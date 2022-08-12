NEW YORK (AP) — Left fielder Matt Vierling threw out the speedy Starling Marte at the plate to end the ninth and the Philadelphia Phillies, showing off sharp fielding that Mets announcer Keith Hernandez said they were lacking, beat New York 2-1 in 10 innings Friday night.

Hernandez, a former Mets star and an 11-time Gold Glove first baseman, criticized the Phillies’ defensive skills during an SNY telecast Tuesday night.

In the sixth inning, Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm made a barehanded, off-balance throw to get Marte at first and pitcher Ranger Suárez snared a comebacker by Francisco Lindor.

In the 10th, Bohm hit a sacrifice fly for the go-ahead run.

The Mets had a six-game winning streak stopped and also lost infielders Jeff McNeil and Eduardo Escobar to early injuries. McNeil exited after grounding out in the second with a right thumb laceration and Escobar departed with left side tightness.

The NL East rivals played for the first time in two months and Philadelphia improved to 41-20 under interim manager Rob Thomson. Joe Girardi was still managing the Phillies earlier this season when they dropped nine of 12 meetings to New York to fall to 21-27.

The Mets lead the division. The Phillies, second in the wild-card race, are 9 1/2 games behind New York with Atlanta in between them.

In the ninth, Vierling caught a shallow flyball by pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach and threw out Marte at the plate.

Bohm's go-ahead sacrifice fly came against Mychal Givens (6-3).

Mets star Max Scherzer and Suárez each gave up one run in seven innings.

Scherzer allowed three of his nine hits in the opening inning when the Phillies scored their first run on Bohm’s RBI single. Opponents entered Friday hitting 3 for 49 off Scherzer in opening innings this season.

Scherzer allowed his second-most hits this season but avoided big trouble throughout his outing. He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the second by retiring Bohm, stranded two in the fourth and was aided by a nifty double play started by Lindor in the second.

Scherzer struck out six, upping his career total to 3,146 to move one behind former Detroit teammate Justin Verlander for 14th all-time.

Suárez allowed three hits in seven. He struck out four and walked two.

Seranthony Domínguez (6-3) benefited from Vierling’s strong throw in the ninth to earn the win. David Robertson tossed a perfect 10th for his 16th save and second with Philadelphia.

Mark Canha hit a sacrifice fly in the Mets second.

THOR’S RETURN

Former Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard returned to Queens for the first time since leaving via free agency and was given a brief tribute video consisting of highlights mostly from 2015.

Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million contract with the Angels in November and joined the Phillies at the deadline.

The right-hander was 47-31 with a 3.32 ERA in 121 appearances for the Mets. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020 and pitched two innings late last season

“That energy that can make New York so great and positive can also bite you in the butt a little bit, especially with what I’m going through now,” Syndergaard said. “I felt like if I was doing that playing here, everything would be highlighted,”

Syndergaard is not scheduled to pitch this weekend but likely will face his former team next week in Philadelphia.

TRAINER’S ROOM

PHILLIES: DH/OF Kyle Schwarber (strained right calf) took swings in the cage and is day-to-day. Schwarber was pulled in the fifth inning of Thursday’s 3-0 loss to Miami and Thomson said he thinks the slugger will avoid an IL stint.

UP NEXT:

Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA), who is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in three starts against the Mets this year, opposes New York RHP Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53). deGrom is 8-1 with a 2.29 ERA in 19 career starts against the Phillies.

___

