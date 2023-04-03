TSN Sportscentre reporter Mark Masters reports on the Toronto Maple Leafs, who lost to the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena.

In the first period during the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, Leafs goalie Matt Murray hit his head off the ice after getting knocked over unexpectedly by Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond, who lost an edge and slid into the crease.

"I was told it was mandatory he had to come off the ice," coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Raymond appeared to apologize to Murray before the 28-year-old departed.

"There's no opportunity for him to brace or sense that it's coming," said captain John Tavares. "Hopefully he's OK and it's just precautionary."

The Leafs announced that Murray would not return to the game, but they did not specify the nature of the injury. They also didn't use the word "precautionary" as they have for recent minor injuries.

Keefe confirmed Murray was tested for a concussion.

The Leafs have a day off on Monday. The next skate and media availability is Tuesday morning ahead of a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Scotiabank Arena.

Murray previously missed significant time this season with an adductor injury and, most recently, an ankle injury.

"I'm sad," said Ilya Samsonov, who stopped 14 of 16 shots in relief. "This is hard. Hard for him and hard for [his] family and hard for team. It's hard for us. It's third one. We don't know long-term or whatever. Third injury is really hard and I'm so sad about it."

Joseph Woll is the third goalie on the depth chart. He has won three of his four NHL starts this season with a .934 save percentage.

Gritty winger Michael Bunting received an embellishment penalty in the first period after taking a cross-check from Red Wings defenceman Jake Walman, who was also penalized.

"He eats three cross-checks and he ends up taken to the box with it," Keefe said.

At the end of the second period, a scrum broke out following a whistle in the Detroit end. Bunting kicked away the stick of Moritz Seider when the Wings defenceman tried to retrieve it. When the dust settled, Bunting received a misconduct.

"He had four or five punches to the face in the scrum and he ends up with a 10-minute misconduct," Keefe said.

Was the coach surprised?

"Surprised? I mean, based on the way that he has been officiated of late, I am not surprised at all."

Keefe indicated that general manager Kyle Dubas will raise the issue with the league.

"Bunts has to do his best to stay on the line," Keefe said. "In terms of how he has been officiated, Kyle will deal with that with the league."

Bunting was also assessed an embellishment penalty on March 11 during the Maple Leafs' 7-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

"It is tough for him," Keefe continued. "He has to find his way through that. Kyle will deal with the other stuff and see what we can get done there. Bunts has to be able to stay focused and keep playing."

Bunting, who is second overall in penalties drawn and penalties taken this season, was not made available for an interview after Sunday's game.

The referees on Sunday were Eric Furlatt and Pierre Lambert.

The Leafs received a penalty shot in the first period after Marco Kasper covered the puck with his hand during a scramble in the Wings crease.

By rule, the Leafs had to pick a player who was on the ice to take the shot. None of the candidates – David Kampf, Zach Aston-Reese, Sam Lafferty, T.J. Brodie and Justin Holl – have scored in the shootout in the NHL.

Kampf ended up getting the call.

"Just a feel thing," said Keefe. "Kampfer was excited for a chance to go. That was kind of what you are looking for. You are reading some body language. Who wants it? Who is looking at the ice versus who is looking at you? Kampfer wanted it. He had a good plan. It just got away on him as he got too tight to the goalie."

The Leafs have now failed to convert on all seven of their penalty shot attempts this season. Keefe was asked if he'd favour a rule change so a team can opt for a power play instead of the penalty shot.

"I would love the option, yeah," he said. "I am not saying you take it in that case, but there are lots of times in games where I think you would take that option."

The other penalty-shot takers for the Leafs this season have been Alex Kerfoot twice, Aston-Reese, William Nylander, Brodie and Bunting.

Calle Jarnkrok scored his 19th goal of the season. Would it be meaningful to reach 20 for the first time?

"I don't know," the 31-year-old said. "I guess it would be nice to score 20, but I don't really care that much, to be honest with you."

Prior to this season, the Swede's career high was 16 goals.

Leafs lines to start Sunday's game vs. Red Wings:

Bunting - Matthews - Jarnkrok

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Lafferty

Abruzzese - Zohorna - Simmonds

Brodie - Holl

Rielly - Schenn

Timmins - Liljegren

Murray

Samsonsov