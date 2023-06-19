Matvei Michkov will be a popular man at next week's NHL Draft.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, the top-ranked prospect among international skaters will be in Nashville for the event and multiple NHL teams have scheduled interviews with him prior to Draft Day.

"Suffice to say they are looking forward to getting to know him a little better," wrote McKenzie on Twitter on Monday. "No elite NHL draft prospect has had less live viewings/interactions with NHL GMs/executives/head scouts in his draft year than Michkov."

Michkov, ranked first among international skaters by NHL Central Scouting and fourth in TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's final 2023 draft ranking, did not attend the NHL Draft Combine in Buffalo earlier this month, where the interview process normally takes place.

For all the talk about NHL teams being stymied in their efforts to talk to Russian… — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 19, 2023

Michkov is both one of the most talented prospects available in the upcoming draft and its biggest wild card. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the fact that he has three years remaining on his KHL contract with SKA St. Petersburg has left NHL teams weighing the risk of his situation versus his upside.

The 18-year-old scored nine goals with 11 assists in 27 games on loan with HK Sochi in the KHL this season.

The IIHF has banned Russia and Belarus from international tournaments for the foreseeable future, which prevented Michkov from going head-to-head against his peers on the big stage this season. He also did not attend the NHL Combine in Buffalo.

At the 2021 U18s in Texas, Michkov was the best player at the tournament, winning MVP and best forward honours after scoring 12 goals and 16 points in seven games. In five games at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, he helped lead Russia to gold with eight goals and 13 points. He also had three goals in two games at the 2022 World Juniors as a 17-year-old before the event was cancelled.

The NHL Draft takes place on June 28-29.