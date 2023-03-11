The Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers held optional skates at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares described the challenge of trying to stop Oilers centre Connor McDavid as "exciting."

Not all his teammates see it that way.

"He's never played defence against him," defenceman Morgan Rielly said to laughs. "'Exciting' isn't what I would say. He's an outstanding talent that's obviously playing at the top of his game ... What he's doing is special."

The last time McDavid played in front of a full house at Scotiabank Arena, he deked around Rielly to score a highlight-reel goal, which punctuated a four-point performance for a 6-4 Oilers victory on Jan. 6, 2020. As Rielly noted, the Newmarket, Ont. native is even better now.

"He's one of the best to ever play and whenever you face a guy like that it's all about making it uncomfortable," said veteran defenceman Mark Giordano. "If you're intimidated, if you give him time and space, he's going to make you pay. We got to be hard on him."

McDavid arrives back in Toronto with 54 goals and 124 points through 66 games this season.

"I don't know if he's shooting more or what, but his ability to find space and create space out of basically nothing is pretty impressive and his release is obviously elite," said newly-acquired Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe.

McDavid scored twice and added an assist when the Oilers beat the Leafs 5-2 on March 1.

"We made two mistakes on turnovers in the neutral zone that McDavid turned around and put in our net within seconds," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "Just managing his speed is the biggest thing and staying out of the penalty box. Those are the two biggest things by far."

"You want to control your gap," stressed Rielly. "But he tends to find a way."

---

McDavid was held off the scoresheet on Thursday. He hasn't been held without a point in consecutive games since October.

"I don't really pay too much attention to when he's held without a point so I'd be speaking from a spot of ignorance because it doesn't feel like he's ever held without a point," said Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse. "If you see him every day, his drive and how he prepares for games, it doesn't change no matter what happened the night before."

After being held in check in his first two homecoming games, McDavid has hit the scoresheet in six straight at Scotiabank Arena. On Friday, McDavid said this game is "always special a little bit." The Oilers, though, are doing their best to channel their stoic captain and downplay that storyline.

"I understand those narratives of Connor coming and playing close to his hometown," said coach Jay Woodcroft. "Our focus is not on the buzz. It's not on the city we're playing in. It's on making sure we're doing what needs to be done in order to be happy when we walk out of the building tonight."

Edmonton is gearing up for a big pushback considering how last week's game went.

"We found contributions from a lot of different players that night," said Woodcroft. "When you are playing a team of Toronto's calibre, you need everyone playing toward a certain standard and pulling on the same rope. On that evening, we had that, but that was a while ago."

"They played a really sound and hard team game that made it hard for us to generate any meaningful offence," said Keefe. "We got to tighten up things defensively ourselves and find ways to get through the neutral zone and play more on offence."

"They outplayed us in most areas," recalled Giordano. "What stuck out was the neutral zone. They were not giving us much and we were giving them way too much space. So, it wasn't a great game by any means. We know we have to be a lot better to compete with this team. They're playing well. They're feeling good about themselves."

Despite not getting a point from McDavid, the Oilers still beat the NHL-leading Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday.

"That's how you win when it matters most," McDavid told reporters on Friday. "It takes everybody."

---

In four games since coming over in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks, McCabe hasn't been on the ice for a goal against despite logging big minutes and facing top lines. Informed of that fact by your humble correspondent, the 29-year-old turned around and knocked on his wooden dressing room stall. McCabe then smiled and credited partner T.J. Brodie.

"He's such a steady presence for myself with a new team," McCabe said. "He's such a good skater. He's got such good gaps and makes such solid plays out there."

Brodie is certainly doing his part, but McCabe's contribution is significant considering the whirlwind nature of his arrival. The Blackhawks were also on the road when the trade happened so McCabe actually hasn't played a home game since Feb. 21.

"He is a guy who plays with poise," observed Keefe. "He is calm. He is a veteran player, really. He has fit in really well. He has partnered with Brodie and they have done a really good job together. It has been nice to have him. It didn't register until talking to him yesterday that it was his first day in our facility in Toronto. He is only going to get better the more comfortable he gets."

McCabe used the days off this week to go back to Chicago.

"I was able to see my family for a day and a half and still working on the kids passports so they can get up here," he said. "Yeah, just trying to get settled in. I've only been here for, literally, two days so it's nice we got a game tonight. That's the easy part of this whole transition is the hockey part ... It's a big stage and pumped to be finally here in Toronto. It's been a while. It feels like I was on the road for a month."

What's standing out about life in Toronto so far?

"A lot more of you guys around," McCabe said with a grin while sizing up the big media scrum. "But, other than that, it's just hockey. It's just another game and a little bigger stage and a little bigger deal up here, but it's something I'm excited about. Seeing the Leafs jerseys all around the town, it's exciting."

---

Defenceman Erik Gustafsson, who was acquired from the Washington Capitals during Toronto's recent five game road trip, will also make his home debut on Saturday.

"There's a lot of big Swede names who played here, [Mats] Sundin and [Borje] Salming, so it will be pretty special to play in this rink and have the jersey on," said the 30-year-old from Nynashamn, Sweden. "I always liked to play in here so it will be fun to play in the home game."

Gustafsson skated alongside Rielly at Friday's practice.

"He's a great player," Gustafsson noted, "can move the puck quick and very good skating defenceman. I liked to be paired with him. I like to play with him. A smart player and I think he can help me too."

"He's skilled," said Rielly. "Smooth with the puck. He's confident. He was having a great season so to add a guy like that who can skate, who can really move the puck on the first pass and join [the rush] and be smooth at the offensive blue line and stuff like that, it's a big addition for us."

Gustafsson was logging big minutes in Washington and is now adjusting to a supporting role in Toronto. He's played two games so far and started both as the team's seventh defenceman. He was a healthy scratch on Tuesday in New Jersey.

"You just take the [opportunity] you get," he said of his mindset. "Take every minute you get and try to help this team win."

---

Goaltender Jack Campbell will not get to play his old team as he returns to Scotiabank Arena for the first time since inking a five-year deal with the Oilers in the summer. Is he disappointed?

"Absolutely," the 31-year-old admitted. "Obviously, you guys know I hold myself to a pretty high standard and just hasn't gone that way this year, but I'm working hard and I know I'll get there."

Campbell owns an ugly .882 save percentage this season.

"Kind of the same story as the last few years when I've had a little dip," he explained. "It's just being a little too hard on myself."

Campbell hopes a return to Toronto where he finally established himself as a starter will help him get back on track.

"So many special moments and even going out today, [I was] remembering a lot of the little things that meant the world to me," he said. "It's exciting. I had a lot of great friends here and the city really embraced me during my time here and a lot of great memories and things I'll cherish my whole life."

Any favourite fan interactions?

"The Halloweens were always pretty humbling," he said. "You know, when kids are dressing up as you and coming to your door. That's the other part of it, they knew where you lived ... It's pretty incredible, to be honest. It's humbling for somebody to come up and recognize you and tell you to keep it going. It's motivating. It's very inspirational."

On Friday, Mitch Marner said he expected Maple Leafs fans to give Campbell a "pretty epic" reception.

"I can't really imagine what it's going to be like until the moment happens," Campbell said. "I love all the fans here ... Definitely appreciate all the love they've given me."

---

When the Leafs visited Edmonton last week, Nurse invited his old Soo Greyhound teammate Matt Murray over for dinner.

"I didn't get a text message this time," Nurse said with a grin. "Must be because he's playing tonight. Some great memories back from junior [days] and had a strong friendship ever since. I always look forward to playing him."

Why did they hit it off?

"We just spent a lot of time together," Nurse recalled. "He was in his second year there, I was in my first year and he showed me the city and took me under his wing a little bit and we've been friends ever since."

Nurse has scored three goals in 12 career games against Murray.

Murray will be making his second start since returning from an ankle injury last Saturday in Vancouver

---

Projected Leafs lineup for Saturday's game:

Kerfoot - Matthews - Marner

Nylander - Lafferty - Jarnkrok

Bunting - Tavares

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Acciari

McCabe - Brodie

Rielly - Gustafsson

Giordano - Liljegren

Holl

Murray starts

Samsonov