Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers will not play in the preseason due to uncertainty regarding the team's offensive line.

LaFleur confirmed that 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love will start Friday's preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

LaFleur wouldn't not play Rodgers in the preseason due to the OL uncertainty. He'd just make sure to call the right plays to not put him in harm's way. — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) August 8, 2022

The Packers are currently without starting left tackle David Bakhtiari and right tackle Elgton Jenkins with both players on the physically unable to perform list after off-season knee surgeries.

Rodgers, who has not participated in the preseason since 2018, threw for 4,115 yards last season with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions.