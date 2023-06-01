A league win for Real Valladolid this weekend will not only keep the relegation fighters in La Liga, but it will also seal a permanent move to the Spanish club for Canadian striker Cyle Larin, sources tell TSN.

Sunday’s crucial Valladolid vs. Getafe match can be seen live at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on TSN+.

Larin has scored eight goals in 18 league appearances since moving on loan to Spain from Belgium’s Club Brugge in January. The temporary deal includes a $2.1 million (1.5 million EUR) buyout clause that sources say will be activated if 18th-place Valladolid beat 14th-place Getafe on Sunday to remain in Spain’s top division.

Heading into the final weekend of La Liga matches, six teams between 13th and 18th place are separated by two points. The bottom three clubs in La Liga are relegated to the country’s second division.

Five additional La Liga teams will be monitoring Valladolid’s game this weekend, and if Valladolid fail to stay up, Larin could have options to stay in Spain.

“Never say never,” said Larin’s agent Nick Mavromaras in a text when asked if other European clubs have interest in the striker. “But he [Larin] enjoys Spain.”

In a tight La Liga relegation fight, Larin continues to be Valladolid’s most reliable forward. The 28-year-old’s move to Brugge last summer was a disappointment after he scored just once in 12 appearances to start the season. But Larin’s January loan to Spain immediately sparked his offence.

Larin scored five times in his first eight games for Valladolid, and immediately became a star to the club’s fans. Canadian flags could be regularly seen at Valladolid’s home, José Zorrilla Stadium, while the club’s English and Spanish social media accounts continuously captured fans cheering on Lain.

“He performs very well,” Valladolid owner and Brazilian World Cup-winning striker Ronaldo told TSN in Los Angeles in mid-May. “He’s one of our best players. Of course he will continue with us.”

Larin justified Ronaldo’s praise a week later on May 23 when Canada’s all-time leading men’s scorer was named Man of the Match against Barcelona. The Brampton, Ont., native scored the winning goal from the penalty spot and assisted on another as Valladolid beat the Spanish champions 3-1.