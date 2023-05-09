With a 3-0 series lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs, history is on the side of the Florida Panthers, and forward Matthew Tkachuk said his team isn't feeling any pressure just one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Final.

Of 201 teams to hold 3-0 leads in NHL history, only four have fallen victim to the reverse sweep and lost in a Game 7. The Panthers, who entered the playoffs as the Eastern Conference's second wild-card team, aren't stressing about becoming fifth.

"There’s no pressure on us," Tkachuk said Tuesday. "Why play if you can’t enjoy it?"

The Panthers erased a 3-1 series deficit against the Boston Bruins in the first round, defeating the Presidents' Trophy winners in overtime of Game 7.

Coming off a career year in the regular season, Tkachuk has carried over his success to this year's postseason. The 25-year-old has five goals and leads the Panthers with 15 points in 10 playoff games.

Game 4 between the Panthers and Maple Leafs is set for Wednesday in Sunrise. With one more win against Toronto, Florida will advance to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 1996.