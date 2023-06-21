Matvei Michkov - Right Wing
Team: Sochi (KHL)
Hometown: Perm, RUS
Nationality: RUS
HT: 5-10 WT: 172 Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking Mid: 4 Final: 5
NHL Ranking Final: 2 ES
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2022-23
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Sochi
|27
|9
|20
|14
Craig Button's Analysis
"Elite striker. Probes for opportunities and is ready to exploit them in the flash of an eye. Slick and quick, he can take full advantage of the smallest of openings."
Projection: Elite Striker
Comparable: Valeri Kharlamov/Leo Messi
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey IQ
|Competitiveness
|Scoring Touch
|Shot
|4.5/5
|5/5
|4.5/5
|5/5
|4/5