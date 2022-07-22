TSN Edge: Flames need to maximize return for Tkachuk to lessen blow of tough week

Matthew Tkachuk is headed to the Sunshine State.

The Calgary Flames are dealing the star forward to the Florida Panthers along with a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick in exchange for forwards Jonathan Huberdeau, Cole Schwindt, defenceman MacKenzie Weegar and a conditional 2025 first-round pick, it was announced Friday night.

After the deal, Tkachuk and the club agreed to terms on an eight-year contract extension that keeps him with the club through 2029-30.

“Matthew is a tenacious, physical competitor who possesses a tremendously unique skillset,” said Panthers general manager Bill Zito in a news release. “He is a consistent elite offensive contributor and has emerged as one of the most complete and dynamic young players in the National Hockey League. We are thrilled to be able to add a generational talent to our lineup.

“On behalf of the entire Florida Panthers organization, we would like to thank Jonathan and MacKenzie for their immense contributions to the Florida Panthers, both on and off the ice, during their tenures in South Florida,” said Zito. “They have both blossomed into exceptional athletes and people. Their contributions as players and people made an indelible mark on our franchise and we wish them both continued success in their future.”

The 24-year-old appeared in all 82 games for the Flames last season, scoring 42 goals and registering 104 points.

Tkachuk was selected sixth overall by the Flames in the 2016 NHL Draft and started his NHL career immediately with the team that year. He finished seventh in voting for the Calder Trophy that season. Tkachuk experienced a major breakout campaign in 2021-22, when he far surpassed his career highs in goals, assists and plus-minus rating.

His plus-57 rating was good for third best in the NHL this season, and his offensive prowess powered the Flames to a 111-point campaign that earned them first place in the Pacific Division.

Tkachuk also registered 10 points in 12 games during the Stanley Cup playoffs, where the Flames were eliminated in the second round by the Edmonton Oilers.

He is coming off a three-year, $21-million deal with the Flames. The Scottsdale, Ariz., native has 152 goals and 382 points in 431 career NHL games.

