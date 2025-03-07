KELOWNA, B.C. - Top-ranked Matt Dunstone of Manitoba and defending champion Brad Gushue won qualifying matches Friday at the Montana's Brier to advance to the Page playoff 1-2 game.

Dunstone defeated Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen 6-5 and Gushue topped Alberta's Brad Jacobs 7-4 at Prospera Place.

McEwen fell into an evening qualifier against Manitoba's Reid Carruthers while Jacobs was scheduled to play Nova Scotia's Owen Purcell in the other must-win matchup.

The winners of the late games will play in the Page Playoff 3-4 game on Saturday and the losers will be eliminated.

The 1-2 game winner on Saturday afternoon will advance directly to the final on Sunday night.

The 3-4 game winner will play the 1-2 game loser in the semifinal before the championship game.

