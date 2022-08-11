Backup Shiltz to start for Ticats in rematch with Argonauts

HAMILTON — Matt Shiltz will be Hamilton's starting quarterback when the Tiger-Cats host the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night.

Shiltz replaces incumbent Dane Evans (shoulder), who was at Hamilton's practice Wednesday but didn't take a rep with the offence.

Evans had started seven of Hamilton's eight games this season, completing 188-of-279 passes (67.4 per cent) for 2,229 yards with 10 TDs and 10 interceptions.

Evans had also rushed for 115 yards on 27 carries (4.3-yard average).

Evans finished 29-of-43 passing for 303 yards with a TD and interception in Hamilton's 34-20 road loss to Toronto last weekend.

Shiltz has completed 16-of-24 passes (66.7 per cent) for 125 yards with an interception this season, while also having rushed 22 times for 110 yards (five-yard average) and a touchdown.

The start will technically be Shiltz's second with Hamilton as he took the opening snaps of the club's 17-12 road loss to the B.C. Lions on July 21.

Shiltz made three starts with the Montreal Alouettes last season, going 2-1.

Recently, Hamilton has been rotating Evans and Shiltz in games.

Shiltz spent four seasons with Montreal before signing with Hamilton this off-season as a free agent.

On Wednesday, Hamilton receiver Bralon Addison took to social media to reveal he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in last week's game and will require season-ending knee surgery.

And former Ticat Brandon Banks will return to Toronto's starting lineup Friday night.

Banks served as Eric Rogers' backup last week but will replace Rogers on Friday night after Rogers went on the six-game injured list with an unspecified ailment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2022.