Matthew Wood - Right Wing

Team: Connecticut (NCAA)

Hometown: Lethbridge, AB

Nationality: CAN

HT: 6-4 WT: 197 Shoots: Right

TSN Ranking Mid: 14 Final: 11

NHL Ranking Final: 4 NAS

STATS LINE 2022-23 GP G PTS PIM Connecticut 35 11 34 4

Craig Button's Analysis

"Size and length are significant advantages, and he knows how to use them to full advantage. Can score in multiple ways and is a threat inside and outside. Has the finishing hands of a goal scorer."

Projection: 1st Line Scoring Winger

Comparable: Tage Thompson