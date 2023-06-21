Matvei Michkov - Right Wing

Team: Sochi (KHL)

Hometown: Perm, RUS

Nationality: RUS

HT: 5-10 WT: 172 Shoots: Left

TSN Ranking Mid: 4 Final: 5

NHL Ranking Final: 2 ES

STATS LINE 2022-23 GP G PTS PIM Sochi 27 9 20 14

Craig Button's Analysis

"Elite striker. Probes for opportunities and is ready to exploit them in the flash of an eye. Slick and quick, he can take full advantage of the smallest of openings."

Projection: Elite Striker

Comparable: Valeri Kharlamov/Leo Messi