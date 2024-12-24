Team Canada defeated Czechia 3-2 in a pre-tournament game on Monday at Canadian Tire Centre. Tuesday was a day off for the team.

It's been almost a year since Gavin McKenna went consecutive regular season games without a point in the Western Hockey League, so you can understand why he was feeling a sense of urgency during Monday's final pre-tournament game.

"It's good to get the monkey off the back," the Medicine Hat Tigers winger said after scoring twice in Canada's 3-2 win over Czechia. "It felt pretty good to put the first one in the back of the net there."

McKenna leads the WHL with 60 points in 30 games and arrived at Canada's camp on a 14-game point streak. He has only been held without a point in three WHL games this season. But McKenna failed to hit the scoresheet in the first two pre-tournament games with Canada, so the 6-foot, 183 pounder suddenly had a monkey on his back.

"He said that to me, too," linemate Berkly Catton noted with a grin. "I'm like, 'The two game drought? Yeah, whatever.'"

McKenna, who turned 17-years-old last week, is the youngest player on Team Canada, but has made it clear he expects to produce offence at the World Juniors. When you're the projected first overall pick in the 2026 NHL draft, you have high expectations.

And more pressure.

"It's huge," the Whitehorse, Yukon native said of Monday's breakthrough. "You don't want to feel pressure or anything going into the tournament so to get that off my back feels good."

Even Catton acknowledged the significance of the performance against Czechia.

"It's huge," he agreed. "Heading into this first game, I think he's just going to be flying as is our line. I thought we've had a pretty good last two games. So, we're going to carry that into the tournament."

McKenna started the first pre-tournament game as the 13th forward. In the second game, he joined forces with Catton and Luca Pinelli on what projects to Canada's second scoring line behind the top unit of Cal Ritchie, Easton Cowan and Bradly Nadeau.

Catton was named player of the game in Saturday's 4-2 win over Sweden. McKenna received the honour on Monday.

Both of McKenna's goals came from right in front of the net.

"That's what our team's been talking about," McKenna said. "We've been wanting to get to the net. That's how we've scored quite a few of our goals is battling in front. For me to take that advice, it's helped me."

The first goal was off a rebound and the second on a deflection.

"The type of goals that win this tournament," said Team Canada head coach Dave Cameron. "The best thing about Gavin's two goals is where he scored them from."

McKenna's production is a good sign, but if Canada is going to win gold, they have work to do. Their overall performance against Czechia was far from convincing.

"They clogged up the neutral zone," said Cameron. "They were waiting for us to turn pucks over and we did early on. We gave them a short rink and we ended up chasing too much. But in the third period we got pucks behind and it was a whole different game."

"We can't wait until the third period," McKenna stressed. "I don't think it was our best night. I think lots of guys had tough games, including myself. We all need to be better."

Wait, McKenna thought he had a "tough" game?

"It wasn't my best, yeah, for sure," he said. "I gotta be better in some ways."

---

Canada's top line got on the board for the third straight game with Ritchie setting up a Nadeau goal in the first period.

"The puck was down low," Nadeau said. "Ritchie got the puck at the side of the net and did a no looker between the D's legs and it was right on my tape, so I just just had to put it in the net."

It was Ritchie's fifth assist in pre-tournament play.

"He's an unbelievable playmaker," Nadeau raved. "It's really fun to play with him. Like, you'll be on the ice out there and you think he didn't see you or something, and the next thing you know the puck's on your tape. When you play with him you just have to be ready at all times."

Ritchie started the season in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche and that experience is evident at this level.

"He's so professional," gushed McKenna. "He's a pro hockey player, in my eyes. He's going to have a long career in the NHL. He's so smart and he works so hard. To see him making those plays, it's pretty special, because you don't see that too often. I'm excited to see what he's got for this tournament."

Ritchie has eight goals and 26 assists in 18 games with the Oshawa Generals since returning to the Ontario Hockey League. The Oakville, Ont. native has been held without an assist in only four games.

"He's legit," said Catton. "He draws guys to him so well and then opens up his linemates. That pass yesterday I thought was super, super elite."

Ritchie, Cowan and Nadeau combined for six goals in the three pre-tournament games, but they are still developing chemistry.

"We had our chances," said Ritchie of Monday's effort. "We were good defensively and didn't give up much. There's still another level that we can reach and we're pushing towards that."

What's the next level?

"Just finishing our plays," Ritchie said. "It's just execution. A couple plays just inches off. It's just little things, but we'll clean them up."

---

Nadeau left Monday's game briefly after taking a stick to the face.

"I didn't see what happened," the Carolina Hurricanes prospect said. "I just knew it was close to my eye so it was a bit scary. I went to the doc and he said everything would be alright."

How many stitches did he get?

"I think it was four," said Nadeau, who plays for the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. "He didn't tell me but I think I felt four."

The coaching staff felt that Nadeau elevated his game against the Czechs.

"We saw Nadeau take another step," said assistant coach Sylvain Favreau. "They're a pillar line. I thought they've been getting better every game."

---

Canada's second youngest player also had a big night against Czechia. Erie Otters defenceman Matthew Schaefer produced a pair of assists. The draft-eligible dynamo insists he's not doing anything special.

"I've been sticking to the way I play," the 17-year-old said. "Two-way defenceman, you know, I want to be able to show that defensive side and offensive side whenever I need it."

Among defenceman, only Jay Bouwmeester (2000, 2001) and Chris Joseph (1987) made Team Canada at a younger age than Schaefer, who was born on Sept. 5, 2007.

"It's a tough tournament," Favreau said. "It's a 19-year-old tournament, but the way that he's been playing, he's demonstrated that he can play at this level."

"He's been unreal this whole time," said Catton. "His skating. His IQ. He's a gamer, really. He just loves having the puck on his stick and making plays."

Schaefer led all Canadian defencemen with three points in their three pre-tournament games.

"He's such a good skater," said Ritchie. "I never really realized how good he is because we've only played him a couple times in the OHL and now it's pretty impressive to watch. It's unbelievable."

Schaefer's skating ability is an asset, but also a challenge for his defence partner.

"Lightning quick," said London Knights defenceman Oliver Bonk with a smile. "I can't keep up with him. I just try to put him in opportunities to skate, and give and goes and stuff like that."

Schaefer is moving up draft rankings lightning quick. He could be the No. 1 pick in June at the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles..

"You see some D that have a million points, but they can't defend," Bonk said. "He plays both ends of the ice at a high level. He should definitely be in that conversation."

---

Carter George stopped 21 of 23 shots while playing the full 60 minutes on Monday.

"I thought Carter was pretty steady," Cameron said. "I mean, made a save on that second goal and then we let just let the guy come right in and tap it in. No qualms with the goaltending."

The first Czechia goal did leak through the Owen Sound Attack goalie, who admitted to not being 100 per cent locked in.

"I can clean a few things up," the 18-year-old from Thunder Bay, Ont. said. "I think as the game went on I settled into it and calmed down a little bit and made a couple saves for the team."

When the game was on the line in the third period, George slammed the door. The Los Angeles Kings prospect finished pre-tournament play with a .941 save percentage in 100 minutes of action.

What does George need to tidy up prior to Boxing Day?

"Just calm down in the net a little bit and be a little bit of a backbone for the team back there," he said. "That's what I want to be. I just got to clean a few things up and we'll be on our way."

The experience on Monday provided George with a better understanding of the World Junior atmosphere.

"It got loud in there and was a lot of fun," he said. "It's something I've definitely been looking forward to my whole life and to be able to play it now, it was awesome. I was so grateful for it."

---

Canada trailed Sweden 2-1 heading to the third period on Saturday. The game with Czechia remained tied until late in the third period. Both times the team found a way to get the win.

"The fact that we can build through adversity, I think, is going to help us later on in the tournament," Favreau said. "A 'Hold Fast' mentality is our theme."

The players have been wearing shirts with the words 'Hold Fast' on the back. It is the team's motto at the tournament.

"It means stand your ground," Bonk said. "Go through adversity, but don't retreat or anything like that, or back down from anything that's going to come our way."

It was inspired by the team's bonding trip and training camp held at the Canadian Forces Base in Petawawa, Ont.

"It relates to what the army goes through," said Catton. "They're in high-pressure situations and sometimes you just have to 'hold fast.' It seems like the whole world is coming at you, but you just have to 'hold fast' and trust your teammates and trust the process and good things will come your way."

"It's just keeping calm under pressure," said captain Brayden Yager. "That's something we learned over in Petawawa and something they use over there. It's holding tight under pressure and not giving up your position. It's a good motto for our team."

---

Team Canada's goal song last year was 'Ordinary Day' by Great Big Sea. That song has also been used in the pre-tournament games, but a new tune will be in place by Boxing Day.

"There's been a few ideas thrown around," George said. "I love, 'Hey Baby.' Go back to that one, I loved that one. It was my favourite growing up but we'll see what we choose."

'Hey Baby' by DJ Otzi was used in 2018 when Canada won gold in Buffalo. It was also used in 2021 in Edmonton before COVID led to the postponement of the event.

McKenna is also behind 'Hey Baby.'

"I'm not sure if they redo songs, but if they did that’s what I'd want," he said.

Although it sounds like the favourite right now is 'Live is Life' by Opus.

"We've been chatting," Schaefer said. "'Live is Life' is a good one. I think it's that way. But 'Hey Baby' is good. It's kind of mixed."

When Canada won gold at home in Halifax in 2023, 'Heave Away' by The Fables was the celebratory song. At the summer World Juniors in Edmonton, when Canada also won gold, the goal song was 'Can't Stop' by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

---

Team Canada lines in Monday's game:

(Pre-tournament scoring)

Nadeau (1-3) - Ritchie (1-5) - Cowan (4-1)

McKenna (2-0) - Catton (1-0) - Pinelli (1-1)*

Rehkopf (0-1) - Luchanko (0-0) - Gauthier (0-1)

Howe (0-1) - Yager (1-0) - Martone (0-2)*

Beaudoin (0-1)

Molendyk (0-1) - Gibson (1-1)

Schaefer (0-3) - Bonk (1-0)

Dickinson (0-0)* - Mynio (0-0)*

Price (1-0)

George (32/34)*

Ivankovic (16/18)

Scratches: Cataford (0-0)*, Akey (0-0)*, Bjarnason (9/10)*

*Two games played