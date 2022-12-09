Senators F Joseph out two weeks with LBI

Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph will miss two week with a lower-body injury, Bruce Garrioch reported on Friday.

Joseph is out two weeks. Lower body. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) December 9, 2022

Joseph, 25, registered an assist in just over 10 minutes of icetime in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

The Laval, Que., native has two goals and seven assists in 25 games this season.