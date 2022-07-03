Nashville Predators defenceman Matt Tennyson has cleared unconditional waivers and will have his contract terminated, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Matt Tennyson (NSH) clears unconditional waivers and will have his contract terminated. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 3, 2022

No one new was placed on waivers on Sunday.

The 32-year-old played eight games for the Predators last season, recording three assists. In 173 career games with the Predators, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, and San Jose Sharks, Tennyson has four goals and 25 assists.