It appears Matthew Tkachuk's days in Calgary could be numbered.

According to Jeremy Rutherford and Hailey Salvian of The Athletic, Tkachuk has informed the Flames he will not re-sign a long-term deal with the team and a trade involving the 24-year-old forward is likely to happen soon.

The Athletic reports Tkachuk has supplied the Flames with a list of teams he would sign with, and cite one source listing the St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars as options.

The report comes just days after the Flames filed for club-elected salary arbitration, stating the move was done in part to remove the possibility of an offer sheet.

Tkachuk is coming off a three-year, $21-million deal with the Flames and is currently a restricted free agent. He was not one of the 23 players who elected arbitration on Sunday.

He appeared in all 82 games for the Calgary Flames last season, scoring 42 goals and registering 104 points.

Tkachuk was selected sixth overall by the Flames in the 2016 draft and started his NHL career immediately with the team that year. He finished seventh in voting for the Calder Trophy that season. Tkachuk experienced a breakout campaign in 2021-22, far surpassing his career highs in goals, assists and plus-minus rating.

His plus-57 rating was good for third best in the NHL this past season, and his offensive prowess powered the Flames to a 111-point campaign that earned the team first place in the Pacific Division.

Tkachuk also registered 10 points in 12 games during the Stanley Cup playoffs, where the Flames were eliminated in the second round by the Edmonton Oilers.

The Scottsdale, Ariz., native has 152 goals and 382 points in 431 career NHL games.