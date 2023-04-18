TORONTO — Matthew Knies is settling into life as a professional hockey player in Canada's biggest city.

The sights and sounds — and the traffic.

Signed by the Maple Leafs after his NCAA season ended earlier this month, Knies set foot inside Scotiabank Arena for the first time Tuesday prior to Game 1 of Toronto's opening-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 20-year-old forward is living with John Tavares and has been getting rides to the practice facility from the team's captain.

The pair took separate cars to the Leafs' optional morning skate Tuesday, and Knies was stunned by the vehicular congestion as he wove his way downtown from the Toronto's west end.

"A lot of traffic," Knies said. "I was following John … I couldn't understand how much traffic there was.

"There was a few times where I was like, 'Where is he?' I had to turn down the music and started doing some sightseeing and trying to find him."

A healthy scratch for Game 1 versus Tampa, the Phoenix native played three times with Toronto after agreeing on an entry-level contract with the Leafs on April 9 following the completion of his campaign with the University of Minnesota.

Knies made his NHL debut the following day in Florida and picked up his first point last Tuesday — an assist on Ryan O'Reilly's winner again Tampa — before playing nearly 14 minutes two nights later in Toronto's regular-season finale.

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said recently the Hobey Baker Award finalist as the top player in U.S. college hockey is a viable option to see action in the post-season.

"Have to be prepped every day," Knies said. "I'm staying conditioned, staying focused … because it could happen.

"I'm confident in myself."

Drafted by Toronto with the 57th pick at the 2021 NHL draft, Knies put up 36 goals and 75 points in 73 games over two NCAA seasons with the Golden Gophers.

Knies, whose Minnesota team lost in the Frozen Four final earlier this month, has also played internationally for the U.S. at both the 2022 Olympics and world juniors.

He said another Arizona product — Leafs star Auston Matthews — helped pave the way for the next generation coming out of the desert.

"It showed kids that it was possible, showed me that it was possible," Knies said. "Huge influence on a lot of us as younger kids, someone that we always looked up to and we're proud to call from Arizona.

"Hell of a player. He's one of the guys that reached out early to me and welcomed me. I'm fortunate to have a familiar face in this locker room."

Knies added he was "fairly close" to signing with Toronto after his freshman year at Minnesota last spring.

"Really had to think about it," he said. "This is obviously my dream to play in the NHL … stepping back from it was a very difficult decision, but I thought it was best for me to take one more year and just mature and become more of a complete player.

"It was a very important year for me … I learned a lot."

He's also starting to learn the ropes of NHL life amongst the controlled chaos of a Tavares household that includes two young boys.

"Very fortunate for him to welcome me," Knies said. "(He) told me that it happened to him when he was young kid in the league. He was trying to return the favour.

"There's two young ones going around. They've got (daycare) so they leave us alone for the start of the day and they got some nap time, so I get a break. But yeah, they're wild and energetic. Love being around them."

And whether he gets into the lineup or not this spring, Knies is loving life with the Leafs.

"Hasn't set in that I get to do this for a living," Knies said. "I get to be here and play for one of the best organizations in the NHL. It's gonna take some time for me to believe it.

"Fun to be on the train and be a part of it."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2023.

___

Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter.