesn't have his dad's old stall. Cole Beaduoin, another Ottawa native, is sitting in that spot, per Team Canada equipment manager Chris Cook, who worked for the Senators from 2001 to 2013.

The dressing room has been reconfigured in recent years so Oliver finds himself sitting where goalie Craig Anderson once hung his gear.

As Canada's only returning defenceman, Bonk is in line for a big role in his dad's old rink.

"Huge," said Cameron. "He's a high-end defenceman. He plays both sides of the puck. He can give you that big goal when you need it, but he also defends really hard too. He's a big part of this hockey club."

This is Bonk's hometown, but there won't be a huge turnout on Boxing Day.

"Normal amount," he said of the guest list. "We got six tickets, so probably six people. Parents, my siblings, and probably my girlfriend, and that's it."

---

Team Canada's goal song remains shrouded in mystery.

"Honestly, I have no clue, really," insisted Ritchie. "Once we score the song will come tonight. It's exciting."

The players submitted a short list of preferred options to Hockey Canada staff, who will make the final call.

"It's down to a few," said Molendyk, who voted for 'Live is Life' by Opus. "They said they were going to surprise us so we're just waiting on it."

Cameron isn't involved in the decision-making process.

"I stay out of it," he said with a smile. "Like most things in this tournament I just stay out of the way."

---

Projected Team Canada lineup on Thursday:

Nadeau - Ritchie - Cowan

McKenna - Catton - Pinelli

Howe - Yager - Martone

Beaudoin - Luchanko - Gauthier

Cataford

Molendyk - Gibson

Schaefer - Bonk

Akey - Price

Dickinson

George starts

Ivankovic

Scratches: Rehkopf, Mynio, Bjarnason

