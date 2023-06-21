Matthew Wood - Right Wing
Team: Connecticut (NCAA)
Hometown: Lethbridge, AB
Nationality: CAN
HT: 6-4 WT: 197 Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking Mid: 14 Final: 11
NHL Ranking Final: 4 NAS
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2022-23
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Connecticut
|35
|11
|34
|4
Craig Button's Analysis
"Size and length are significant advantages, and he knows how to use them to full advantage. Can score in multiple ways and is a threat inside and outside. Has the finishing hands of a goal scorer."
Projection: 1st Line Scoring Winger
Comparable: Tage Thompson
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey IQ
|Competitiveness
|Scoring Touch
|Shot
|4/5
|4/5
|4/5
|4.5/5
|4/5