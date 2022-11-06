Panthers' Tkachuk to have hearing for high-stick

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will have a hearing Sunday for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick, NHL Player Safety announced.

Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk will have a hearing today for High-sticking Los Angeles’ Jonathan Quick. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 6, 2022

The incident occurred late in the third period of L.A.'s 5-4 victory over the Panthers when Tkachuk appeared to slide the blade of his stick inside Quick's facemask.

Shortly after as the game ended, Tkachuk and several members of the Kings became involved in a skirmish with referees jumping in to break things up.

Tkachuk recorded an assist in the defeat while Quick stopped 34 of 38 shots to pick up the win.