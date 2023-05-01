Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray will be the team's third goalie as the Maple Leafs gets set to take on the Florida Panthers in the second round, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Sheldon Keefe said Matt Murray remains #Leafs No. 3 goalie after returning to practice today. Will be with the group and likely travel when the time comes but not imminently rejoining the lineup — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 1, 2023

Murray, 28, rejoined Leafs' practice for the first time on Monday since sustaining a concussion during a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on April 2.

The 6-foot-5 goaltender will remain behind Ilya Samsonov and Jospeh Woll on the goaltending depth chart to start the series but will likely travel with the team.

Murray appeared in 26 games in the regular season and had a 14-8-2 record with a .903 save percentage and 3.01 goals-against average.

The Thunder Bay, Ont., native has a strong playoff pedigree where he won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017 and has a 29-21 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.18 GAA in the post-season.

Erik Kallgren served as the team's third goaltender during the Maple Leafs' first-round series with the Tampa Bay Lightning while Murray was on the mend and was assigned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Monday.